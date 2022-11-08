Read full article on original website
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
LJWORLD
PHOTOS: 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade
Lawrence honored its veterans on Saturday with the annual Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lawrence. This year, the parade’s grand marshal was Warren Corman, who served as a Navy Seabee during World War II and later helped design several buildings on KU’s campus, including Allen Fieldhouse. Welcome to...
LJWORLD
Want your pet photographed with Santa? You’ll have two opportunities in December
Whether your pet has been naughty or nice, it can still have its photo taken with Santa. This year, it will have two opportunities in December, according to the Lawrence Humane Society. Both opportunities are first come, first served at McCarthy Subaru of Lawrence, 2101 W. 29th Terrace. The first opportunity is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1, and the second is from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3.
LJWORLD
Your Turn: Come to the parade Saturday to honor our veterans and Gold Star families
Veterans of military service are cornerstones of our community. Their loyalty to our country and their fellow troops under the most difficult conditions demonstrate moral fiber of the highest quality. Lawrence is home to many veterans, and we gather for the 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade Saturday on Massachusetts Street...
LJWORLD
Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director
Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
LJWORLD
KU rededicates Vietnam Memorial after research by a cadet sheds new light on a fallen airman
A star was delivered on Friday at the University of Kansas. KU leaders gathered on Veterans Day to rededicate the Vietnam Memorial on the KU campus and to add a star next to the name of Major Glenn McCubbin, a KU student who died during the Vietnam War. McCubbin had...
LJWORLD
With 108 Airbnbs and other short-term rentals now licensed, Lawrence code enforcement thinks process to ID unlicensed rentals is working
With more than 100 short-term rentals now licensed in Lawrence, city code enforcement believes its tactics are working for identifying people renting properties by the night without the required license. After falling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of short-term rental listings in Lawrence is on the rise again, with...
LJWORLD
Larry Born
Mass of Christian Burial for Larry Born, Lawrence, will be 10 a.m. Thurs., Nov.17th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Eudora. Rosary 9:30 a.m. Thurs prior to the Mass. Full obituary at warrenmclewain.com.
LJWORLD
KU to rededicate Vietnam Memorial as part of Veterans Day event
The University of Kansas will rededicate its Vietnam Memorial in a special ceremony on Veterans Day, the university has announced. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod will preside over the rededication ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday as part of a weeklong series of events KU has had around the Veterans Day holiday.
LJWORLD
Alfred Henricks
Funeral services for Alfred Lee Henricks, 68, Lawrence, will be 2 pm, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Visitation will follow. He died November 7, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Johnson County Republican wins seat in new House district that covers parts of Douglas County; most area House seats uncontested
A Johnson County Republican won election to a new Kansas House district that will represent southern Eudora and parts of eastern Douglas County. Adam Turk, a Shawnee Republican who owns multiple fitness clubs, defeated Courtney Tripp, a De Soto Democrat, in the race for House District No. 117. The race...
LJWORLD
Steady enrollment in Lawrence school district means better budget picture for next school year, but multiple factors still at play
The Lawrence school board will soon get its first look at some of the numbers that will go into determining what next school year’s budget looks like. And while multiple variables are still undetermined, steady enrollment means the district is not likely to face the shortfalls related to enrollment declines that it did going into this school year.
LJWORLD
Advocates urge legislators to fully fund special education in Kansas
Topeka — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
LJWORLD
Speed demons: No. 5 Kansas clobbers North Dakota State, 82-59, to move to 2-0
The plan for the fifth-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team against North Dakota State’s quality big men on Thursday night was to make their heads spin before they got set. In a game that was all but over 10 minutes into the first half, Kansas overwhelmed NDSU 82-59, winning the first half 48-19 to set the tone for the run-away victory.
LJWORLD
KU women stay tough late to hold off Jacksonville, 72-61, in 2022-23 season opener
The Kansas women’s basketball team’s veteran backcourt of Zakiyah Franklin and Holly Kersgieter picked up right where they left off last season, delivering when it counted, to help push KU past Jacksonville, 72-61, in a closer-than-hoped-for season opener on Wednesday night. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson joined them in...
LJWORLD
KU freshmen Gradey Dick, MJ Rice deliver dazzling debuts in back-to-back Kansas victories
It’s still early in the 2022-23 college basketball season, yet Kansas fans already have seen KU freshmen Gradey Dick and MJ Rice make pretty memorable college debuts in back to back games. Both players used the word “dream” when describing their first games as Jayhawks, and both had a...
LJWORLD
Kansas coach Bill Self raves about versatility of 3-man 2023 signing class
The Kansas men’s basketball program officially added three prospects in the Class of 2023 to the roster for next season on Wednesday, when Chris Johnson, Jamari McDowell and Elmarko Jackson signed their letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. According to 247 Sports, the...
LJWORLD
Nonprofit guiding behavioral health crisis center says it’ll soon be presenting a plan for partial opening
Though Douglas County staff says there’s a sizable to-do list before the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County will be ready to open, the nonprofit responsible for managing the center told the Journal-World that it hopes to present a plan in early December for a partial opening. At...
LJWORLD
Notebook: Kansas freshman MJ Rice ‘terrific’ in KU debut vs. North Dakota State
It did not take Kansas freshman MJ Rice long to make a memorable impact in his first game as a Jayhawk on Thursday night. And Kansas fans likely won’t soon forget it. After missing the season opener and KU’s exhibition win last week, Rice suited up and played on Thursday night, scoring 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds in 18 minutes. Fifth-ranked Kansas defeated North Dakota State 82-59 in the win.
LJWORLD
Margo Smith
Graveside services for Margo Smith. 93, rural Lawrence, will be at 2 pm Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery. She will lie in state Sunday 8-8 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. See obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission adopts next 5-year Capital Improvement Plan, including funding for Wakarusa Drive extension
The Douglas County Commission voted Wednesday to adopt the county’s next five-year Capital Improvement Plan, which includes a project that would extend Wakarusa Drive south of Lawrence and build a bridge over the Wakarusa River. The project first surfaced as a combined effort between the city of Lawrence, the...
