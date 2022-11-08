Read full article on original website
Madison Rose Wants More Black Queer Pop Stars to the Forefront
For a lesson in pop perfection, look no further than Madison Rose’s debut album, TECHNICOLOR, which arrives today as a shiny deluxe edition with four additional songs. Dubbed The Full Spectrum, the re-release fills a space in Rose’s story thus far, after a period of “losing, leaving and healing” that helped the rising musician finally reach a place of love. “But I had to love myself first,” she says, underscoring tracks that sound wildly optimistic and self-assured.
Inside Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ luxe Mar-a-Lago wedding
Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in style. The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump exchanged vows with the billionaire, 25, on Saturday in a lavish ceremony at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Tiffany’s famous father, 76, walked her down the aisle as guests marveled at the bride’s stunning Elie Saab gown. The dress featured long sleeves, intricate beading and a princess-like silhouette. Tiffany’s mother, actress Marla Maples — who divorced Donald in 1999 — also wore Elie Saab: a one-shouldered lavender number. Meanwhile, her dad — who is now married to Melania Trump — donned a sharp tux. The newlyweds tied the knot...
Nicki Minaj Confirms Fifth Album Is on the Way
Barbs are about to be eating well because Nicki Minaj seems to have confirmed that a new album is on the way and arriving soon. Chatting with City Girls' JT for i-D magazine's latest cover story, Minaj revealed that highly anticipated follow-up to 2018's Queen is currently in the works and much closer than you'd expect. Keeping the rest of the details about the yet-to-be-named fifth album incredibly close to her chest, Minaj didn't reveal much else besides confirming the existence of the record, explaining that “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”
Researchers Discover Rats Bopping Their Heads to Lady Gaga
It turns out little rodents can be Little Monsters too. A new study reveals that rats have the same ability to listen to music and move their head to the beat — just like humans do. Researchers at the University of Tokyo fitted laboratory rats with small, wireless accelerometers to track their head movements. As they listened to hits from the likes Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, the rodents, who were free to move about the arena, began to identify the timing of different beats, and bopping along to the tunes.
In Bushwick's Basement Tattoo Scene, Queer Kinship Thrives
Statuesque and fair, 28-year-old Zyra West waits for me in the courtyard outside a gray-shingled townhouse, smoking a cigarette. Her pink tooth gems catch the glint from the blood-red sun sinking behind Wyckoff Ave. She’s wearing a vintage Hustler graphic tee and spandex shorts and ushers me inside her home.
Eminem's Pasta Pop-Up 'Mom’s Spaghetti' Comes to NYC
Eminem is bringing a taste of his infamous Detroit-based restaurant Mom’s Spaghetti to New York City. New Yorkers can feast on all their favorite Marshall Mathers-inspired dishes for nine days as part of the special pop-up. Mangia!. After a successful pop-up in Los Angeles, Mom’s Spaghetti is making its...
The Backstreet Boys Sell Underwear Now (And It's Iconic)
The Backstreet Boys arguably have one of the most extensive resumes in pop music history. They can now officially add “fashion connoisseurs” to it. The iconic boy band is releasing their holiday collection with LA-based underwear brand MeUndies today, which features a wide array of accessories, pajamas and loungewear, all of which emphasize maximum comfort. Basically, it’s just the kind of fun, festive clothing that you can snuggle up in by the campfire.
