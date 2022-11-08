Read full article on original website
Wichita man sentenced to 2 years for illegally possessing a firearm
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm that a Sedgwick Co. deputy found in a safe in the convicted man’s vehicle. William McGold, 47, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm...
Jury: Kansas man guilty in deadly metal pipe attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas jury found 64-year-old David Chandler guilty of second-degree intentional murder for the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In February, police responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca in Wichita...
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a gun was fired inside a Wichita hospital. Just after 7p.m, Monday, police were dispatched to a vandalism report at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and...
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a gun was fired inside a Wichita hospital. Just after 7p.m, Monday, police were dispatched to a vandalism report at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and...
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
Wichita police said Thursday that three women wanted for questioning in a shooting Monday inside of a local hospital’s children’s unit have been identified.
classiccountry1070.com
Hutchinson Police arrested a 23 year old man in an accidental shooting incident. Around 2:40 a.m. on November 4th, officers were sent to a residence in the 500 Block of East Ave B in response to shooting call. Police came in contact with a 30-year-old pregnant woman. She had suffered...
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
kfdi.com
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County
NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
KAKE TV
Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
KAKE TV
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say they have identified two of the three people being sought in connection to gunfire inside a local hospital. The department on Friday was still asking for the community's help in identifying the third woman. The incident happened Monday after 7 p.m. in the...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
Election returns from November 8, 2022
Editor's Note: These election returns are as complete as those provided to Hutch Post by the Kansas Secretary of State's office and the Reno County Elections Office and updated as quickly as we can. All election results are not final until the canvass, which in Reno County will be Nov. 17.
Cruse is out, Baty is in on Sedgwick County Commission
Three of the five commissioners on the Sedgwick County Commission were up for reelection.
Wichita veteran gets gift of a new car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita veteran is enjoying a new ride after a presentation in Wichita Thursday morning. Progressive Insurance chose Chandalyn Robinson, a U.S. Army veteran, for its annual Keys to Progress award. Someone nominated Robinson for the honor, and she got the keys to a Nissan SUV on Thursday. “This means the […]
Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
Suspicious package closes downtown Wichita post office
has closed a downtown Wichita post office.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
