ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

QGF panel backs $50,000 grant for ice rink, hears Parkade Plaza update

The organizers of NPIce Inc. won support Friday for a $50,000 grant from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund to enable their temporary outdoor ice rink to open as planned next month. The QGF Citizens Review Committee voted 4-0 to recommend grant approval by the City Council, which voted Nov....
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte athletes sign with D1 programs

Creighton University has been North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison’s dream school since she was 10 years old. The University of Nebraska at Omaha felt the most like home for North Platte softball player Tatum Montelongo. Both have been committed to their schools all year, and on Wednesday, both signed...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte veteran receives free smile makeover from Heartland Oral Surgery

KEARNEY — Tim Sanders has dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans, and now he is receiving a little help in return. Sanders and Alicia Small are Marine Corps veterans who started the nonprofit organization Sacred Oath in North Platte with an aim to help reduce veteran suicide. Small nominated Sanders for the Heartland Oral Surgery and Dental Implant’s Veteran Smile Makeover.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Official election results a week off; one Hershey race hangs in balance

With one possible exception in Hershey, Tuesday’s election winners across Lincoln County aren’t likely to change when the county’s last provisional ballots are counted. But unlike years past, County Clerk Becky Rossell said Wednesday, it’ll be at least a week before her election office can certify official results.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Eight veterans receive Quilts of Valor

The annual Veterans Day commemoration service on Friday afternoon brought out a good crowd to honor those who have served. The Civil Air Patrol presented the colors after the opening prayer. Kim Baxter sang the national anthem and Dale Baker of Stapleton was the featured speaker. Baker encouraged folks to...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Trojans outlast Knights on the second day of the Otero Classic

LA JUNTA, Colo. — Trinidad State College used a strong full court press to earn a 88-72 win over the North Platte Community College women Friday night on the second day of the Otero Classic. The Knights (1-4) shot 46.4% (26-56) on the night, including 37.5% in the first...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

'Godspell' offers modern spin on the parables of Jesus

The musical “Godspell” takes the parables of Jesus and retells them in eclectic ways. The production is a collaborative effort between the North Platte Community College Theater Department and the North Platte Community Playhouse. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 20.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy