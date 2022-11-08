Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Get Limited Wireless Phone Charging Availability
The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban represent the third model year for the current generation full-size SUV, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 models. Now, however, GM Authority has learned some Tahoe and Suburban units will have to make do without the wireless phone charging feature.
General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
gmauthority.com
Camaro-Based Trans Am Worldwide’s 70/SS Chevelle: Live Photo Gallery
The vaunted 1970 Chevelle SS 454 has attainted a legendary status in the American muscle car community. Unfortunately, most of these tire-shredding machines have long since bit the dust, and only the Corvette and Camaro remain as the Bow Tie’s sporty V8 offerings, though the latter will soon be discontinued. However, for the enthusiast that desires the style of one of these older Chevy vehicles, TransAm Worldwide has a potential solution – the 70/SS Chevelle.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150
Ford offers more engine choices than the other full-size truck makers, but its most powerful engines aren't in the 2023 F-150. The post The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASCAR’s Richard Petty’s 1960 Plymouth Fury Was Posted for Sale for Over $1 Million
Here's a look at Richard Petty's career in NASCAR, and his iconic Plymouth Fury model, which was recently found listed for sale on eBay. The post NASCAR’s Richard Petty’s 1960 Plymouth Fury Was Posted for Sale for Over $1 Million appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM recalls 340K big SUVs; daytime running lights can stay on
General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on.
3 Reliable and Popular Full-Size Pickup Trucks From 2017
These reliable and popular full-size pickup trucks include the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the 2017 Ford F-150, and the 2017 Ram 1500. The post 3 Reliable and Popular Full-Size Pickup Trucks From 2017 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rivian’s Smaller, More Affordable Platform Just Got Pushed Back
Rivian's most affordable vehicle platform won't arrive anytime soon. The platform was just pushed back to 2026. The post Rivian’s Smaller, More Affordable Platform Just Got Pushed Back appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCab?
The 2023 Ford F-150 is available in a variety of configurations. What is the SuperCab? The post What Is the 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCab? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost?
The 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Series III Obsidian is the most expensive. Here's its price and what you'll get for your money. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Why Does the VW Taos Top Edmunds List as the Best Extra Small SUV for 2022?
The VW Taos tops Edmunds list of extra small SUVs. Here's five reasons that it made the list. The post Why Does the VW Taos Top Edmunds List as the Best Extra Small SUV for 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck
If the Grand Wagoneer was a capable work truck instead of a capable 4x4, it might look a lot like this. The post The 2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Brings Grand Wagoneer Levels of Luxury to a Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV
The new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the least expensive seven-seat PHEV SUV. But, does that also means it's one of the best values today? The post 5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rivian’s LED Headlights Are Giving Owners Headaches In Snow and Ice
YouTube/Out of Spec ReviewsLED lights don't draw enough energy create a lot of heat, but that waste heat is useful for preventing ice buildup on headlights.
Jalopnik
Best Used Car Warranty
When you want to buy a used car, you’re looking for dependability. It’s no different for used car warranty companies. You want to find an extended warranty company that protects your used car with good coverage and a reputable track record. Great used car warranty companies are out...
GM recalls 340,000 SUVs for daytime light defect
General Motors announced the recall of about 340,000 SUVs due to a defect that causes daytime running lights to stay on while the headlights are running.
hypebeast.com
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model
First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers
Hybrids have become more popular than ever as gas becomes more expensive. If you need that extra space here are 4 hybrid SUVs that might hit the spot. The post 4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
