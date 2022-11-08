Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Chris Stapleton, Ram Unveil ‘Traveller’ Themed Truck
Chris Stapleton’s 2015 solo debut, Traveller, is forever enshrined with the custom-designed Ram Traveller Truck. The new truck was revealed at an industry event at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum days ahead of the seven-year anniversary of Stapleton’s career-defining CMA Awards performance with Justin Timberlake. That night in 2015, the now-2022 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year won Album of the Year for Traveller, as well as Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year.
thecountrynote.com
Country Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter To Release Poignant & Empowering New Music Video For “Stronger Than That” On November 18
Music video to exclusively premiere November 17 on AIM Country Music TV. with TBA airings on The Country Network & CMT.com on Nov. 25. “The country-pop singer-songwriter’s lyrical delivery is timeless and powerful, with the ability to make us not just listen, but stop and think. Her vocals are smooth and beautiful, like a breath of fresh air.”
WATE
Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
CMA Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and other stars won big Wednesday at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Single of the year: “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson. Album of the year: “Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs. Song...
Longtime Nashville Restaurant Demolished After Decades Of Service
"What makes this even sadder is we'll never have this type of thing again."
Nashville's Christmas Village returns Friday for 61st year
The 61st-annual Christmas Village at the Fairgrounds Nashville is back Friday. People can get some early Christmas shopping done through Sunday all for a good cause.
fox17.com
Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
New Titans stadium renderings include first-of-its-kind wraparound porches
New renderings have been released giving another look into the future of the Titans stadium, but there's still a long way to go until the development and funding plans are finally approved.
Gallatin Comic Con Returns This November Featuring a Leave it to Beaver Reunion
Dress up as your favorite comic book character at the Gallatin Comic Con and meet special guests, Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow’s wife, and other casts from Leave it to Beaver on November 19 & 20, 2022 at Towne Square Records & Comics (124 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066)! This year’s Leave it to Beaver […] The post Gallatin Comic Con Returns This November Featuring a Leave it to Beaver Reunion appeared first on Sumner County Source.
'Losing our identity:' Rotier's Restaurant building demolished in Nashville
Nashville staple Rotier’s Restaurant building has been torn down to pave the way for development.
Community holds on to Emma’s Flowers; demolition makes room for high-rise project
One of the busiest and most well known streets in Nashville, West End Avenue, is getting a new look, from small town shops, to towering high-rises. On Friday, the iconic pink walls of Emma's Flowers & Gifts were torn down.
WSMV
Video shows moment driver strikes two pedestrians in Clarksville
Ben and Erin Napier from HGTV Home Town talk with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman visits with Lauren Lowrey on the CMA Awards Red Carpet. Jake Owen on CMA Awards Red Carpet. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jake Owen talks with Lauren...
Nashville Parent
Belmont Opens Christmas at Belmont to Public
The annual “Christmas at Belmont” winter performance is a cherished festivity hosted in the Fisher Center for Performing Arts at Belmont University. Traditionally a televised event, this year tickets for the two performances on December 3 – 4 are open to the public. “We are excited to...
Nashville Parent
Upcoming Events at The Factory at Franklin
The Factory at Franklin makes a lovely holiday outing with the fam — and the facility has released its upcoming events schedule. The 10-building campus will be hosting numerous events open to the public throughout early November and the early Holiday season. Upcoming Events. Southern Men’s Showcase | November...
thecountrynote.com
ALABAMA’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry Release Statements on Passing of Jeff Cook
Nashville, Tenn. — ALABAMA‘s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry today released the following statements, mourning the passing of their friend, cousin and bandmate of more than 50 years, Jeff Cook. “He lived to play our music we created together. He could play any instrument he chose, but his...
vegas24seven.com
Statement on the Passing of Jeff Cook
Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Jeff Cook spent a lifetime in music, earning a license as a broadcast engineer before he was old enough to drive a car and working as an on-air radio personality while still in high school,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He went on to fame, of course, with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen as a member of multi-platinum band Alabama, moving from barroom stages to sold-out arenas. Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions.”
nashvilleguru.com
Thanksgiving in Nashville: Where to Eat & Order From
Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 24, 2022. This year, sit back and leave the cooking to someone else. There are many places serving special Thanksgiving Day dinners, as well as providing meals and treats to go. Here’s where to eat and order from for Thanksgiving in Nashville. More options...
Renderings give more detailed look at proposed Titans stadium
New renderings are providing a more detailed look into the plans for the new Titans stadium in Nashville.
