Eudora, KS

LJWORLD

PHOTOS: 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade

Lawrence honored its veterans on Saturday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lawrence. This year, the parade’s grand marshal was Warren Corman, who served as a Navy Seabee during World War II and later helped design several buildings on KU’s campus, including Allen Fieldhouse. Welcome to...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Want your pet photographed with Santa? You’ll have two opportunities in December

Whether your pet has been naughty or nice, it can still have its photo taken with Santa. This year, it will have two opportunities in December, according to the Lawrence Humane Society. Both opportunities are first come, first served at McCarthy Subaru of Lawrence, 2101 W. 29th Terrace. The first opportunity is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, and the second is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director

Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

With 108 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals now licensed, Lawrence code enforcement thinks process to ID unlicensed rentals is working

With more than 100 short-term rentals now licensed in Lawrence, city code enforcement believes its tactics are working for identifying people renting properties by the night without the required license. After falling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of short-term rental listings in Lawrence is on the rise again, with...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Larry Born

Mass of Christian Burial for Larry Born, Lawrence, will be 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov.17th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Eudora. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Thurs prior to the Mass. Full obituary at warrenmclewain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

KU to rededicate Vietnam Memorial as part of Veterans Day event

The University of Kansas will rededicate its Vietnam Memorial in a special ceremony on Veterans Day, the university has announced. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod will preside over the rededication ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday as part of a weeklong series of events KU has had around the Veterans Day holiday.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Alfred Henricks

Funeral services for Alfred Lee Henricks, 68, Lawrence, will be 2 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Visitation will follow. He died November 7, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Steady enrollment in Lawrence school district means better budget picture for next school year, but multiple factors still at play

The Lawrence school board will soon get its first look at some of the numbers that will go into determining what next school year’s budget looks like. And while multiple variables are still undetermined, steady enrollment means the district is not likely to face the shortfalls related to enrollment declines that it did going into this school year.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Advocates urge legislators to fully fund special education in Kansas

Topeka — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0

The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
FARGO, ND
LJWORLD

Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice ‘terrific’ in KU debut vs. North Dakota State

It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Margo Smith

Graveside services for Margo Smith. 93, rural Lawrence, will be at 2 pm Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday 8-8 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. See obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS

