FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
How Minnesota high school football teams fared in the quarterfinals
Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 11 Playoffs Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 30 - Nov. 5) Class 6A Rosemount 27, Centennial 0 Rosemount quarterback Landon Danner passed for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the ...
ROCORI Football Marches On; High School Football Results
Despite North Branch dominating time of possession through much of the game the ROCORI Spartans edged the North Branch Vikings 22-12 at Blaine High School in the Class 4-A State Tournament Quarterfinals Thursday night. Sebastian Novak capped the scoring in the 4th quarter with a long 48-yard touchdown reception from...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Volleyball Rolls Into State Final
The Wayzata volleyball team is back in the state championship for a third straight season following a three-set sweep of Rogers Thursday morning. The Trojans beat the Royals 25-15, 25-14, and 25-23. Olivia Swenson led the Trojans with nine kills. Katie Kelzenberg recorded six kills and Stella Swenson five. Stella...
ccxmedia.org
CCX Sports Spotlight: Maple Grove Kickers
In this week’s CCX Sports Spotlight, John Jacobson profiles Maple Grove senior football players Connor Fournier and Ben Jameson. The two have shared both placekicking and punting duties this season for the Crimson with Jameson excelling on kickoffs—most of them resulting in touchbacks—while Fournier has excelled on field goals and extra points.
ccxmedia.org
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Girls Hockey Loses Season Opener to Andover
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey team didn’t get to ease into the 2022-23 season. The Red Knights faced defending state class AA champion Andover Thursday and lost 7-0 to the Huskies. BSM won 20 games last season and reached the Section 6AA final, but they were overmatched against...
State completes $350 million I-94 project between Maple Grove and Clearwater
Interstate-94 west entrance sign in downtown St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A $350 million-dollar improvement project on Interstate-94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater is complete after three years of construction. The project wrapped this season with work on the six-mile stretch of highway...
CBS Sports
Minnesota vs. Northwestern: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Northwestern Wildcats and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in a Big Ten clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat. It was all tied up 7-7...
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. St. Francis (N.Y.): NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 1-0; Minnesota 1-0 The Minnesota Golden Gophers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Williams Arena. Minnesota escaped with a win on Monday against the Western Michigan Broncos by the margin of...
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You
We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
ccxmedia.org
Anoka-Hennepin Schools Invites Parents to Weigh in on Science Curriculum
The Anoka-Hennepin School District is changing part of their science curriculum, and they are inviting the public to weigh in on Nov. 17. They are specifically considering new curriculum for chemistry, honors chemistry and elementary science. “These new standards and these new curriculum standards will really best address how students...
fox9.com
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Semi driver killed in collision with pickup truck
A semi-truck driver was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in southwestern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County at 6:15 p.m. The collision sent the Peterbilt semi rolling into the ditch, with the 72-year-old driver, a...
Hastings Star Gazette
Hudella edges out Folch for MN House Representative District 41B
Shane Hudella (R) will be the next Minnesota House Representative for District 41B after defeating Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch (D). Hudella won his seat at the state capitol by receiving 51.05%, or 9,783, of the votes, while Folch got 9,365 votes. In what was Folch’s second attempt at being elected to Minnesota’s congress, she once again fell short by around a percentage point.
Unbuckled Driver Killed in Alcohol-Involved Minnesota Crash
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stillwater man suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol was killed in a Twin Cities crash rollover crash Friday evening. The State Patrol’s incident report indicates 41-year-old Logan Sova was driving a Jeep west on I-694 when he lost control of the vehicle on the snowy and icy freeway. The vehicle then rolled into the right ditch and came to rest at the interchange with White Bear Ave. around 9:10 p.m.
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
ccxmedia.org
St. Raphael Catholic School Sings to Veterans
St. Raphael Catholic School in Crystal offered brunch and a thoughtful performance by students for veterans at this year’s Veterans Day event. “We want to teach the kids generous hearts and how to be charitable, serviceable like the veterans,” explained Joan Wieland, spokesperson for St. Raphael’s. “So the kids love to come because they can see an example in these guys in how they live.”
