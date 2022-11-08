Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Studio Ghibli Teases Collaboration Between Acclaimed Anime Studio & Lucasfilm
Lucasfilm already has plenty of “Star Wars” content on the way, both on the big screen and otherwise. Who knows what comes next for movies, as Lucasfilm has been quiet about potential upcoming films from Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, and Rian Johnson all year. But in terms of upcoming Disney+ series, there’s a ton on the 2023 slate. A new season of “The Mandalorian” debuts in February, with “Ashoka” and “Skeleton Crew” not far behind.
theplaylist.net
‘Leopard Skin’ Trailer: A Diamond Heist Gone Wrong Gets Worse In New Peacock Limited Series
TV audiences best know actress Carla Gugino for her recent work with Mike Flanagan on Netflix. But Gugino also has a long-time working relationship with another director, Sebastian Gutierrez. In fact, she stars in several of his films, including his 1998 debut “Judas Kiss” and his latest, 2018’s “Elizabeth Harvest.” She also headlines Guiterrez’s 2019 Cinemax crime-comedy series “Jett,” about a world-class ex-thief who slowly regresses back into a life of crime.
theplaylist.net
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Teaser: Michelle Yeoh Stars In Netflix’s Prequel Series This Christmas
Before Henry Cavill returns as Geralt of Rivia for the final time in “The Witcher” Season 3 next year, Netflix has something else to tide fans over. Enter “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” a limited prequel series to the hit Netflix show, which dives deep into the lore of Andrzej Sapkowskis‘s book series.
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
Elizabeth Hurley Responded To Matthew Perry's Memoir And Said He Was A "Nightmare" To Work With
Elizabeth didn't have the best time working with the Friends star on the 2002 film — but that doesn't mean she doesn't like him.
theplaylist.net
‘Tulsa King’: Taylor Sheridan Reportedly Wrote The First Draft Of The Show’s Pilot In Less Than 24 Hours
Is anyone working in Hollywood or TV as prolific as Taylor Sheridan? Even the term prolific may not do Sheridan’s recent output justice. He has four (yes, four) seasons of TV hitting this calendar year, with another, Season 2 of “Mayor Of Kingstown,” hitting Paramount+ next February. Next up? Season 5 of “Yellowstone” and “Tulsa King,” with both premiering this Sunday.
theplaylist.net
‘Tulsa King’ Review: New York Mobster Sylvester Stallone Tries To Make The Most Of An Oklahoma Exile
The Taylor Sheridan-verse keeps expanding. With an entire “Yellowstone” empire on the air, several spin-offs in the work (“Yellowstone: 1923,” “Bass Reeves”), and dozens more unrelated shows coming soon (“Lioness,” “Land Man”), the writer, director, producer, showrunner and exec (known for his Academy Award nominated “Hell Or Hight Water” and the film “Sicario” before he moved to TV) has built out a Paramount+ TV dynasty, that is absolutely unrivaled on television outside of Marvel.
theplaylist.net
New ‘The Kingdom Exodus’ Trailer: The Third & Final Installment Of Lars Von Trier’s Cult Show Hits Mubi On November 27
For the first time in twenty-five years, Lars Von Trier returns to Copenhagen’s Rigshospitalet and his cult TV series “The Kingdom.” And while “The Kingdom Exodus” may be Von Trier’s final edition of the show, MUBI will give its streaming premiere a prestige rollout.
theplaylist.net
HBO Max Sarah Aubrey Has Updates On Several Series Including ‘The Penguin,’ & ‘And Just Like That..’ S2 & More
Since it launched in May 2020, HBO Max has quietly boasted some stellar original programming, including “Tokyo Vice,” “The Flight Attendant,” “And Just Like That…” and more. But there’s plenty of more original series on the way. In a new interview with Variety, HBO Max’s head of originals Sarah Aubrey supplied updates to many of those titles, including the first spinoff to Matt Reeves‘ “The Batman.”
theplaylist.net
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Takes The High Table Fight Global
At the end of “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” Keanu Reeves‘ Wick and Laurence Fishburne‘s The Bowery King agreed to join forces against The High Table. Now the fight is on, and it’s about to go global in “John Wick: Chapter 4,” in theaters next March.
theplaylist.net
‘Mythic Quest’ TV Review: Apple TV+ Comedy Hit Experiences Growing Pains In Third Season
The second season of Apple TV+’s “Mythic Quest” ended in a manner that could have been a series finale, getting several characters to a finish line while blowing up some others. So what now? The sad news is that the sense that the show is rebooting its themes and characters during the third season (and setting up a fourth that has already been commissioned) leads to a bit more lackluster writing than the first couple of years. It’s as if everyone is content to tread water, bouncing around the pool but too often ending up back in the middle. There’s less urgency, less character depth, and less humor. Even as people trade jobs in a manner that defies logic, “Mythic Quest” has become more of an “easy hang-out” show thanks to three seasons’ worth of character work by its undeniably talented ensemble. But the writers this year seem just as unsure of where to go next as some of the characters. There’s a lack of momentum and lack of sharp humor this year that kind of makes the whole thing feel like the mid-season sag on a streaming series. In the end, it will probably be seen as an essential bridge between the sharper first two seasons and what it sets up for what comes next. But it won’t be anyone’s favorite adventure.
theplaylist.net
‘Rogue Heroes’ Review: Steven Knight’s Newest Series Is A Gloriously Unhinged Recounting Of The Special Air Service [Review]
Every episode of Steven Knight’s new series “Rogue Heroes” begins with a declarative statement: “Based on a true story, the events depicted which seem most unbelievable … are mostly true.” It’s the sort of pithy postmodern title card that might elicit an eye-roll. Yet it also perfectly encapsulates this rollicking tale of the Special Air Service (SAS) formation during World War II.
theplaylist.net
‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’ Review: Sharp Writing, Strong Performances Distinguish FX Character Study
FX adapts The New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 debut novel “Fleishman is in Trouble” into an engaging mini-series about the difficulty of change and how human beings bounce off each other, often sending people in directions they never expected. Some of the characters may feel a bit shallow—their problems are arguably the kind of selfish concerns that most people in the world would kill to have—but that’s embedded in the intelligent writing and a cast that understands these people don’t have to be likable to feel genuine or be interesting.
18 Fan Reactions That Will Make You Want To Start Season 2 Of "The White Lotus" ASAP
"No thoughts, just Will Sharpe from The White Lotus."
theplaylist.net
‘Mythic Quest’: Charlotte Nicdao On Poppy, The Apple TV+ Show’s Third Season & The Importance Of Relationships [Interview]
It might not have achieved the same level of buzz as its counterparts such as comedies like “Ted Lasso,” but “Mythic Quest” remains in its third season one of the funniest comedies currently airing. Created by Rob McElhenney (who also stars) along with Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, the Apple TV+ series centers on the day-to-day office work of a team responsible for one of the biggest multiplayer video games of all time. Season Three of the series follows characters Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) as they’re branched out to create a new company in order to produce the latter’s game. It deserves as big an audience as possible. While it’s set in the gaming and tech world, it’s hardly what takes prominence in the show’s storylines, as it’s instead interested in fleshing out the sometimes bizarre dynamics these characters have between one another.
theplaylist.net
Paul Mescal Doesn’t Think He Has The “Patience” To Join The MCU
With the release of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a close. But Phases 5 and 6 are imminent, and with them, lots of new projects that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios need to cast with even more Hollywood talent. But don’t expect up-and-comer Paul Mescal in a Marvel movie anytime soon. He doesn’t have the patience for it.
theplaylist.net
‘The Fablemans’: Steven Spielberg Eventually Told Gabriel LaBelle To “Figure It Out” [Interview]
At just 19 years of age (reportedly), Gabriel LaBelle is already at the pinacle of Hollywood cinema. The relatively unknown Canadian actor is turning heads as Sammy Fableman, a fictional version of the legendary director Steven Spielberg in the new period drama “The Fablemans.” A movie that is arguably the frontrunner for the Best Picture Oscar and will put LaBelle under a massive global spotlight in the weeks and months to come. Not bad for just his fourth credited film role.
theplaylist.net
Watch: Daniel Craig Stars Busts Moves In A New Vodka Belvedere Ad Directed By Taika Waititi
The thing about filmmaking is, if you want to stay in shape, you’ve got to keep at it; it’s like exercise if you want to be at the top of your game. One way many filmmakers do this, to stay sharp in between projects—especially as some don’t have the privilege to make a film every two years—is to direct commercials. Now someone like Taika Waititi essentially does make a film every two years at least—this summer, he released Marvel’s “Thor: Love & Thunder,” and next year, in the spring of 2023, he’ll be releasing his Searchlight Pictures soccer team comedy, “Next Goal Wins.” Somewhere in all of that, he has the time to star on “Our Flag Means Death,” and executive produce it along with shows like “What We Do In The Shadows” and “Reservation Dogs” (not to mention his “Time Bandits” show is coming soon too). But we love a prolific filmmaker who tries to stay in shape regardless—and or jump at the opportunity to work with an actor they’ve never worked with before.
theplaylist.net
‘1923’ First Look: Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren Star In Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel
As “Yellowstone” Season Five and “Tulsa King” approach their premieres on Paramount Network and Paramount+ this weekend, another Taylor Sheridan series is on the horizon. Enter “1923,” Sheridan’s second “Yellowstone” spinoff after “1883.” “1923” picks up forty years after the events of “1883,” with a new couple leading the Dutton family in Montana. What happens to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s James and Margaret Dutton will be revealed in “1923,” but it’s not their show. Instead, this one belongs to Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, who plays Jacob Dutton, James’ brother, and his wife Cara, respectively.
theplaylist.net
‘Glass Onion’: Rian Johnson May Keep Making ‘Knives Out’ Sequels As Long As He And Daniel Craig “Are Still Having Fun”
In just thirteen days, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” hits theaters in limited release before it premieres on Netflix right before Christmas. So, is Rian Johnson‘s follow-up to his 2019 sleeper hit “Knives Out” the most anticipated movie of the year? Well, it’s up there, especially after critics adored the sequel at its TIFF world premiere in September (here’s our review).
Comments / 0