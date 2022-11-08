ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KS Lottery

 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Lucky For Life

15-17-33-37-40, Lucky Ball: 6

(fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty; Lucky Ball: six)

Pick 3 Midday

9-3-7

(nine, three, seven)

Daily Pick 3

1-8-5

(one, eight, five)

2 By 2

Red Balls: 9-24, White Balls: 13-26

(Red Balls: nine, twenty-four; White Balls: thirteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Mega Millions

05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4

(five, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $189,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 1,900,000,000

Comments / 0

