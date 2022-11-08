Read full article on original website
CHP: Motorcyclist hit, killed in suspected DUI crash in Grass Valley
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said a motorcyclist was killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them from behind Thursday night in Grass Valley. Just after 10 p.m., the driver of a 2001 GMC Sierra was allegedly speeding west on Rough and Ready Highway toward West Drive. A 41-year-old Nevada County […]
Roseville Multiple-Vehicle Crash Involving Semi Causes Injuries
Interstate 80 Crash Near On-Ramp Results in Major Injury. A multiple-vehicle crash stalled traffic for almost two hours on November 8 along the Alan S. Hart Freeway in Roseville. The collision occurred along westbound I-80 at the eastbound Douglas Boulevard on-ramp at around 9:37 a.m. A semi was involved in the collision, which also included two pickup trucks.
Woman killed in SR-99 single-vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A female bicyclist was found dead after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento Police Officers arrived at the scene in the area near Kenwood Street and Arcade Blvd around 4:35 p.m. They found the vehicle involved in the crash had […]
Male shot in Citrus Heights altercation in apartment parking lot dies
CITRUS HEIGHTS — One person was killed after reportedly being shot during an altercation in a Citrus Heights apartment parking lot Friday night.Just before 8 p.m., Citrus Heights Police said they were called to the Foxborough Apartments in the 7700 block of Antelope Road regarding an altercation between a group of people and shots heard.When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.There is no information on suspects, and the victim has not yet been identified.The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
Nevada County 16-year-old who disappeared this week is found dead
A Nevada County 16-year-old missing since Wednesday night was found dead on Friday afternoon near where she disappeared, officials said.
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
Sacramento Sheriff announces arrest in October homicide
On Friday the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on October 27, 2022. A victim was found shot in his vehicle after the vehicle was involved in a collision. **UPDATE**. ARREST: SHOTSPOTTER ACTIVATION & HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION ON MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD.
7 semi-trucks damaged in fire at Placer County heavy equipment yard
PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters have doused a large pallet fire in rural Placer County between Roseville and Lincoln early Thursday morning. The scene is at a commercial area near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue. Cal Fire NEU as well as Placer County Fire crews responded and found heavy equipment was involved. Firefighters eventually found that a total of seven big rigs were burned, as well as a maintenance shed. Due to the firefight, Fiddyment and Athens Avenue are closed. Firefighters reported just before 6:30 a.m. that they had knocked down the flames. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Sacramento Intersection Hit-and-Run Involves Four Vehicles
Accident at 51st Avenue Intersection Causes Major Damage. A hit-and-run with reported injuries occurred in Sacramento on November 5 involving four vehicles. The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Franklin Boulevard. At least two of the vehicles required a tow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Placer County Police Arrest Two on Intent to Defraud
(2022) On October 31, just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two people involved in an apparent defrauding plan. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, contacted the three occupants of the vehicle and detained them while additional deputies searched the car.
Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters. According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood. Williams...
