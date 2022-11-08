ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Comments / 1

Related
houmatimes.com

Varick Taylor wins Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux

Varick Taylor (NOPTY) has won the election for Councilman, District C, City of Thibodaux with 57 percent (721). Constance Thompson Johnson (DEM) received 43 percent (539) of the votes. The total number of voters was 1,260 and the unofficial Turnout was 43.8 percent.
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Bomb threat to Jefferson Parish polling location prompts move

KENNER - A bomb threat made to a school in Jefferson Parish being used as a polling location for Election Day called for the precinct to move completely. The bomb threat was made to Kenner Discovery, a health sciences academy where polling was taking place. While there were no children at the school due to the campus being closed for voting, election officials chose to move the polling location to JJ Audubon Elementary School.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Clement to become Thibodaux's next Mayor

Kevin Clement will be the new Mayor of the City of Thibodaux. With roughly half of the vote from the City of Thibodaux counted, Clement has a huge lead over fellow Republican "Sandy" Holloway with 71% of more than 3,000 voters voting Clement to be Thibodaux's new mayor. Those numbers...
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Voters elect School Board members, Thibodaux City Council member

Votes are now in for a Lafourche Parish School Board race and also a race on the Thibodaux City Council. On the Lafourche Parish School Board in District 7, Republican Jamie Marlbrough has earned election, scoring 55% of the vote to outlast Claude Richardel (No Party). 100% of the votes have been counted in that race.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish School Board Results are in!

The results are in for Lafourche Parish School board members!. Myron Wright (NOPTY) has been elected with 72 percent (1,620) of the votes. Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas (DEM) received 28 percent (630) of the votes. Total: 2,250. Unofficial Turnout: 40.2%. Member of School Board — District 4. Marian...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Lafitte Seafood Festival returns after Ida

NEW ORLEANS — The Lafitte Seafood Festival had to be postponed in June because there was still a lot to be done after the devastation from Hurricane Ida. But the weekend-long festival is back, and there are some big-name bands and, of course lots of good local food. If...
JEAN LAFITTE, LA
houmatimes.com

Completion of Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project celebrated with ribbon cutting

Friends of Bayou Lafourche recently celebrated the completion of the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Raceland. Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and the Lafourche Parish Council recently prioritized the Lafourche-Terrebonne Scenic Overlook Project, recognizing the need to utilize the the space, and to complete the project after sitting dormant for several years.
RACELAND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56

Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-TV

The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Sheriff's Office makes arrest on weapon and marijuana charges

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section made an arrest on weapon and marijuana charges Wednesday. Morgan City officers reported a burglary arrest. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 25 complaints and made these arrests:. —Timothy Delco, 43, Patterson, was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Rape, 2 counts Molestation of Juvenile under the age of 13

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Elgin Peter Billiot, 73, of Houma, was arrested for 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile under the age of 13, and First-Degree Rape in connection with the investigation.
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy