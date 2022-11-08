ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

GSU’s Two-Game Winning Streak Snapped at TSU

HOUSTON, Texas | The Grambling State University football team saw its two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night as the Tigers fell to Texas Southern, 41-7, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at PNC Stadium. After both teams traded punts to begin the game, Texas Southern set up shop...
Morrow and Maples Pace GSU at Grand Canyon, Lady Tigers Fall Late

PHOENIX, Ariz. | The Grambling State University women's basketball team gave the Lopes of Grand Canyon University all they could handle, but a late rally by GCU had the Lady Tigers come up just short, 63-56, on Saturday night at GCU arena. The duo of Colbi Maples and Leah Morrow...
STUNNER! Tigers Pull Off Shocker, defeat Buffs

GRAMBLING, La. | For the second time in school history, the Grambling State University men's basketball team has defeated a member of a Power 5 conference. Grambling State (2-0) led from start to finish on Friday night as the Tigers held off Colorado, 83-74, in the SWAC/Pac-12 Legacy Series at the Fredrick C.. Hobdy Assembly.
Saxon Notches Double-Double in GSU loss at Arizona State

GRAMBLING, La. | Miracle Saxon scored 12 points and snagged 12 rebounds for Grambling State as the Lady Tigers fell 62-49 at Arizona State on Friday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena. GSU weathered nearly every punch the Sun Devils threw, keeping pace with ASU for much of the game. Saxon...
