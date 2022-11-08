After their opening night win against UC Riverside on Nov. 7, the Colorado men’s basketball team lost their second game of the season, 74-83, to the Grambling State Tigers on Friday, Nov. 11. Following this first loss on the road, the Buffs now fall to 1-1. With a combination of lackluster offense and a shoddy defensive effort, Colorado couldn’t make much of anything work on Friday night.

