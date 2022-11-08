ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

texags.com

2023 guard Bryce Lindsay commits to Texas A&M basketball

The Texas A&M basketball program has received a verbal commitment from 2023 top-150 recruit Bryce Lindsay‍. The 6-foot-3 combo guard from IMG Academy is a Baltimore, MD, product who originally committed to Frank Martin and South Carolina. However, after the Gamecocks’ dismissal of Martin, Lindsay re-opened his recruitment.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 87, Louisiana-Monroe 54

Building momentum: Texas A&M’s non-conference schedule isn’t filled with blue-blood basketball programs, which means the Aggies have to do their job and make a statement in every contest. I would classify a 30-point victory, scoring nearly 90 points and never trailing in the season-opener as a decent statement. It’s a good start to the season and a win the Aggies can build momentum on to keep taking steps in the right direction toward an NCAA Tournament appearance.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

'I was very happy': A&M extends offer to 2026 ATH Dequane Prevo

Texarkana (TX) Liberty-Eylau 2026 ATH Dequane Prevo‍ checks in at 5-foot-11, 160-pounds and has already established himself as a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball. His offer list has grown rapidly, and over the weekend, it reached double digits when Texas A&M became the 10th program to extend an offer.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/9) full show

Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 11 to watch.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Brazos County midterm results announced

Editor’s note: Results are still unofficial, as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be updated as more information becomes available. Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan company leaving, will lay off 50

Bryan, TX (FOX44) – A bio-tech company based in Bryan has announced it will be closing its local facility and laying off 50 employees. The company, iBio, Inc, which describes itself as an “AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies” has announced it will be moving to San Diego to operate out of a new Drug Discovery Center.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Police investigating rollover crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan elects new mayor, councilmembers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bobby Gutierrez has been elected as the new mayor for the city of Bryan in Nov. 8 midterm elections. Gutierrez has been on the city council since 2020. With all precincts reporting, the local businessman defeated Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland. The final tally was:. Bobby...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
BRYAN, TX

