COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
‘Total devastation:’ Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes collapse into ocean after Nicole strikes Florida
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Seven beachside homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after Nicole struck Florida as a hurricane and ripped across the state, devouring a large chunk of the coastline along Central Florida beaches. A house located at 4101 S. Atlantic Ave. fell into the...
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s what impacts Central Florida could see from Hurricane Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning, and now the storm’s center is making its way into Central Florida. Wind gusts and heavy rain increased throughout Wednesday night into Thursday morning. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
Nicole closer to category 1 strength; tropical storm warnings issued for 3 Tampa Bay area counties
A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of Florida's west coast with Nicole set to hit the state as a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Here is the latest information on curfews in Central Florida following Hurricane Nicole:. Brevard County has not yet issued any curfews. Flagler County has not yet issued any curfews. Lake County:. Lake County has not yet issued any curfews. Marion County:. Marion County has not yet issued any curfews. Orange...
Hurricane Nicole: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix announced stores in two Central Florida counties will close early on Nov. 9 due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Publix officials said locations in Brevard and Indian River counties will close at noon on Wednesday. The grocery chain said all locations in both counties are expected...
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
As storm passes, here are some restaurants' plans
Tropical Storm Nicole is forcast to reach hurricane strength when it hits the coast of Florida this evening, then drop back to a tropical storm as it crosses the state and heads to Central Florida. It's likely to bring strong winds and heavy rains, which will affect the operation of many businesses, including restaurants.
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
2 Florida Spots Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
Cheapism has the scoop on retirement destinations praised by people but rarely recognized.
Tropical Storm Nicole: When will weather conditions improve for your area?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is lashing Central Florida as the system moves across land on Thursday. Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane but weakened shortly afterwards. Much of Central Florida is experiencing heavy rain and strong, gusty winds from Nicole and the...
Central Florida airports announce closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport announced it will be putting a halt to commercial operations Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to airport officials, operations will cease starting at 4 p.m., and they won’t resume until the weather improves enough for operations to continue. [TRENDING:...
Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
