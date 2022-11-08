Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Bundle up: Temperatures to dip into the 40’s during Auburn vs. Texas A&M
Temperatures will dip into the 40’s by the end of Saturday’s Auburn football game against Texas A&M and fans are advised to dress for the cold weather for the first time this season. Cold air has come through after this week’s rainy weather. Temperatures should be in the...
Opelika-Auburn News
Volunteers brave morning rain to place American flags around downtown Opelika in honor of Veterans Day
Even a hurricane couldn’t keep area residents from honoring America’s veterans on Friday morning. As the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole continued to saturate the area in the early morning hours, a group of volunteers still made their way out to downtown Opelika to put out some 80 American flags for Veterans Day.
Opelika-Auburn News
In spite of rain, the City of Auburn packs out courtroom for Veterans Day ceremony
A wet Friday morning saw a change in plans for the City of Auburn’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony. While the ceremony is normally held at the Veterans Memorial on the corner of Glenn Avenue and Ross Street, rains from Tropical Storm Nicole pushed the event inside the Auburn Courthouse instead.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Veterans Day Program 2022
The City of Opelika held the annual Veterans Day Program at the Opelika Public Library Friday morning. Mayor Gary Fuller and Ron Douglass, Commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 95, gave speeches.
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football playoffs: Auburn High hosts Dothan, Beauregard travels to UMS-Wright, more
Auburn High second Region 2; Dothan fourth Region 2. Last meeting: Auburn High won 42-14 in the regular season. Last week: Auburn High defeated Fairhope 35-17; Dothan defeated Foley 42-28 Radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM) Outlook: It’s all Region 2 in the quarterfinals, as familiar foes from the region all swept...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Whole team win’: Auburn High clicking on way into semifinal showdown with Central
Auburn High’s performance Friday was about as balanced as it gets. The Tigers generated 500-plus yards of offense while holding their opponent to less than half that, and while some individual performance stuck out, it was the efforts around those that gave two-seed Auburn High a dominant 48-20 win against four-seed Dothan in a Region 2-7A rematch that sent the Wolves packing.
Opelika-Auburn News
Picks and predictions: Texas A&M at Auburn
The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Texas A&M, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. What do you expect the atmosphere to be like in Jordan-Hare Stadium?. JUSTIN LEE: This one’s going...
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
After election win, Gov. Kay Ivey in Auburn celebrates groundbreaking at new $11.8 million state laboratory
The day after her landslide election win, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was in Auburn on Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony at a new $11.8 million state laboratory. Ivey, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate and Auburn University President Christopher Roberts were all on hand to talk about the significance of the new Pesticide Residue and State Chemical Labs located on Wire Road.
Opelika-Auburn News
Back to the Final Four! Auburn High punches ticket to Class 7A semifinals
Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan. Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Police in search of suspects connected to SportsPlex thefts
The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: A story about Auburn, the place of dreams you didn’t even know to dream
Imagine what it was like for Ronnie Brown last Saturday, standing in the locker room in Starkville and watching his partner, his buddy, his old running dog, Carnell Williams, deliver the pregame speech. Who’d have thought?. Never Cadillac. “I’ve got to be honest with everybody: This was never a...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tony Langley will be the next Lee County Commissioner for District 4
Overall, Langley had 8,690 votes or about 89.72% and Farrar had 936 votes or about 9.66%. There were 60 write-in votes or about .62%. “I’m just looking forward to helping and working with the people as much as I can,” Langley said in an earlier interview. While Langley...
Opelika-Auburn News
James Owens Foundation brings back about 40 of Auburn’s first Black athletes at scholarship event
In memory of James Owens, the first African American scholarship football player at Auburn University, the James Owens Foundation will be hosting a scholarship breakfast on Saturday to recognize the winners as well as the 70s Trailblazers, Auburn’s first Black athletes. This foundation was created by James Owens’ wife...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gets its best chance yet to run wild against A&M
One of the biggest differences for Auburn in its near-victory in Starkville was walking the walk of something the program talked for much of the season — running the football. The Tigers neared a season-high in rushing attempts, handing the ball off 46 against Mississippi State and logging 250-plus...
Opelika-Auburn News
Buchanan wins as acting head coach for Auburn over South Alabama with Harris out ill
Damitria Buchanan picked up the win for Auburn women’s basketball as acting head coach on Thursday night, as the Tigers downed in-state opponent South Alabama 71-62 with head coach Johnnie Harris out with illness. Aicha Coulibaly scored 19 points for Auburn in the win. Freshman Kaitlyn Duhon scored 17...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (5) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
VIDEO AND PHOTOS: Tour Auburn’s new state-of-the-art football facility
Auburn athletics offered media a tour of the school’s new football facility Friday. The Tigers are set to move into the Woltosz Football Performance Facility soon. See video from the tour here. See photos from the tour here. Auburn also offered a tour for fans at 4 p.m. Friday...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gymnastics signs five-star for third year in a row
The Auburn gymnastics team officially added three more touted prospects to the program on Wednesday, on the opening day of the signing period for the class of 2023. Five-star Julianne Huff and four-star Lyden Saltness signed their letters of intent along with Bryn Bartman, and all three will be set to begin their Auburn careers in January 2024.
Comments / 0