FOX40

CHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUI crash in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley.  Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Roseville Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi Causes Injuries

Interstate 80 Crash Near On-Ramp Results in Major Injury. A multiple-vehicle crash stalled traffic for almost two hours on November 8 along the Alan S. Hart Freeway in Roseville. The collision occurred along westbound I-80 at the eastbound Douglas Boulevard on-ramp at around 9:37 a.m. A semi was involved in the collision, which also included two pickup trucks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Woman killed in SR-99 single-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on State Route 99, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said around 2 a.m. the 33-year-old female driver from Sacramento turned her wheel sharply causing her Cadillac to overturn. CHP South Sacramento also said it […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 woman dead after crash in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman is dead after an overnight crash on southbound Highway 99 in South Sacramento. She was 33 years old and from Sacramento. The deadly crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday at 47th Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol South Sacramento. Sgt. Glace with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Male shot in Citrus Heights altercation in apartment parking lot dies

CITRUS HEIGHTS — One person was killed after reportedly being shot during an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot Friday night.Just before 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police said they were called to the Foxborough Apartments in the 7700 block of Antelope Road regarding an altercation between a group of people and shots heard.When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.There is no information on suspects, and the victim has not yet been identified.The incident remains under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide

On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Citrus Heights shooting

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A fight involving a group turned into a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Citrus Heights Police Department said. According to police, just before 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 7700 block of Antelope...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

7 semi-trucks damaged in fire at Placer County heavy equipment yard

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters have doused a large pallet fire in rural Placer County between Roseville and Lincoln early Thursday morning. The scene is at a commercial area near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue. Cal Fire NEU as well as Placer County Fire crews responded and found heavy equipment was involved. Firefighters eventually found that a total of seven big rigs were burned, as well as a maintenance shed. Due to the firefight, Fiddyment and Athens Avenue are closed. Firefighters reported just before 6:30 a.m. that they had knocked down the flames. Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Missing 16-year-old girl in Nevada County found dead in river drainage area

NEVADA COUNTY – A missing 16-year-old girl who hadn't been seen since Wednesday was found dead Friday afternoon in Nevada County, authorities said.The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says Trinity Backus, wearing a maroon robe and pajama pants, walked away from an 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road residence that night and never came home.Trinity's body was located shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in a heavily wooded river drainage area approximately half a mile north of that residence. Investigators said the cause of death is unknown, though, it is not deemed suspicious in nature at this time.It was devastating news for...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles

Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
SACRAMENTO, CA
2news.com

Placer County Police Arrest Two on Intent to Defraud

(2022) On October 31, just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two people involved in an apparent defrauding plan. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, contacted the three occupants of the vehicle and detained them while additional deputies searched the car.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

