Buffs drop to 1-9 record, following blowout 55-17 loss to USC

On Nov. 11, the USC Trojans handed the Buffs a blowout 55-17 loss at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The 34-point favorite, eighth-ranked Trojans beat up the Buffaloes, handing them their worst loss of the season so far. After dropping their fourth straight game, Colorado has moved to a dismal 1-9 record.
BOULDER, CO
Letter writing campaign hosted for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the University of Colorado Boulder’s Volunteer Resource Center hosted a letter-writing campaign for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit relatives. It included an educational presentation from Amanda Griffin Linsenmeyer, the interim senior director at CU’s Center for Inclusion and Social Change, and Lila Crank, a senior undergraduate and first-year master’s degree candidate at the university.
BOULDER, CO
Colorado falls to Grambling State in second game of season

After their opening night win against UC Riverside on Nov. 7, the Colorado men’s basketball team lost their second game of the season, 74-83, to the Grambling State Tigers on Friday, Nov. 11. Following this first loss on the road, the Buffs now fall to 1-1. With a combination of lackluster offense and a shoddy defensive effort, Colorado couldn’t make much of anything work on Friday night.
BOULDER, CO
CU defense looks to step up against Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC

The Buffaloes again experienced a brutal loss at the hands of then No. 8 Oregon at Folsom Field last Saturday. Now ranked sixth in the nation, Oregon has an 8-1 record and 6-0 in Pac-12 play. The Buffs will face an equally challenging opponent this Friday when they travel to Southern California to play the No. 8 USC Trojans.
BOULDER, CO
“The Drowsy Chaperone” at CU, a parody of Broadway’s golden era

“I hate theater,” a voice says from the darkened stage. “Well, it’s so disappointing, isn’t it?”. This voice belongs to the Person in Chair, a depressed recluse who sits alone in their small studio apartment. A fan of vintage musicals, they decide to put on their favorite Broadway show, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” to cheer themselves up.
BOULDER, CO

