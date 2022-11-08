ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to power steering issue

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15scI2_0j3Z9iXh00

(NEXSTAR) — Tesla is recalling about 40,170 of its Model S and Model X vehicles over concerns they could lose power steering, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration . Only around 1% of these 2017-21 Model S and Model X vehicles are affected.

As a result of a recent firmware update, the affected vehicles’ electronic power assist steering (EPAS) system may mistake ordinary road conditions (like potholes and bumps) as unexpected events, triggering a loss of power steering, according to the report.

Tesla Model 3 recalled for faulty seat belts

Tesla said over 97% of vehicles under this recall have already been updated over the air. No further action will be needed from owners using Tesla firmware 2022.36.5 or later, the company says.

The electric vehicle manufacturer says all Tesla stores and service centers will be notified about the recall and that owner notification letters should be sent out.

Tesla said it’s not aware of any injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Several Tesla models have been the subject of recalls this year, with Reuters reporting Tesla has issued 17 recalls covering 3.4 million vehicles in 2022. As of Tuesday, Tesla shares were down 1.4% during pre-market trading, a trend Forbes says has been seen after previous recalls as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Windy and Cold Veteran’s Day, Winter Weather Possible Monday

Veteran’s Day will be windy and cold with afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s and wind chills in the low 30s. A light winter mix is possible, mainly southeast and mainly this evening. No accumulation is expected. Skies clear tonight and a FREEZE WARNING is in effect. Lows will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Powerful Cold Front Thursday Afternoon

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Thursday, sparking scattered showers and storms and bringing sharply falling temperatures. Temperatures will peak early afternoon in the 70s and then fall to the 50s by late afternoon. Showers and storms will continue overnight, mainly for the eastern half of the state. Friday morning will be windy and cold with wind chills in the 20s. Veteran’s Day will be windy, cold and cloudy with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. An isolated shower is possible.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement will backfire

Former President Trump is plowing ahead with his 2024 campaign launch next week despite the pleas of even some of his closest advisers, who point to risks for both Trump and the Republican Party as a whole.  For Trump, a formal declaration of his candidacy would cut off support from the Republican National Committee (RNC) […]
GEORGIA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy