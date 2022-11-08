Building momentum: Texas A&M’s non-conference schedule isn’t filled with blue-blood basketball programs, which means the Aggies have to do their job and make a statement in every contest. I would classify a 30-point victory, scoring nearly 90 points and never trailing in the season-opener as a decent statement. It’s a good start to the season and a win the Aggies can build momentum on to keep taking steps in the right direction toward an NCAA Tournament appearance.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO