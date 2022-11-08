KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
15-17-33-37-40, Lucky Ball: 6
(fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: six)
Pick 3 Midday
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
Daily Pick 3
1-8-5
(one, eight, five)
2 By 2
Red Balls: 9-24, White Balls: 13-26
(Red Balls: nine, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4
(five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $189,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000
