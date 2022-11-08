ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Apple Post

Jury: Kansas man guilty in deadly metal pipe attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas jury found 64-year-old David Chandler guilty of second-degree intentional murder for the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In February, police responded to a 911 call in the 600 block of N. Seneca in Wichita...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police want to ID women after gun discharged at Kan. hospital

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a gun was fired inside a Wichita hospital. Just after 7p.m, Monday, police were dispatched to a vandalism report at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, 929 N. St. Francis in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Pregnant Kansas woman shot, unborn baby has died

RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. Just after 2:20 a.m. Nov. 4, police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting, according to to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Police identify three women connected to hospital incident

Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. man accused of DUI after 2 hit, killed while changing a tire

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people died while changing a tire on an SUV just after 6:30p.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The man who hit them is in jail accused of DUI. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Ram pickup driven by Travis L. Mock, 26, Wichita, was northbound on the ramp from Interstate 135 to eastbound Kansas 96 in north central Wichita.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County

NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate fatal Thursday night crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Wichita Thursday that killed two people. A KHP trooper said investigators are looking for evidence on the involved vehicles. 26-year-old Travis Mock was arrested Friday for causing the crash on eight charges including DUI and involuntary manslaughter.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Man arrested after pregnant woman is shot and loses baby

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police are investigating a shooting where a pregnant woman lost the baby and have made an arrest. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, Friday, November 4th at 2:40 a.m., Hutchinson Police were sent to a residence in the 500 block of East Avenue B in reference to an accidental shooting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Election returns from November 8, 2022

Editor's Note: These election returns are as complete as those provided to Hutch Post by the Kansas Secretary of State's office and the Reno County Elections Office and updated as quickly as we can. All election results are not final until the canvass, which in Reno County will be Nov. 17.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita veteran gets gift of a new car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita veteran is enjoying a new ride after a presentation in Wichita Thursday morning. Progressive Insurance chose Chandalyn Robinson, a U.S. Army veteran, for its annual Keys to Progress award. Someone nominated Robinson for the honor, and she got the keys to a Nissan SUV on Thursday. “This means the […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman

A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

