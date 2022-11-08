WATCH: Florida Cops Arrest Blind Man Over His Walking Cane

A viral video caught two Florida deputies arresting a legally-blind man for seemingly nothing, sparking an investigation and leaving even the sheriff "troubled," according to The Daily Beast .

Body camera footage posted to YouTube shows 61-year-old James "Jim" Hodges getting handcuffed by Columbia County sheriff's deputies Halloween morning (October 31). An arrest affidavit claims he was arrested for refusing to identify himself, leading to a charge of resisting without violence.

Deputy Jayme Gohde reportedly spotted Hodges crossing the street even though the crosswalk signal told him to wait, the report states. Gohde then stopped him because she thought he was carrying a firearm in his back pocket . Hodges, who appears annoyed in the footage, says, "It's a navigational aid. What's the problem, are you a tyrant?"

Gohde replies "yes" before immediately asking for his name and date of birth. Hodges refuses, sparking a back and forth before he shows his folded walking cane to the deputy.

"You don't have to be a d**k to me," the deputy tells Hodges.

“Well you’re being one to me,” he retorts.

The footage then shows Hodges speaking with an unidentified deputy, who tells the 61-year-old he must identify himself since the stick "could look like a weapon." When the second cop asks for an ID, Hodges simply says, “I do have an ID but you don’t need it.”

That was enough for the deputies to detain him. Hodges doesn't appear to resist physically but claims they don't have the right to search him. He also revealed that he's legally blind and uses the walking stick when he needs it. Hodges told the deputies he was leaving jury duty, which was canceled, and used the stick to walk in the dark to the Lake City courthouse.

After the cops finished running a background check on him, Hodge asks for their names, badge numbers, and cards. The second deputy then told Gohde to charge him with resisting arrest. Reporters learned he was held for 26 hours before being released on his own recognizance.

The video went viral online, prompting a response from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Monday (November 7) via Facebook. Authorities confirmed the two deputies involved are under "administrative investigation."

"Sheriff [Mark] Hunter is troubled by what he has seen in the video and the matter is being addressed," according to the statement. "If policy violations are sustained at the conclusion of that investigation, appropriate action will be taken. While we understand the frustration and concern associated with this event, please know we are working to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."