Wayzata, MN

ccxmedia.org

Wayzata Volleyball Rolls Into State Final

The Wayzata volleyball team is back in the state championship for a third straight season following a three-set sweep of Rogers Thursday morning. The Trojans beat the Royals 25-15, 25-14, and 25-23. Olivia Swenson led the Trojans with nine kills. Katie Kelzenberg recorded six kills and Stella Swenson five. Stella...
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

CCX Sports Spotlight: Maple Grove Kickers

In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight, John Jacobson profiles Maple Grove senior football players Connor Fournier and Ben Jameson. The two have shared both placekicking and punting duties this season for the Crimson with Jameson excelling on kickoffs—most of them resulting in touchbacks—while Fournier has excelled on field goals and extra points.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Girls Hockey Loses Season Opener to Andover

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey team didn’t get to ease into the 2022-23 season. The Red Knights faced defending state class AA champion Andover Thursday and lost 7-0 to the Huskies. BSM won 20 games last season and reached the Section 6AA final, but they were overmatched against...
ANDOVER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Anoka-Hennepin Schools Invites Parents to Weigh in on Science Curriculum

The Anoka-Hennepin School District is changing part of their science curriculum, and they are inviting the public to weigh in on Nov. 17. They are specifically considering new curriculum for chemistry, honors chemistry and elementary science. “These new standards and these new curriculum standards will really best address how students...
ANOKA, MN
fox9.com

Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
BLAINE, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B

Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
HASTINGS, MN
KFIL Radio

Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash

White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

80 years old and still working out

Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
ANNANDALE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota

My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
Essence

Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate

Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

St. Raphael Catholic School Sings to Veterans

St. Raphael Catholic School in Crystal offered brunch and a thoughtful performance by students for veterans at this year’s Veterans Day event. “We want to teach the kids generous hearts and how to be charitable, serviceable like the veterans,” explained Joan Wieland, spokesperson for St. Raphael’s. “So the kids love to come because they can see an example in these guys in how they live.”
CRYSTAL, MN

