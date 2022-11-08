Read full article on original website
Related
Vodafone teams up with KKR and GIP in 16 billion euros towers deal
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vodafone (VOD.L) has agreed to sell a major stake in its wireless infrastructure company Vantage Towers to GIP and KKR (KKR.N), creating a joint venture that will release proceeds of at least 3.2 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the telecoms operator to pay down its debt.
US News and World Report
Factbox-What Are FTX's Investors Saying?
LONDON (Reuters) - FTX, one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is seeking new funding after a rush of customer withdrawals left it on the brink of collapse. Regulators froze some assets of distressed cryptocurrency exchange FTX and industry peers are trying to limit losses, while FTX chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried is coming under scrutiny.
morningbrew.com
FTX’s imminent collapse is Defcon 1 for crypto
On Monday, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) tweeted, “FTX is fine. Assets are fine.” Well, now he looks like the little meme dog in the burning house. On Tuesday, No. 1 crypto exchange Binance signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire its rival FTX. And on Wednesday…Binance called off that deal.
protos.com
Solana is dying and it can’t find a buyer
A prominent trader within the crypto community has recently speculated that Solana may pump if Binance chief Changpeng Zhao (CZ) tweets anything positive about his mooted takeover of FTX. However, the prospect of Solana making any kind of meaningful recovery looks highly unlikely as no buyers can currently be found.
morningbrew.com
How to lose everything in a week
Sam Bankman-Fried has worn many hats: CEO of crypto exchange FTX and crypto trading firm Alameda Research, major political donor, and billionaire style icon who makes Mark Zuckerberg look like Don Draper. He’s been described as the “next Warren Buffett,” and touted as crypto’s savior. And...
Germany may block sale of chip factory to Chinese-owned firm
BERLIN (AP) — The German government may decide this week to block the sale of a chip factory to a Swedish subsidiary of a Chinese company, following a recent compromise over a Chinese shipping firm’s investment in a German container terminal. German company Elmos said late Monday that it was informed by the Economy Ministry that the sale of its factory in Dortmund to Silex Microsystems AB “will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session.” The ministry previously “had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved,” Elmos added. Silex is owned by Sai Microelectronics of China, according to German media. The planned 85 million-euro (dollar) sale was announced in December. The change comes as Germany struggles with the extent it should allow Chinese companies to invest in Europe’s biggest economy.
Motley Fool
Why Dutch Bros Stock Surged Today
Management sees a path to 800 stores by the end of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AdWeek
Nextdoor Names Tim Richards Head of Global Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales
Tim Richards joined Nextdoor as head of global enterprise and mid-market sales. Richards had been chief revenue officer at influencer marketing platform Linqia. At the neighborhood social network, he will lead global direct advertising sales strategy and market expansion with the aim of accelerating the company’s global growth and reinforcing its commitment to serving advertisers, partners and consumers.
CoinDesk
Fintech Firm Qenta to Go Public Through SPAC Merger
Qenta, a fintech firm that tracks precious metals using blockchain technology, will be listed on Nasdaq following a merger with special purpose acquisition company Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp., according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. Both companies have approved the transaction, which is expected...
Report: Disney planning hiring freeze, layoffs after stock plummets to 52-week low
The Walt Disney Company is planning on implementing a hiring freeze and laying off some of its 190,000 employees, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.
US plan to tap businesses for green finance meets resistance
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — When it comes to helping poor nations cope with climate change, the United States government left its wallet at home. So it hopes its friend, big business, can help pick up the tab. Unable to persuade Congress or the American public to spend billions...
morningbrew.com
Here comes crypto regulation—and in a hurry
Crypto was already an issue in the midterm elections. Then Binance and FTX crashed their deal-or-no-deal saga through the front windows of campaign central. However (and whenever) the crypto crisis resolves, the red-hot issue of crypto regulation may now move forward quickly—and in a red-state way. Here’s why:
John Kerry makes his move on private climate finance
The U.S. is teaming up with philanthropic and corporate heavyweights to pitch a new — but controversial — carbon credit system to boost private finance for low-carbon energy in developing nations. Driving the news: On Wednesday, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — along with the Rockefeller Foundation and...
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner
BEIJING (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China...
getnews.info
KUWA Oracle raises $1.5 Million in seed funding ahead of KUWA Chain launch
KUWA raised 1.5 Million in seed funding for the development of their cutting-edge customizable blockchain oracles. Helsinki, Finland – November 09, 2022 – KUWA Labs is pleased to announce that they have been able to raise 1.5 Million in seed funding for KUWA Oracle this month. With the KUWA Chain launch scheduled for mid-December, the timing has been perfect. KUWA Oracle will also host an airdrop event in December.
getnews.info
GaleForce Consulting Partners Expands Portfolio of Services to Include Greentree ERP Software
Danvers, MA, USA – November 9, 2022 – GaleForce Consulting Partners (GFC) is excited to bring Greentree ERP software and support services to their portfolio of offerings. Greentree is a powerful, fully integrated business solution for small and mid-sized firms (SMBs) who need a system to grow with them, but who have limited budgets. This product enhances GaleForce’s commitment to their clients and future customers.
getnews.info
FGA Partners Taps Nelson and Francis LLP as Strategic International Accountants
FGA Partners partners with CPA and Auditing firm Nelson and Francis LLP for strategic accounting services. It was announced today that FGA Partners, LLC “FGA” has formed a strategic partnership with premiere Kenyan based certified public accounting firm Nelson and Francis, LLP “NFL”. The partnership entails the provision of strategic accounting services such as financial oversight, advisory on tax, governance, audit and general due diligence for the firm, the firms investments, strategic partners and global expansion.
getnews.info
Manufacturer of slewing bearings, slewing drives and gears
By choosing Xinda slewing bearings, you will have a business partner who is willing to understand your application conditions to ensure that you have the rotating parts you need to complete your project on time and within budget. The use of Xinda slewing bearing will have the following advantages:. *...
getnews.info
Track and Trace Solutions Market worth $8.6 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The key players operating in this market include OPTEL GROUP (Canada), METTLER-TOLEDO International Inc. (US), Systech International Inc. (US), TraceLink Inc. (US), Antares Vision S.p.a. (Italy), SAP SE (US), Xyntek Inc. (US), SEA Vision Srl (Italy)”. In May-2022, OPTEL Group launched OPTCHAIN, a suite of the modular intelligent supply chain...
Comments / 0