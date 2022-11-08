Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

QGF panel backs $50,000 grant for ice rink, hears Parkade Plaza update
The organizers of NPIce Inc. won support Friday for a $50,000 grant from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund to enable their temporary outdoor ice rink to open as planned next month. The QGF Citizens Review Committee voted 4-0 to recommend grant approval by the City Council, which voted Nov....

Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said. The National Transportation Safety Board said the single-engine plane crashed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday between North Platte...

North Platte holds annual Veterans Day parade in Canteen District
North Platte honored its veterans Friday in the annual Veterans Day Parade through the Canteen District. Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.

North Platte athletes sign with D1 programs
Creighton University has been North Platte golfer Karsen Morrison’s dream school since she was 10 years old. The University of Nebraska at Omaha felt the most like home for North Platte softball player Tatum Montelongo. Both have been committed to their schools all year, and on Wednesday, both signed...

Grand Island man, Lexington woman arrested after high-speed pursuit Wednesday
A Grand Island man and Lexington woman were arrested after a pursuit Wednesday morning in Dawson County that reached more than 100 mph. Jose I. Ruiz, 23, and Sarah M. Beale, 26, made initial appearances in Dawson County Court on Thursday. Ruiz is charged with operating a motor vehicle to...

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 11
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.

Pawnee City knocks off Arthur County, heads to Class D6 championship game
ARTHUR — Pawnee City scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and held Arthur County scoreless as the Indians defeated the Wolves 66-54 on Friday in Arthur to punch their ticket to the Class D6 championship game. “Our kids played their hearts out,” Arthur County coach Wade Kramer said....

North Platte veteran receives free smile makeover from Heartland Oral Surgery
KEARNEY — Tim Sanders has dedicated his life to helping his fellow veterans, and now he is receiving a little help in return. Sanders and Alicia Small are Marine Corps veterans who started the nonprofit organization Sacred Oath in North Platte with an aim to help reduce veteran suicide. Small nominated Sanders for the Heartland Oral Surgery and Dental Implant’s Veteran Smile Makeover.

Official election results a week off; one Hershey race hangs in balance
With one possible exception in Hershey, Tuesday’s election winners across Lincoln County aren’t likely to change when the county’s last provisional ballots are counted. But unlike years past, County Clerk Becky Rossell said Wednesday, it’ll be at least a week before her election office can certify official results.

Salute to Veterans: Morland's lunch-break decision led to a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star
Charlie Morland's lunch break was a life-changing moment. While his father went home to eat, Morland left the mechanic shop that both were working in and headed to an Army recruiter. "I was classified I-A, so I was going to have to go (to Vietnam)," Morland said. "If you get...

Eight veterans receive Quilts of Valor
The annual Veterans Day commemoration service on Friday afternoon brought out a good crowd to honor those who have served. The Civil Air Patrol presented the colors after the opening prayer. Kim Baxter sang the national anthem and Dale Baker of Stapleton was the featured speaker. Baker encouraged folks to...

Trojans outlast Knights on the second day of the Otero Classic
LA JUNTA, Colo. — Trinidad State College used a strong full court press to earn a 88-72 win over the North Platte Community College women Friday night on the second day of the Otero Classic. The Knights (1-4) shot 46.4% (26-56) on the night, including 37.5% in the first...

'Godspell' offers modern spin on the parables of Jesus
The musical “Godspell” takes the parables of Jesus and retells them in eclectic ways. The production is a collaborative effort between the North Platte Community College Theater Department and the North Platte Community Playhouse. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. on Nov. 20.
