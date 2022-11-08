Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 11 HOURS AGO