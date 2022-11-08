ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

WATCH: Florida Cops Arrest Blind Man Over His Walking Cane

By Zuri Anderson
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNPdH_0j3ZEBKI00

A viral video caught two Florida deputies arresting a legally-blind man for seemingly nothing, sparking an investigation and leaving even the sheriff "troubled," according to The Daily Beast .

Body camera footage posted to YouTube shows 61-year-old James "Jim" Hodges getting handcuffed by Columbia County sheriff's deputies Halloween morning (October 31). An arrest affidavit claims he was arrested for refusing to identify himself, leading to a charge of resisting without violence.

Deputy Jayme Gohde reportedly spotted Hodges crossing the street even though the crosswalk signal told him to wait, the report states. Gohde then stopped him because she thought he was carrying a firearm in his back pocket . Hodges, who appears annoyed in the footage, says, "It's a navigational aid. What's the problem, are you a tyrant?"

Gohde replies "yes" before immediately asking for his name and date of birth. Hodges refuses, sparking a back and forth before he shows his folded walking cane to the deputy.

"You don't have to be a d**k to me," the deputy tells Hodges.

“Well you’re being one to me,” he retorts.

The footage then shows Hodges speaking with an unidentified deputy, who tells the 61-year-old he must identify himself since the stick "could look like a weapon." When the second cop asks for an ID, Hodges simply says, “I do have an ID but you don’t need it.”

That was enough for the deputies to detain him. Hodges doesn't appear to resist physically but claims they don't have the right to search him. He also revealed that he's legally blind and uses the walking stick when he needs it. Hodges told the deputies he was leaving jury duty, which was canceled, and used the stick to walk in the dark to the Lake City courthouse.

After the cops finished running a background check on him, Hodge asks for their names, badge numbers, and cards. The second deputy then told Gohde to charge him with resisting arrest. Reporters learned he was held for 26 hours before being released on his own recognizance.

The video went viral online, prompting a response from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Monday (November 7) via Facebook. Authorities confirmed the two deputies involved are under "administrative investigation."

"Sheriff [Mark] Hunter is troubled by what he has seen in the video and the matter is being addressed," according to the statement. "If policy violations are sustained at the conclusion of that investigation, appropriate action will be taken. While we understand the frustration and concern associated with this event, please know we are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."

We are aware of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office body camera video involving the arrest of Mr. James Hodges on...

Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 7, 2022

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

A woman was hit by a train while detained in a police car. Why is she still facing charges?

On 16 September, 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was hit by a freight train while she sat inside a Platteville Police Department patrol car in Colorado. The unfathomable actions of Platteville Sergeant Pablo Vazquez, who parked the car on the tracks, and Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke, who placed her inside the vehicle after she was arrested, cost Ms Rios-Gonzalez nine broken ribs, a broken arm, a fractured sternum and 12 days in a hospital bed. Despite charges being brought against Mr Vazquez and Ms Steinke, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office has yet to drop felony menacing charges against Ms Rios-Gonzalez,...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas police department apologises as bizarre video captures officer taping bag of milk on man’s door

A police department in northwest Texas has apologised for taping a see-through bag of “milk” on the front door of a man, who it wrongfully believed was the rightful owner of the spilt white substance. JR, a local radio host for KRBL in Lubbock, Texas, shared a video from his Ring doorbell camera on Facebook last Wednesday when he said he was stunned to find a small amount of white liquid inside a see-through bag taped to his front door.More surprising was the fact that the doorbell footage showed an officer from the Lubbock Police Department taping the bag...
LUBBOCK, TX
Reason.com

2 Years After Police Broke a 73-Year-Old Woman's Arm, A New Report Reveals Even More Misconduct

Two years after the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman, a newly released report reveals further misconduct from police. In 2020, Loveland, Colorado police violently arrested Karen Garner—resulting in a broken arm and dislocated shoulder. While two officers were convicted of charges related to the incident, the city has only now released a 2021 report detailing further officer misconduct.
LOVELAND, CO
Daily Mail

Pictured: Gimp Man 'is spotted flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting by stunned 19-year-old' as police arrest man in his 30s in hunt for bodysuited figure who has terrified Somerset villages

A teenager says he had a 'freaky' late night encounter with a man wearing a 'gimp suit' who was 'unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting'. The 19-year-old says he initially thought the unknown man was drunk when he allegedly approached him and his friend in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00.25 on Tuesday.
People

Florida Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend and 3 of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old Niece

Shavell Jordan Jones, 23, is accused of murdering his girlfriend and three of her family members, including her 4-year-old niece A Florida man is accused of murdering his girlfriend and her family members after getting into an argument with her in their home. In a press conference held last Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies responded to a 911 call from a resident who reported her neighbor had been shot. Upon going into the home, deputies "found three women and a young child, all who...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Page Six

Nikita Dragun being placed in male cell after arrest was ‘disturbing, dangerous’: rep

Nikita Dragun was placed in a male cell after she was arrested on Monday night — a decision that the transgender beauty influencer’s publicist finds abhorrent.  “The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous,” Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations tells Page Six in a statement.  “This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.” The YouTuber — whose real name is Nikita Nguyen — “has been...
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Anger as white man filmed holding Black man with special needs by the throat over ‘stolen bike’ claim

A white man was filmed holding a Black man with special needs by the neck after assuming he had stolen a bike. Shocking video recorded by Milwaukee resident Deangelo Wright captured the incident around 4.40pm on 10 October. According to Mr Wright, he had been driving when he came across the disturbing scene and decided to intervene. “I was driving by and the young man was right in the middle of the street. They were kind of blocking traffic,” Mr Wright told The Independent on Tuesday. “He was standing in the middle of the street with his hand over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy