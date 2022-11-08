Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gsutigers.com
GSU’s Two-Game Winning Streak Snapped at TSU
HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as the Tigers fell to Texas Southern, 41-7, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at PNC Stadium. After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Texas Southern set up shop...
gsutigers.com
Morrow and Maples Pace GSU at Grand Canyon, Lady Tigers Fall Late
PHOENIX, Ariz. | The Grambling State University women's basketball team gave the Lopes of Grand Canyon University all they could handle, but a late rally by GCU had the Lady Tigers come up just short, 63-56, on Saturday night at GCU arena. The duo of Colbi Maples and Leah Morrow...
gsutigers.com
STUNNER! Tigers Pull Off Shocker, defeat Buffs
GRAMBLING, La. | For the second time in school history, the Grambling State University men's basketball team has defeated a member of a Power 5 conference. Grambling State (2-0) led from start to finish on Friday night as the Tigers held off Colorado, 83-74, in the SWAC/Pac-12 Legacy Series at the Fredrick C.. Hobdy Assembly.
gsutigers.com
Saxon Notches Double-Double in GSU loss at Arizona State
GRAMBLING, La. | Miracle Saxon scored 12 points and snagged 12 rebounds for Grambling State as the Lady Tigers fell 62-49 at Arizona State on Friday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena. GSU weathered nearly every punch the Sun Devils threw, keeping pace with ASU for much of the game. Saxon...
Comments / 0