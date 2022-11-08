ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks Decline Option on Ian Kennedy

By Michael McDermott
Inside The Diamondbacks
Inside The Diamondbacks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GTxw9_0j3Z92kY00

Kennedy will become a free agent after Arizona declines their half of a $4 million club option.

Ian Kennedy will be hitting the free agent market this winter, as Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic is reporting that the Diamondbacks have declined their half of a $4 million mutual option with the 38-year-old reliever. Kennedy signed with Arizona in March to a one-year, $4.75 million deal plus incentives and that mutual option for 2023.

The D-backs signed Kennedy to try to add a veteran presence to the back-end of the bullpen along with Mark Melancon, but it didn't work out as he struggled to a 5.36 ERA and seven losses in 57 appearances. Jack Sommers recently reviewed Kennedy's 2022 season , highlight what did and didn't go well in his second stint in Arizona. Given how much he struggled in the second half of 2022, the D-backs were likely going to decline the option and buy him out for $250K.

The D-backs will need to continue to find areas to improve the quality of their bullpen , which has been a sore spot on the team the last three seasons.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers

Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Why did the Astros fire James Click? 'Airing of grievances' leads to Houston GM's shock departure one week after World Series win

A week after winning their second World Series title, the Astros are making major changes to their front office. James Click, the architect of Houston's championship-winning roster, is stepping away, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. He reportedly rejected a one-year contract extension. Click's departure is a shock, particularly for an organization...
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ESPN

Rays hire former Rangers exec Jon Daniels as senior adviser

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays hired longtime Texas Rangers executive Jon Daniels as a baseball operations senior adviser on Friday. Daniels spent the previous 21 seasons with the Rangers, including the last 17 overseeing their baseball operations department. He was the longest-tenured top executive in team history.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Inside The Diamondbacks

Inside The Diamondbacks

Phoenix, AZ
53
Followers
139
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Diamondbacks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/diamondbacks

Comments / 0

Community Policy