2023 Chevy Tahoe And Suburban Get Limited Wireless Phone Charging Availability

The 2023 Chevy Tahoe and 2023 Chevy Suburban represent the third model year for the current generation full-size SUV, introducing a handful of updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 models. Now, however, GM Authority has learned some Tahoe and Suburban units will have to make do without the wireless phone charging feature.
Camaro-Based Trans Am Worldwide’s 70/SS Chevelle: Live Photo Gallery

The vaunted 1970 Chevelle SS 454 has attainted a legendary status in the American muscle car community. Unfortunately, most of these tire-shredding machines have long since bit the dust, and only the Corvette and Camaro remain as the Bow Tie’s sporty V8 offerings, though the latter will soon be discontinued. However, for the enthusiast that desires the style of one of these older Chevy vehicles, TransAm Worldwide has a potential solution – the 70/SS Chevelle.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat

The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150

Ford offers more engine choices than the other full-size truck makers, but its most powerful engines aren't in the 2023 F-150. The post The Engines Ford Won’t Put in the 2023 F-150 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005

Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
Best Used Car Warranty

When you want to buy a used car, you’re looking for dependability. It’s no different for used car warranty companies. You want to find an extended warranty company that protects your used car with good coverage and a reputable track record. Great used car warranty companies are out...
Honda Unveils the 2023 Rendition of Its Ruckus Model

First released 20 years ago, the Honda Ruckus remains a popular scooter for the brand today. Economically priced and smartly designed, the Ruckus is a compact yet efficient everyday ride for the average city or suburban dweller. Retaining an overall very similar design to its predecessor, the 2023 rendition will...
4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers

Hybrids have become more popular than ever as gas becomes more expensive. If you need that extra space here are 4 hybrid SUVs that might hit the spot. The post 4 Hybrid SUVS That Seat 7 or More Passengers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
