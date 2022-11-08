ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

American Songwriter

Chris Stapleton, Ram Unveil ‘Traveller’ Themed Truck

Chris Stapleton’s 2015 solo debut, Traveller, is forever enshrined with the custom-designed Ram Traveller Truck. The new truck was revealed at an industry event at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum days ahead of the seven-year anniversary of Stapleton’s career-defining CMA Awards performance with Justin Timberlake. That night in 2015, the now-2022 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year won Album of the Year for Traveller, as well as Male Vocalist and New Artist of the Year.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Country Singer-Songwriter Brei Carter To Release Poignant & Empowering New Music Video For “Stronger Than That” On November 18

Music video to exclusively premiere November 17 on AIM Country Music TV. with TBA airings on The Country Network & CMT.com on Nov. 25. “The country-pop singer-songwriter’s lyrical delivery is timeless and powerful, with the ability to make us not just listen, but stop and think. Her vocals are smooth and beautiful, like a breath of fresh air.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSOC Charlotte

CMA Awards 2022: See the complete list of winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson and other stars won big Wednesday at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. Single of the year: “‘Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson. Album of the year: “Growin’ Up,” Luke Combs. Song...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)

Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
FRANKLIN, TN
Sumner County Source

Gallatin Comic Con Returns This November Featuring a Leave it to Beaver Reunion

Dress up as your favorite comic book character at the Gallatin Comic Con and meet special guests, Jerry Mathers, Tony Dow’s wife, and other casts from Leave it to Beaver on November 19 & 20, 2022 at Towne Square Records & Comics (124 N Water Ave, Gallatin, TN 37066)! This year’s Leave it to Beaver […] The post Gallatin Comic Con Returns This November Featuring a Leave it to Beaver Reunion appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Belmont Opens Christmas at Belmont to Public

The annual “Christmas at Belmont” winter performance is a cherished festivity hosted in the Fisher Center for Performing Arts at Belmont University. Traditionally a televised event, this year tickets for the two performances on December 3 – 4 are open to the public. “We are excited to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Upcoming Events at The Factory at Franklin

The Factory at Franklin makes a lovely holiday outing with the fam — and the facility has released its upcoming events schedule. The 10-building campus will be hosting numerous events open to the public throughout early November and the early Holiday season. Upcoming Events. Southern Men’s Showcase | November...
FRANKLIN, TN
vegas24seven.com

Statement on the Passing of Jeff Cook

Photo courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “Jeff Cook spent a lifetime in music, earning a license as a broadcast engineer before he was old enough to drive a car and working as an on-air radio personality while still in high school,” said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “He went on to fame, of course, with cousins Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen as a member of multi-platinum band Alabama, moving from barroom stages to sold-out arenas. Everything he did was rooted in his deep love of music, a love he shared with millions.”
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvilleguru.com

Thanksgiving in Nashville: Where to Eat & Order From

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 24, 2022. This year, sit back and leave the cooking to someone else. There are many places serving special Thanksgiving Day dinners, as well as providing meals and treats to go. Here’s where to eat and order from for Thanksgiving in Nashville. More options...
NASHVILLE, TN

