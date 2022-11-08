Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
Waco Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather
The La Vega High School Band announced it will not be participating in the Waco Veterans Day Parade Friday "in the interest of student safety."
WacoTrib.com
Leaders celebrate I-35 widening in Waco as work winds down
An era of detours and dust along Interstate 35 in Waco is winding down a year-and-a-half early, and officials marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday. Representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation, city of Waco, McLennan County, Baylor University, contractor Webber LLC and the Texas Legislature gathered in the shade of the new overpass at Fourth and Fifth streets, celebrating the near-completion of reconstruction and widening of a 6-mile stretch of I-35 between 12th Street and North Loop 340. Work started in the spring of 2019 and is coming to a close well ahead of schedule.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 12 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 10, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Here’s Why the Killeen, Texas Veterans Day Parade Has Been Cancelled
For the last couple of days, I’ve been trying to make sure that Killeen, Texas is well aware of how the weather change is going to be extremely drastic starting Friday. I hate that the weather is going to be severe tomorrow, especially since it is Veterans Day. WHY...
Central Texas drive-thru safari for sale houses over 100 animal species
Rhinos, giraffes, and more await at this property.
Gatesville Messenger
Matthews and Sartor exchange vows
It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
Have You Seen Or Visited Bell County, Texas’ First Distillery?
For some of us, like me, moving to Bell County has been a whirlwind of a time. Even though I've been here for a while now, I feel like I've barely scratched the surface of my new home. I can still remember stressing over on how to drive to my new place of work.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Suspension Bridge project delayed further, cost bumped higher
The Waco Suspension Bridge will remain closed until spring after engineers found that a crack in a retaining wall under the bridge is more than a superficial flaw. A concrete retaining wall just downstream of the bridge on the downtown side has a noticeable crack, thanks to years of runoff from storms. The wall also has a drainage tunnel where stormwater spills out onto the riverwalk and into the river, and over time water caused the cracking, said Tom Balk, deputy parks and recreation director.
Temple, Texas Doctors Weigh In On Daylight Savings Time
We've all had this conversation right around this time of year. Some of us dread it, while others welcome it. This debate is one we've all picked a side on, and it's once again time to argue this one topic. The Existence Of Daylight Savings Time. For me personally, I...
The Bettge family treasure of West, Texas
Life is better in West, Texas, with Kayla Bettge. Devoted wife and mother, Kayla has so many talents that she can't keep her eggs all in one basket. She is what we call a "mompetreneur". Yes, you read that right. Kayla married into a founding Czech family in West, she runs a cake business with her mother, a pet Frenchie business, she's a silent partner of Ferris Wheelers of Dallas, and she spends what little free time she has working at the nursing home on weekends and visiting home health pediatrics during the week. Kayla has a Masters in Occupational Therapy and is waiting for her state board review. She has dreams of working in NICU at a children's hospital. Her family is why she does it all.
Waco, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mandatory water restrictions begin in Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas — Residents of Nolanville will have to limit their water usage beginning on Nov. 14. The city will be issuing mandatory water restrictions while maintenance and repairs are conducted on the Water District's 500,000 gallon water storage tank. This schedule was reportedly chosen based on the district's...
KWTX
Baylor University names research lab after a late student
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University honors one of its late students by naming a research lab after him and his family. Former student, Brendon Mooney, died from a car crash in 2009 which left the community devastated. Mooney’s father, Richard Mooney, said his son was a great role model...
Welcome to Robinson | How a tight-knit community brought a coach to town
ROBINSON, Texas — This past January, the Robinson Rockets named Mike Ludlow as their next head football coach. It was before that announcement that the former DFW-area coach drove down to Central Texas and interviewed for the job. In his pickup truck, he noticed something unique about the small...
This 20 Acre Ranch in Whitney, Texas Going Up for Auction Next Week
Powerball fever has ended for now as a lucky bloke in California took home that $2 billion jackpot. That doesn't keep us from dreaming of what we'd do if we were so lucky as to win a huge lottery jackpot. Personally, I'd want to have my own little kingdom where I could separate myself from the world. That's where this 20 acre ranch in Whitney, Texas would be a nice purchase, or in this case, an auction win.
WacoTrib.com
Veterans advocate runs rain-canceled Waco parade on a scooter
Rain and lightning might have officially canceled the McLennan County Veterans Day parade Friday morning, but the elements did not deter local veterans advocate Bill Mahon from leading his own parade. At the 11 a.m. start time of the parade, after most of the 3,000 expected participants had already gone...
KWTX
Latest results: Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD bond proposals
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Voters in Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD on Tuesday voted on whether to approve proposed bonds to improve facilities and give teachers a pay raise. CRAWFORD ISD. Crawford ISD was proposing a $10 million bond that will essentially expand the schools to...
