Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Bossier teen's suicide prompts billboards to stop bullying

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The death of a Bossier Parish teen sent shockwaves through the community. And it's especially been life changing for the family of that teen, Levi Creech. His grandmother is starting a movement to stop the bullying. "A lot of prayers from everybody has given me some...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

First Cup with First News: CHRISTUS Hospice Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. - Hospice is living, loving and making every day count. The caring professionals at CHRISTUS Hospice Shreveport-Bossier bring the caring spirit enabling patients to live comfortably with dignity where they call home. Call 318-383-6748 for more information.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Next KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner races down the aisles

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Third grader, Brody Miller, 8, from Apollo Elementary took home quite a Christmas treat this Thursday as our fourth KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner. While racing through the toy aisle of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City, Brody was able to haul in $1,599.87 in merchandise in just three minutes.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KEEL Radio

Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week

Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Retired Shreveport firefighter claims millions are missing from their pension fund

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired firefighters addressed the city council about missing deposits from their pension funds. During this week’s city council meeting, retired assistant fire chief Bill Wilson addressed the council and claimed millions of dollars have not been going into the police and fire pension fund that is required under state law. Wilson sits on the Police Pension and Relief Board and said under Mayor Ollie Tyler’s administration; a financial officer would present them with quarterly reports, which stopped under Mayor Adrian Perkins’ administration.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child

On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Parent arrested for striking teacher with car during pickup

KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The parent of a Keithville Elementary student was arrested after he hit a school employee with his car Friday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. They were called to Keithville Elementary for a...
KEITHVILLE, LA
KTBS

Minden High JROTC cadets honor veterans with flag display

MINDEN, La. — Minden High School JROTC Cadets spent the morning installing flags around the school’s campus to commemorate Veterans Day. Flags of each military branch, along with our country’s flag, flanked the school’s front entrance. Smaller United States flags lined the front sidewalk. Approximately 70...
MINDEN, LA
K945

Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US

According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater

The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Haughton shocks Airline in playoff rematch

SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day. Veteran’s Day parade...
HAUGHTON, LA
BBC

The dads spreading love to stop fights in school

Dads on Duty are a team of fathers who patrol Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. They got together after more than 20 students had been arrested for fighting. With a friendly face and a few dad jokes they've helped to reduce the level of violence. For more positive stories...
SHREVEPORT, LA

