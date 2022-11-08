Read full article on original website
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Democrats sweep three most competitive U.S. House races in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrats swept North Carolina's three most competitive races for Congress on Tuesday night, including the 13th Congressional District currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd. Democrat state Sen. Jeff Jackson defeated former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan in the newly...
Poll shows Budd with substantial lead over Beasley in North Carolina Senate race
(The Center Square) — Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd continues to hold a significant lead over Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, according to the latest poll. The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,098 likely general election voters Nov. 4-6, and 51.2% said they would vote for...
Republican Nunn Beats Incumbent House Democrat Axne
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa on Wednesday as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn't call the race until Wednesday because it was so close. Republicans swept Iowa's three other House seats Tuesday.
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority
Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona
With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4
Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
Hundreds of thousands of votes still being counted in key Senate states
Dozens of House races also remain uncalled, as does control of the chamber.
Tighter GOP grip on North Carolina legislature, high court limits Democrats' options
The political landscape in North Carolina tilted further toward Republicans in Tuesday’s elections, giving the party control of the state Supreme Court, a larger majority in the state House and a supermajority in the state Senate for the final two years of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s second term.
Last Polling Before Mid-Terms Shows GOP Could Win up to 54 Senate Seats
Last-minute polling from key battleground states shows that several Senate races which were once believed to be leaning heavily Democrat are now being led by Republicans the day before elections.
Updated election results: Live tracking U.S. House balance of power
WASHINGTON — All 435 House seats are up for election as part of the midterms, which will decide the balance of power for the remaining two years of President Joe Biden's first term in office. There are also 35 Senate seats on the line and gubernatorial elections being held...
All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats
MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
2022 Indiana election results: Here's who won Indiana's 9 US House seats
Indiana Republicans kept their current seven U.S. House District seats Tuesday but fell short in their push to pick up an eighth. That means Hoosiers will continue to have two Democratic representatives in Washington. ...
Live Pennsylvania election results: U.S. Senate, governor’s race, House winners in 2022 mid-term elections
Here are the unofficial results of the Pennsylvania governor’s race and the hotly contested U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, along with the House race between Democrat Susan Wild and Republican Lisa Scheller in Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The...
Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
US midterm elections 2022: Senate remains tight as key Georgia race heads to runoff – live
Latest updates and results as Democrats perform better than expected and Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate race
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
A New York court's decision to block Democrats' gerrymandering has handed the GOP a lifeline to retake the House
An anticipated "red wave" failed to materialize in Tuesday's midterm elections, but in blue state New York, Republicans saw significant wins.
