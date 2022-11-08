Read full article on original website
Here’s where Democrats, GOP stand in the midterms
Midterm election results have been trickling in on Thursday after initial results showed modest gains for Republicans on election night earlier this week. Control of the Senate has yet to be determined, with results from Nevada and Arizona still coming in and a runoff in Georgia’s Senate race slated for December.
Senate Democrats spending $7M on Georgia runoff
Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is investing $7 million for field organizing efforts ahead of next month’s Georgia runoff election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced in a release on Thursday that the spending will fund direct voter contact...
Republican Georgia lieutenant governor: ‘The Trump drag factor is real’
Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Thursday said associations with former President Trump hurt GOP candidates in this week’s midterm elections. While Republicans are still expected to capture the House, their majority is likely to be smaller than expected. The Senate, meanwhile, is still up in the air after several nominees endorsed by the former president failed to win their races.
Sen. Warnock, Herschel Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. Sen. Warnock, Herschel Walker advance to runoff for …. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in...
Democrat Gabe Vasquez defeats Republican incumbent in New Mexico
Democrat Gabe Vasquez is projected to defeat Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, denying her a second term and adding to GOP woes this midterm cycle. During the redistricting process, Democrats in New Mexico drew new lines for the southern border district that made the...
Zinke, former Trump administration official, wins Montana House race
Republican Ryan Zinke, who served as the Interior Secretary during the Trump administration, is projected to win a seat in Congress. The Associated Press called the race at 10:31 a.m. ET. Zinke defeated Democrat Monica Tranel, an attorney, in the contest for Montana’s 1st Congressional District. The representative-elect oversaw...
Youngkin brushes off Trump jab: ‘That’s not the way I roll’
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Friday shrugged off a recent barb from former President Trump, who lashed out at him as speculation builds that Youngkin might run for the White House in 2024. “Listen, you all know me. I do not call people names,” the governor told reporters. “I...
Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it all down if he doesn’t get what he wants’
Amid new pushback to former President Trump in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Friday that he is “willing to burn it all down” if he does not get his way. “Trump has made clear he’s willing to burn...
