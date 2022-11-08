Read full article on original website
Related
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
cuindependent.com
Buffs drop to 1-9 record, following blowout 55-17 loss to USC
On Nov. 11, the USC Trojans handed the Buffs a blowout 55-17 loss at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The 34-point favorite, eighth-ranked Trojans beat up the Buffaloes, handing them their worst loss of the season so far. After dropping their fourth straight game, Colorado has moved to a dismal 1-9 record.
cuindependent.com
Letter writing campaign hosted for missing and murdered Indigenous relatives
On Saturday, Nov. 5, the University of Colorado Boulder’s Volunteer Resource Center hosted a letter-writing campaign for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit relatives. It included an educational presentation from Amanda Griffin Linsenmeyer, the interim senior director at CU’s Center for Inclusion and Social Change, and Lila Crank, a senior undergraduate and first-year master’s degree candidate at the university.
cuindependent.com
Colorado falls to Grambling State in second game of season
After their opening night win against UC Riverside on Nov. 7, the Colorado men’s basketball team lost their second game of the season, 74-83, to the Grambling State Tigers on Friday, Nov. 11. Following this first loss on the road, the Buffs now fall to 1-1. With a combination of lackluster offense and a shoddy defensive effort, Colorado couldn’t make much of anything work on Friday night.
cuindependent.com
CU defense looks to step up against Caleb Williams and No. 8 USC
The Buffaloes again experienced a brutal loss at the hands of then No. 8 Oregon at Folsom Field last Saturday. Now ranked sixth in the nation, Oregon has an 8-1 record and 6-0 in Pac-12 play. The Buffs will face an equally challenging opponent this Friday when they travel to Southern California to play the No. 8 USC Trojans.
cuindependent.com
“The Drowsy Chaperone” at CU, a parody of Broadway’s golden era
“I hate theater,” a voice says from the darkened stage. “Well, it’s so disappointing, isn’t it?”. This voice belongs to the Person in Chair, a depressed recluse who sits alone in their small studio apartment. A fan of vintage musicals, they decide to put on their favorite Broadway show, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” to cheer themselves up.
Comments / 0