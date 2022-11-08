ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika Veterans Day Program 2022

The City of Opelika held the annual Veterans Day Program at the Opelika Public Library Friday morning. Mayor Gary Fuller and Ron Douglass, Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95, gave speeches.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

‘Whole team win’: Auburn High clicking on way into semifinal showdown with Central

Auburn High’s performance Friday was about as balanced as it gets. The Tigers generated 500-plus yards of offense while holding their opponent to less than half that, and while some individual performance stuck out, it was the efforts around those that gave two-seed Auburn High a dominant 48-20 win against four-seed Dothan in a Region 2-7A rematch that sent the Wolves packing.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Texas A&M at Auburn

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Texas A&M, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. What do you expect the atmosphere to be like in Jordan-Hare Stadium?. JUSTIN LEE: This one’s going...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

After election win, Gov. Kay Ivey in Auburn celebrates groundbreaking at new $11.8 million state laboratory

The day after her landslide election win, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in Auburn on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a new $11.8 million state laboratory. Ivey, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Auburn University President Christopher Roberts were all on hand to talk about the significance of the new Pesticide Residue and State Chemical Labs located on Wire Road.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Back to the Final Four! Auburn High punches ticket to Class 7A semifinals

Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan. Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika Police in search of suspects connected to SportsPlex thefts

The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gets its best chance yet to run wild against A&M

One of the biggest differences for Auburn in its near-victory in Starkville was walking the walk of something the program talked for much of the season — running the football. The Tigers neared a season-high in rushing attempts, handing the ball off 46 against Mississippi State and logging 250-plus...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Tour Auburn’s new state-of-the-art football facility

Auburn athletics offered media a tour of the school’s new football facility Friday. The Tigers are set to move into the Woltosz Football Performance Facility soon. See video from the tour here. See photos from the tour here. Auburn also offered a tour for fans at 4 p.m. Friday...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gymnastics signs five-star for third year in a row

The Auburn gymnastics team officially added three more touted prospects to the program on Wednesday, on the opening day of the signing period for the class of 2023. Five-star Julianne Huff and four-star Lyden Saltness signed their letters of intent along with Bryn Bartman, and all three will be set to begin their Auburn careers in January 2024.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy