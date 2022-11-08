ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nvidia RTX 4080 prices at Micro Center show custom cards reaching $1,599

In a nutshell: We're just five days away from the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, the RTX 4080. The card has an MSRP of $1,199, and now we're seeing if AIB partners are sticking close to this recommended price. Some of them are, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards are priced as high as $1,549, which is almost the same MSRP as the RTX 4090.
Plugable claims its USB adapter allows up to four monitors for Apple M1 and M2 devices

Why it matters: Apple promoted its ARM-based processors for their performance-per-watt advantages over x86-based systems, with tests showing positive results. However, multi-monitor users are at a disadvantage on all but the most expensive Apple Silicon models. Plugable says it has a relatively cheap solution, though it admits there are caveats and no reviews are currently available.
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could launch on January 5

Rumor mill: Following rumors earlier this week that Nvidia would be rebranding its "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB as the RTX 4070 Ti and release it in January, another leaker has backed up this claim while narrowing the launch date down to January 5. The latest news on Nvidia's renaming of...
Mystery Pixel smartphones detailed in code references

What just happened? Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are less than a month old but reports of their successors are already circulating. Ronald Quandt with German tech site WinFuture recently discovered two new Google device codenames – Husky and Shiba – in publicly available source code. Both handsets appear to be powered by a new SoC dubbed "Zuma" that is being developed by Google and Samsung. Per the report, the chip uses the same modem found in the Google Tensor G2.
Windows 11 Insider preview gives Task Manager a search function

Something to look forward to: Scrolling through Task Manager to find the troublesome process you want to end can be slow and cumbersome. That's why Microsoft has started testing a new search function for one of Windows' oldest tools. The feature seems extensive but might not solve every problem users have with errant processes.
New aircraft and display technologies land in Microsoft Flight Simulator's 40th anniversary update

Why it matters: Microsoft Flight Simulator has provided gaming and simulation enthusiasts with some of the most impressive visuals and accurate aircraft recreations available since its release in 1982. The company recently celebrated the sim's 40th birthday with another feature-filled update, expanding the already impressive selection of planes, airports, and locations. It also includes FSR and DLSS updates to ensure users have the best possible visual experience.
TSMC hoping to move 3nm production to US, now starting work towards 1nm

The big picture: It's been an eventful few months in the processing industry, with tech companies releasing new products left and right. The influx of devices isn't stopping, as TSMC has plans to relocate 3nm development to the United States, and that's not the only news. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
LG UltraGear 32GQ950 Review

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The LG UltraGear 32GQ950 is a high-end 4K gaming monitor equipped with top-end features. 4K gaming is becoming increasingly popular thanks to new flagship GPUs such as Nvidia's RTX 4090, so this sort of 32-inch model may tempt you if you're upgrading your gaming setup or looking for something versatile for content creation.
Midjourney v4 greatly improves the award-winning image creation AI

Forward-looking: Midjourney v4 is the new version of an AI algorithm designed to create award-winning, weird, and uncanny graphic compositions. The developers are alpha testing their latest tech while working on a proper full launch of the final product. Machine learning algorithms designed to generate uncanny or bizarrely surrealistic images...
Meet Worok, the cyber espionage group hiding malware within PNG image files

In a nutshell: Security researchers have discovered a new malware threat designed to abuse steganography techniques. Worok appears to be a complex cyber-espionage operation whose individual stages are still in part a mystery. The operation's final target, however, has been confirmed by two security firms. Worok is using multi-stage malware...
