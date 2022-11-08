Read full article on original website
texags.com
2025 S Jarcoby Hopson impressed with game day environment in Aggieland
Lake Cormorant (MS) 2025 S Jarcoby Hopson returned to College Station over the weekend as the Aggies hosted Florida. He visited Texas A&M for the team’s BBQ this summer, but this weekend was his first opportunity to experience game day at Kyle Field. “I think it’s very exciting...
texags.com
Karlina Sample 'excited' for NCAA Tournament match vs. Longhorns
Texas A&M soccer begins its NCAA Tournament run on Friday afternoon against archrival Texas in Austin. Ahead of the first-round match, senior defender Karlina Sample spoke to Kennedy Smith about the tournament bid, renewing the rivalry and more.
texags.com
2023 guard Bryce Lindsay commits to Texas A&M basketball
The Texas A&M basketball program has received a verbal commitment from 2023 top-150 recruit Bryce Lindsay. The 6-foot-3 combo guard from IMG Academy is a Baltimore, MD, product who originally committed to Frank Martin and South Carolina. However, after the Gamecocks’ dismissal of Martin, Lindsay re-opened his recruitment.
texags.com
Back from illness, Conner Weigman preparing for first road start vs. Auburn
Brought to you by Pintail Hunting Club, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman sat down with Billy Liucci for an exclusive conversation on his first career start against the Rebels, recovering from the flu and preparing to take on the Auburn Tigers. Key notes from Conner Weigman interview. I like to...
texags.com
5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 87, Louisiana-Monroe 54
Building momentum: Texas A&M’s non-conference schedule isn’t filled with blue-blood basketball programs, which means the Aggies have to do their job and make a statement in every contest. I would classify a 30-point victory, scoring nearly 90 points and never trailing in the season-opener as a decent statement. It’s a good start to the season and a win the Aggies can build momentum on to keep taking steps in the right direction toward an NCAA Tournament appearance.
texags.com
Recruiting Country: The latest recruiting news surrounding the Maroon & White
TexAgs' recruiting analyst Ryan Brauninger joined TexAgs Radio this morning for another edition of Recruiting Country, highlighting the latest news and notes from the recruiting trail as high school playoffs start across Texas. Key notes from Recruiting Country. Who would have thought we would be sitting here talking about this...
texags.com
Press Conference: Guerrieri, Sample preview A&M's tournament match vs. Texas
Texas A&M soccer earned an NCAA Tournament bid and will travel to Austin on Friday night to face off with the Texas Longhorns. On Wednesday, head coach G Guerrieri and defender Karlina Sample addressed the media ahead of the Aggies' match with their archrival.
texags.com
'I was very happy': A&M extends offer to 2026 ATH Dequane Prevo
Texarkana (TX) Liberty-Eylau 2026 ATH Dequane Prevo checks in at 5-foot-11, 160-pounds and has already established himself as a dynamic playmaker on both sides of the ball. His offer list has grown rapidly, and over the weekend, it reached double digits when Texas A&M became the 10th program to extend an offer.
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (11/9) full show
Wednesday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan broke down the newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. At the bottom of the hour, OB reveals his SEC Power Rankings and shared the best games of week 11 to watch.
texags.com
The Voice of the Aggies: Andrew Monaco talks all things A&M Athletics
During Wednesday morning’s edition of TexAgs Radio, Texas A&M Athletics play-by-play man Andrew Monaco joined the show to review the Aggies’ recent losses and what’s ahead for the football program. Monaco also gives us a glimpse of men’s hoops in their season opener. Key notes from...
texags.com
2024 DL Kamarion Franklin got his first taste of game day in Aggieland
2024 Lake Cormorant (MS) DL Kamarion Franklin returned to College Station over the weekend for his first game-day experience in Aggieland. After returning home, Franklin spoke about the visit, his recruiting process and to offer his thoughts on the Texas A&M program. To listen to this content, you must...
Battalion Texas AM
Brazos County midterm results announced
Editor’s note: Results are still unofficial, as of Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will be updated as more information becomes available. Unofficial Brazos County election results were released late Tuesday night following the conclusion of the 2022 midterm election. Local election results will determine how the city of College Station...
KBTX.com
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Police Chief Issues Statement About Recent Crimes Near The Campus
Texas A&M’s police chief issues a statement after fielding many calls and messages from the campus community and concerned parents following two sexual assaults in Bryan last weekend. Chief Mike Johnson says they have increased foot patrols in and around student residential areas. Johnson says a Code Maroon alert...
fox44news.com
Bryan company leaving, will lay off 50
Bryan, TX (FOX44) – A bio-tech company based in Bryan has announced it will be closing its local facility and laying off 50 employees. The company, iBio, Inc, which describes itself as an “AI-driven innovator of precision antibody immunotherapies” has announced it will be moving to San Diego to operate out of a new Drug Discovery Center.
KBTX.com
2 arrested after College Station man beaten, robbed in home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested after a College Station man was beaten and robbed in his apartment Sunday night, according to the College Station Police Department. Police responded to a call that said five men were breaking into an apartment at the Pearl Apartments on Harvey...
KBTX.com
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
KBTX.com
City of Bryan elects new mayor, councilmembers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bobby Gutierrez has been elected as the new mayor for the city of Bryan in Nov. 8 midterm elections. Gutierrez has been on the city council since 2020. With all precincts reporting, the local businessman defeated Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland. The final tally was:. Bobby...
KBTX.com
Bryan police looking at home security camera clips in hunt for attacker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department continues to search for a man who attacked and sexually assaulted two people this past weekend in an area north of Northgate between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. Only a vague description of the suspect has been provided but homeowners are coming...
