North Carolina State

US News and World Report

Republican Nunn Beats Incumbent House Democrat Axne

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa on Wednesday as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn't call the race until Wednesday because it was so close. Republicans swept Iowa's three other House seats Tuesday.
The Independent

Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections

Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
Daily Mail

Could Democrats win Senate control BEFORE Georgia runoff? Arizona Senator Mark Kelly takes FIVE-POINT lead while Nevada's Cortez Masto gains on GOP's Adam Laxalt - as Republicans slowly inch towards the House majority

Republicans inched closer to having a majority in the House on Wednesday while the battle for the Senate hinged on the contests in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. The slow vote counting out West and Democrats doing better than expected in several competitive House districts means the makeup of the next Congress may not be clear until next week.
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: New poll shows Democrats narrowly ahead in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona

With one week to go until the final day of voting in the midterm elections, control of the US Senate still hangs in the balance as new polls show Democrats narrowly ahead or tied in key states.According to a new survey from The New York Times and Siena College, Arizona’s Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock are all ahead of their rivals by 3-6 points. Were all three to win, that would represent a net pickup of one seat for the Democrats.However, should Mr Warnock finish with under 50 per cent of the vote after 8...
KCRG.com

Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4

Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
CBS Minnesota

All 8 U.S. House members from Minnesota will keep their seats

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every Minnesota member of the U.S. House is heading back to Washington. Neither party was able to flip any seats during Tuesday's midterm elections. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Brad Finstad won his rematch with Jeff Ettinger. Finstad won a special election in August to serve out the remaining term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. He will now serve a full term.
The Associated Press

Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
Chronicle

Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House

Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
