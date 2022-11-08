ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton Beach, FL

amisun.com

Mini reefs at pier repaired without approval

BRADENTON BEACH – Some of the mini reefs installed under the Bridge Street Pier in June 2020 were recently repaired without the approval of Bradenton Beach officials, and the vendor is asking for payment. In 2020, the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) members authorized a $10,000 expenditure to install...
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
New Holmes Beach commissioners sworn in

HOLMES BEACH – The election is over and two new city commissioners are taking the dais in Anna Maria Island’s largest city. Just hours after the polls closed in Manatee County, Holmes Beach staff and elected officials were joined by friends, family and community members at city hall on Nov. 9 to swear in new commissioners Dan Diggins and Greg Kerchner. Both will be serving their first two-year terms as commissioners.
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Bradenton Beach bust yields funny money, meth

BRADENTON BEACH – Police officers Eric Hill and Charles Marose got more than they bargained for when they responded to a burglary call on Nov. 5. At 4:30 p.m., the officers were dispatched to 1202 Gulf Drive N. where they met the property manager, who said the house was being occupied despite the fact it hadn’t been booked for rent and nobody had permission to be in the home at the time.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Bradenton Beach voters eliminate term limits

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Bradenton Beach voters have eliminated the term limits that previously applied to the city’s mayor and city commissioners. Bradenton Beach’s registered voters supported three other amendments to the city charter and rejected one proposed amendment. Election results. U.S. Senator – Marco Rubio.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Anna Maria honoring vets with parade and ceremony

ANNA MARIA – The Old Soldiers & Sailors Veterans Day parade is expected to be bigger than ever this year. The parade begins Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Gulf Drive/Pine Avenue intersection and ends at City Pier Park, followed by a recognition ceremony for veterans and their spouses.
ANNA MARIA, FL
Realistic watercolors portray Gulf coast

HOLMES BEACH – Stepping into Island Gallery West is always a visual treat, with works from 30 member artists that offer something for everyone. Every genre, medium and subject matter evokes a visual and emotional response with every gaze. For those who are fans of realism, the work of...
HOLMES BEACH, FL
AMI Rotary’s youth program a ‘swimming’ success

BRADENTON – While enjoying a swim in the water surrounding Anna Maria Island or taking a swim in a warm pool is the norm for most people living on the Island, many would be surprised to hear there are children who live only a few miles away who have never seen the Gulf of Mexico or been in a swimming pool.
ANNA MARIA, FL
Ross, Wash tie going into playoffs

ANNA MARIA – Ending the adult co-ed recreational soccer regular season at The Center of Anna Maria Island, last-place team Ross Built Construction and the top-ranked Wash Family Construction met on the pitch last Thursday night. Week seven play ended in a 4-4 tie on Nov. 3 between the...
ANNA MARIA, FL

