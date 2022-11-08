Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Varick Taylor wins Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux
Varick Taylor (NOPTY) has won the election for Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux with 57 percent (721). Constance Thompson Johnson (DEM) received 43 percent (539) of the votes. The total number of voters was 1,260 and the unofficial Turnout was 43.8 percent.
NOLA.com
Here's who voters picked to serve on Jefferson Parish's nine-member school board
Five seats on the nine-member Jefferson Parish School Board were up for grabs in Tuesday's election. Campaigning on issues ranging from teacher shortages to school safety, more than a dozen candidates were on the ballot. Incumbents Clay Moise and Chad Nugent and newcomers Steven Guitterrez and Kris Fairbairn Fortunato were...
wbrz.com
Bomb threat to Jefferson Parish polling location prompts move
KENNER - A bomb threat made to a school in Jefferson Parish being used as a polling location for Election Day called for the precinct to move completely. The bomb threat was made to Kenner Discovery, a health sciences academy where polling was taking place. While there were no children at the school due to the campus being closed for voting, election officials chose to move the polling location to JJ Audubon Elementary School.
lafourchegazette.com
Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor
Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
ktalnews.com
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
lafourchegazette.com
Voters elect School Board members, Thibodaux City Council member
Votes are now in for a Lafourche Parish School Board race and also a race on the Thibodaux City Council. On the Lafourche Parish School Board in District 7, Republican Jamie Marlbrough has earned election, scoring 55% of the vote to outlast Claude Richardel (No Party). 100% of the votes have been counted in that race.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish School Board Results are in!
The results are in for Lafourche Parish School board members!. Myron Wright (NOPTY) has been elected with 72 percent (1,620) of the votes. Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas (DEM) received 28 percent (630) of the votes. Total: 2,250. Unofficial Turnout: 40.2%. Member of School Board — District 4. Marian...
WWL-TV
Lafitte Seafood Festival returns after Ida
NEW ORLEANS — The Lafitte Seafood Festival had to be postponed in June because there was still a lot to be done after the devastation from Hurricane Ida. But the weekend-long festival is back, and there are some big-name bands and, of course lots of good local food. If...
houmatimes.com
Completion of Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project celebrated with ribbon cutting
Friends of Bayou Lafourche recently celebrated the completion of the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Raceland. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council recently prioritized the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project, recognizing the need to utilize the the space, and to complete the project after sitting dormant for several years.
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
LB Landry Forced to Forfeit First Round Playoff Game Against Vandebilt Catholic
The playoffs for Louisiana high school football teams kick off tonight but there is already one team that has been bounced out of the postseason. The L.B. Landry Bucs football team's season has ended with a forfeit loss to the Vandebilt Catholic Terriers in the opening round of the Division II select playoffs.
Four of five suspects arrested in Morgan City shooting
Four of five suspects who allegedly opened fire in Morgan City and injured one have been arrested according to the Morgan City Police Department (MCPD).
WWL-TV
The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves
NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
stmarynow.com
Sheriff's Office makes arrest on weapon and marijuana charges
The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section made an arrest on weapon and marijuana charges Wednesday. Morgan City officers reported a burglary arrest. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 25 complaints and made these arrests:. —Timothy Delco, 43, Patterson, was...
Man shot on Westbank Expressway
According to a investigators, the victim and another man were traveling over the Harvey Canal when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them.
Tangipahoa Parish claims the life of 57-year-old motorcyclist
Norco woman loses life in fatal motorcycle crash in Tangipahoa Parish.
houmatimes.com
TPSO has a man in custody in connection with a Rape and Kidnapping of Terrebonne resident
Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody in connection with a Rape and Kidnapping of a Terrebonne resident. Francisco Gutierrez-Valle, 32, of Houma, was apprehended on outstanding warrants for the Terrebonne Parish investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested for Rape, 2 counts Molestation of Juvenile under the age of 13
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Elgin Peter Billiot, 73, of Houma, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile under the age of 13, and First-Degree Rape in connection with the investigation.
Mermentau woman killed in three-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on November 10, 2022, shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1126 and US Highway 90 in Jefferson Parish.
