Packers.com
Inbox: There's no place like home
There's just something about a homecoming. Reunite, reconnect, start something new. There's no place like home, there's no place like home, there's no place like home…. Good morning, Wes. I am submitting this on Veterans Day. I hope that we are all united in being thankful for the service that all veterans have performed for our country. We truly have much to be thankful for, much of which we would not have without their service. That said, on to my question…Problem is I am out of questions that might result in an explanation of what it will take for the Packers to win a game that hasn't already been asked. So, I'll just say "GPG! Beat the Cowboys!"
Packers.com
Total Packers with Matt LaFleur: Jaire Alexander
Join Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and analyst Larry McCarren as they recap Week 9's Packers-Lions matchup. This week's guest is CB Jaire Alexander.
Packers.com
Packers sign CB Corey Ballentine to active roster
The Green Bay Packers have signed CB Corey Ballentine to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated K Ramiz Ahmed (ruh-MEEZ ah-med) and LB La'Darius Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday and placed CB Eric Stokes on injured reserve. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Saturday.
Packers.com
Packers Unscripted: Here come the Cowboys
Mike and Wes preview the matchup with Dallas, looking at the Cowboys' defense (:18) and offense (7:28) before discussing the Packers' keys to victory (10:25), penalty issues (12:39) and injury situation (15:26). They also take a look around the NFL in Week 10 (22:06).
Packers.com
A title-winning Packers coach has faced former team twice before
GREEN BAY – As Mike McCarthy makes his return to Lambeau Field on Sunday as coach of the Dallas Cowboys, it's worth detailing the history of such an occasion. The Packers have had four championship-winning coaches – Curly Lambeau (six titles), Vince Lombardi (five), Mike Holmgren (one) and McCarthy (one) – and McCarthy is now the third of those four to face Green Bay as the leader of another franchise.
Packers.com
Former Packers LB Blake Martinez retires after seven NFL seasons
GREEN BAY – Former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez has announced his retirement from the NFL after seven seasons. A fourth-round pick out of Stanford in 2016, Martinez recorded 512 tackles, 10 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 61 games (57 starts) in Green Bay. He led Green...
Packers.com
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'thankful for the incredible moments' with Mike McCarthy
GREEN BAY – Listening to Aaron Rodgers reminisce, in condensed form, at his locker Wednesday about 13 seasons with Mike McCarthy as his head coach brought full circle the "attitude of gratitude" the Packers quarterback has espoused the past couple of years. Whether he was referencing how they bonded...
Packers.com
Packers' linebackers ready to step up in Rashan Gary's absence
GREEN BAY – Kingsley Enagbare was at a total loss for words. During Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, Rashan Gary suffered a season-ending knee injury on first defensive play of the second half at Ford Field. Gary was off to a torrid start, leading the Packers' defense...
Packers.com
5 things to know about new Packers S Johnathan Abram
GREEN BAY – The Packers added depth to their secondary on Thursday after claiming safety Johnathan Abram off waivers. The fourth-year veteran recorded 255 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and three interceptions in 36 games (34 starts) with the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are five things to know about the...
Packers.com
Packers list two questionable to play vs. Cowboys | Week 10 Injury Report
GREEN BAY – The Packers have listed receiver Amari Rodgers (hamstring) and tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay also ruled out linebackers De'Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), and cornerbacks Eric Stokes (ankle/knee) and Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle). Linebacker Krys...
Packers.com
Packers claim S Johnathan Abram off waivers from Raiders
The Green Bay Packers claimed S Johnathan Abram off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Thursday. Abram (5-11, 205), a fourth-year player out of Mississippi State, was selected by the Raiders in the first round (No. 27 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in 36 games with 34 starts for Las Vegas, registering 246 tackles (156 solo), 12 passes defensed, three interceptions, eight tackles for a loss, nine QB hits and a fumble recovery on defense and nine tackles on special teams. Abram started six of eight games he played in for the Raiders this season and was No. 2 on the team in both tackles (48) and solo tackles (35). In 2021, he started all 14 games he appeared in and set a career high with 114 tackles (63 solo) while adding an INT, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. Abram will wear No. 44 for the Packers.
Packers.com
Flight of Champions features Packers alumni
The Green Bay Packers are proud to partner with Fleet Farm as well as the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to celebrate Wisconsin veterans on the Flight of Champions. Packers alumni Tony Fisher, Dexter McNabb, Marwin Evans, and Bill Ferrario spent a day in Washington, D.C., with veterans filled with reflection and gratitude.
Packers.com
Lambeau Field ready for Packers-Cowboys Salute to Service game Sunday
Lambeau Field is set for Sunday's Salute to Service game, presented by Fleet Farm. The game between the Packers and Cowboys will honor members of the military and veterans and show appreciation for their service in a variety of ways. Players will wear and use special equipment that features the...
Packers.com
Jim Bylsma of Cambria-Friesland High School named Packers High School Coach of the Week
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Jim Bylsma of Cambria-Friesland High School in Cambria, Wis., has been named the Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program is presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. In his 40th year as head coach, Bylsma and the Hilltoppers recently concluded their season...
