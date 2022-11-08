Read full article on original website
Related
mgccc.edu
MGCCC receives $12 million in Restore Act Funds to provide no-cost and low-cost training
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College received two grants totaling $12.1 million through the RESTORE Act projects Governor Tate Reeves announced this week. The two grants are for Workforce Training – Meeting the Needs of the Supply Chain and for a Health Professions Center for Excellence through the Health Professions (HEALP) for our Community program.
WLOX
Governor Tate Reeves announces 15 new RESTORE Act projects with MDEQ
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Millions of dollars worth of projects funded across the Gulf Coast. Governor Tate Reeves announcing $49 million dollars in RESTORE Act projects for everything from roads to education to the arts. It’s time to restore the coastal area. That’s the motto during the Mississippi Department...
WLOX
Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday afternoon 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there.”
WLOX
Gulf Coast Community Foundation holds celebration for donors
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a “thank you” that had been a long time coming. After a nearly four-year break, the Gulf Coast Community Foundation had a celebration breakfast for those who, through their donations, help charities throughout South Mississippi. And when you haven’t been together for...
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Mississippi man brings meat industry home
Josh Jackson speaks with Ronnie Platt from the band about their upcoming performance in Biloxi. Real estate trends for 2023 with Shannon King with National Association of Realtors. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Buying and selling a home can be one of the most stressful financial decisions an individual or...
Mississippi’s first Columbia store to open this month
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Columbia Sportswear will open its first store in Mississippi at the Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland. To celebrate the opening, Columbia will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 17 at 10:30 a.m. They will offer Grand Opening deals on apparel, footwear and accessories through December 11. The hours are as follows during […]
mississippifreepress.org
Power For Southern People, Not the Southern Power Company
In 2010, construction began on the Kemper Power Plant, touted as the pinnacle of the movement to bring “clean coal” to America. The plant—which was intended to be the largest of its kind and a proof-of-concept for future plants to follow—then spent the next 11 years trying and failing to become operational, while Southern Power, the monopoly that owned it, fobbed the costs of its ill-conceived venture off on Kemper County residents.
Beloved holiday train is back on the tracks to delight families in 3 Mississippi cities this Christmas season
A beloved holiday tradition is back on the tracks for Mississippi residents this Christmas season. The first KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020 will return to three Mississippi cities this holiday. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train with intricate displays inside and out...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Beau Rivage's BR Prime
We spoke to a contractor on site who could not comment on the burning. You can watch the complete interview with Congressman- elect Mike Ezell Sunday morning on WLOX News this week. Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Once...
11 Mississippi school districts receive $15 million for new Pre-K programs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the State Board of Education (SBE) awarded $15,450,000 in grants to 11 school districts to implement new State Invested Pre-K (SIP) programs. During the 2022 legislative session, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $20 million in new state funding to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) to provide grant opportunities to […]
WLOX
YMCA hosting 13th John R. Blossman Humanitarian Award and Charity Banquet
We spoke to a contractor on site who could not comment on the burning. You can watch the complete interview with Congressman- elect Mike Ezell Sunday morning on WLOX News this week. Gov. Reeves announces 15 new Coast RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Once...
WLOX
Veterans investing in medical marijuana industry, some because of personal experience in other states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is expected to be available to Mississippians in a matter of months now. Three veterans we spoke with believe in the positive impact enough so that they’re investing in the industry. We spoke with Dr. Fred Kency. “I served four years in the...
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $323,000 after no winner
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, November 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. As a reminder, Cash Pop will officially […]
Mississippi school district continues path to local control
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process […]
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WLBT
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Mississippi parents concerned about flu outbreaks in schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to doctors, 2022 will experience a very high flu outbreak across the United States. In Mississippi, there are some school districts that are experiencing the outbreak amongst students. According to the Pine Belt News, the Lamar County School District (LCSD) has been dealing with an outbreak of influenza in at […]
WLOX
Wesley's Friday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Sunny & warm for Veterans Day. Then cloudier with a few spotty showers as a front moves in tomorrow. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Veterans Day Friday will be warm and a little more humid with highs in the upper 70s. Then, a strong cold front arrives Friday bringing with it chilly conditions for the weekend.
WLOX
Mississippi was the target of a sustained cyber attack on election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hackers made Mississippi one of their election-day targets. But officials say it didn’t impact votes. Still, it kept many of you from accessing polling place information on one of the state websites. You’d expect the Secretary of State’s website to be a popular online destination...
Comments / 0