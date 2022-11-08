Read full article on original website
TechSpot
Google starts processing Stadia refunds, says contacting customer support won't speed things up
In brief: If you're one of the people who signed up for Google's now-defunct Stadia game streaming service, expect to receive refunds within the next couple of months. But the company has stressed that contacting customer support will not help you get your money back any faster. After poking fun...
Nvidia RTX 4080 prices at Micro Center show custom cards reaching $1,599
In a nutshell: We're just five days away from the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, the RTX 4080. The card has an MSRP of $1,199, and now we're seeing if AIB partners are sticking close to this recommended price. Some of them are, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards are priced as high as $1,549, which is almost the same MSRP as the RTX 4090.
Plugable claims its USB adapter allows up to four monitors for Apple M1 and M2 devices
Why it matters: Apple promoted its ARM-based processors for their performance-per-watt advantages over x86-based systems, with tests showing positive results. However, multi-monitor users are at a disadvantage on all but the most expensive Apple Silicon models. Plugable says it has a relatively cheap solution, though it admits there are caveats and no reviews are currently available.
TechSpot
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti could launch on January 5
Rumor mill: Following rumors earlier this week that Nvidia would be rebranding its "unlaunched" RTX 4080 12GB as the RTX 4070 Ti and release it in January, another leaker has backed up this claim while narrowing the launch date down to January 5. The latest news on Nvidia's renaming of...
Mystery Pixel smartphones detailed in code references
What just happened? Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are less than a month old but reports of their successors are already circulating. Ronald Quandt with German tech site WinFuture recently discovered two new Google device codenames – Husky and Shiba – in publicly available source code. Both handsets appear to be powered by a new SoC dubbed "Zuma" that is being developed by Google and Samsung. Per the report, the chip uses the same modem found in the Google Tensor G2.
Windows 11 Insider preview gives Task Manager a search function
Something to look forward to: Scrolling through Task Manager to find the troublesome process you want to end can be slow and cumbersome. That's why Microsoft has started testing a new search function for one of Windows' oldest tools. The feature seems extensive but might not solve every problem users have with errant processes.
New aircraft and display technologies land in Microsoft Flight Simulator's 40th anniversary update
Why it matters: Microsoft Flight Simulator has provided gaming and simulation enthusiasts with some of the most impressive visuals and accurate aircraft recreations available since its release in 1982. The company recently celebrated the sim's 40th birthday with another feature-filled update, expanding the already impressive selection of planes, airports, and locations. It also includes FSR and DLSS updates to ensure users have the best possible visual experience.
TechSpot
TSMC hoping to move 3nm production to US, now starting work towards 1nm
The big picture: It's been an eventful few months in the processing industry, with tech companies releasing new products left and right. The influx of devices isn't stopping, as TSMC has plans to relocate 3nm development to the United States, and that's not the only news. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Made an account just to comment this. Every source and youtube video I checked has the rx 6900xt outperforming the rtx 3080 and yet you...
AI-powered Amazon warehouse robot performs the "repetitive tasks" carried out by human workers
What just happened? Amazon has long been a fan of using robots in its many warehouses, the latest of which is designed to aid workers with some of the more repetitive parts of the job: a robotic arm called Sparrow that can pick and handle items before they're packaged. As...
When I plug HDMI cable to dedicated gpu, "Use hardware enconder" greys out in Edius ( video editing soft.) . If I plug it onboard...
Brandstownltd replied to the thread Plugable claims its USB adapter allows up to four monitors for Apple M1 and M2 devices.
LG UltraGear 32GQ950 Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The LG UltraGear 32GQ950 is a high-end 4K gaming monitor equipped with top-end features. 4K gaming is becoming increasingly popular thanks to new flagship GPUs such as Nvidia's RTX 4090, so this sort of 32-inch model may tempt you if you're upgrading your gaming setup or looking for something versatile for content creation.
The Razer Naga V2 Pro comes with an adjustable scroll wheel, magnetic side panels
What just happened? Razer just launched a couple of new models to its popular Naga lineup of MMO-focused gaming mice. The Naga V2 Hyperspeed and V2 Pro both feature wireless connectivity and keep using the series' signature shape, but they come with updated internals and a few new tricks. The...
Midjourney v4 greatly improves the award-winning image creation AI
Forward-looking: Midjourney v4 is the new version of an AI algorithm designed to create award-winning, weird, and uncanny graphic compositions. The developers are alpha testing their latest tech while working on a proper full launch of the final product. Machine learning algorithms designed to generate uncanny or bizarrely surrealistic images...
Meet Worok, the cyber espionage group hiding malware within PNG image files
In a nutshell: Security researchers have discovered a new malware threat designed to abuse steganography techniques. Worok appears to be a complex cyber-espionage operation whose individual stages are still in part a mystery. The operation's final target, however, has been confirmed by two security firms. Worok is using multi-stage malware...
