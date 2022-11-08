ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Disney posts Q4 results below Wall Street estimates

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WayNs_0j3Z46fl00

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday posted lower-than-expected profit and revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading.

The company said it earned $162 million, or 9 cents per share, in the July-September quarter, nearly flat compared to $160 million, or 9 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Disney earned 30 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 56 cents per share on that basis, according to FactSet.

Revenue grew 9% to $20.15 billion from $18.53 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $21.27 billion.

Disney said it ended its fiscal year with more than 235 million subscribers to its streaming services. That's above analysts' expectations of 231.5 million.

CEO Bob Chapek said the company still expects Disney+ to be profitable in 2024 “assuming we don not see a meaningful shift in the economic climate.”

Shares in Disney, which is based in Burbank, California, fell $6.15, or 6.2%, to $93.75 in after-hours trading.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Score major savings on screens to streaming sticks at Walmart

Consider today's date a gentle reminder to start shopping for the best holiday deals before the eleventh hour this year. We've teamed up with Walmart for their Deals for Days campaign to bring you the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, from football fanatics to streaming savants. Walmart has just what they need to catch all the action however (and wherever) they want.
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy