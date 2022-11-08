ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
scottjosephorlando.com

As storm passes, here are some restaurants' plans

Tropical Storm Nicole is forcast to reach hurricane strength when it hits the coast of Florida this evening, then drop back to a tropical storm as it crosses the state and heads to Central Florida. It's likely to bring strong winds and heavy rains, which will affect the operation of many businesses, including restaurants.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: When will weather conditions improve for your area?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is lashing Central Florida as the system moves across land on Thursday. Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane but weakened shortly afterwards. Much of Central Florida is experiencing heavy rain and strong, gusty winds from Nicole and the...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida airports announce closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando International Airport announced it will be putting a halt to commercial operations Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to airport officials, operations will cease starting at 4 p.m., and they won’t resume until the weather improves enough for operations to continue. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

'In Florida, a flat out tsunami!' strategist says

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Republicans dominated in Florida and political strategist Tom McNicholas says it all can be tied to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won a second term as the state's governor. "This wasn't just a red wave, this was an absolute tsunami by Ron DeSantis and...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you go there often on holidays, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
Uncovering Florida

Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane

Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
FLORIDA STATE

