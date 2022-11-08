Read full article on original website
Related
morningbrew.com
Here comes crypto regulation—and in a hurry
Crypto was already an issue in the midterm elections. Then Binance and FTX crashed their deal-or-no-deal saga through the front windows of campaign central. However (and whenever) the crypto crisis resolves, the red-hot issue of crypto regulation may now move forward quickly—and in a red-state way. Here’s why:
morningbrew.com
Inflation cools in October in a hopeful sign that price growth has peaked
Like edibles, interest rate hikes take a while to kick in. But when they do, you can definitely feel the effects. Yesterday’s inflation report showed that US consumer price growth came in lower than expected in October and dropped from the month before. It’s a hopeful sign that Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s rate hikes, paired with easing supply chain snags, are starting to cool off inflation.
morningbrew.com
FTX’s imminent collapse is Defcon 1 for crypto
On Monday, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) tweeted, “FTX is fine. Assets are fine.” Well, now he looks like the little meme dog in the burning house. On Tuesday, No. 1 crypto exchange Binance signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire its rival FTX. And on Wednesday…Binance called off that deal.
Comments / 0