Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she plans to crack down on public safety and code violators during her next four years in office. The discussion with News 12's Tara Rosenblum comes on the heels of the ongoing "Playing with Fire" investigation, which revealed a pattern of bad landlords, overworked inspectors and poor code enforcement across Rockland County and New York state.

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO