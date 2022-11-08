ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 10: Wide Receiver rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
There are storylines galore (fantasy and otherwise) in this week's matchup between the Vikings and Bills in Buffalo, and we surely won't get through them all here. Minnesota is 7-1 and a winner of six straight games, while 6-2 Buffalo — a Super Bowl favorite if not the favorite — is coming off a stunning loss to the Jets. Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would lead the Bills if Josh Allen (elbow) can't play, and that of course means potential Keenum-to-Stefon Diggs connections. (Look away, Saints fans.) This will be Diggs' first time playing against his old team since the star wide receiver was traded to Buffalo in 2020. And two brothers sharing the field (RBs Dalvin Cook and James Cook) always makes for a cool story.

But you know we have to highlight the showcase of fantasy studs at wide receiver, the fallout of that very trade that sent a budding star from Minnesota to Buffalo and equipped the Vikings with the means to replace him: Justin Jefferson vs. Stefon Diggs.

The two enter Sunday's game ranked among the top five wideouts in fantasy scoring this season — Diggs is the WR3 overall, while Jefferson is WR4 — and project as such for Week 10, with our analysts ranking Jefferson third and Diggs fourth.

When was the last time a trade worked out this well for both sides? Diggs and Jefferson were both Pro Bowlers each of the past two seasons, and Diggs has a first-team All-Pro nod to his name. "Best receiver in the league" was the kind of thing being said about Jefferson entering just his third season as a pro. And, c'mon, look at these receiving numbers since Diggs joined the Bills and Jefferson entered the NFL:

Diggs: 290 catches, 3,617 yards, 25 touchdowns

Jefferson: 255 catches, 3,883 yards, 20 touchdowns

Diggs and Jefferson are winning. The Vikings and Bills are winning. Fantasy managers are winning.

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where Jefferson, Diggs and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 10:

