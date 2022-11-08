ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hope, MN

KARE 11

Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
kvrr.com

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Essence

Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate

Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account

(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
MINNETONKA, MN
Mother Jones

In the First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

North Hennepin Community College Holds Veterans Fair

North Hennepin Community College held a veteran’s fair to help connect veterans and military students to on and off campus resources. North Hennepin has a veterans services coordinator that helps serve the almost 100 veterans who are students at the college. “We find that veterans often do not seek...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Donate Blood at Osseo’s American Red Cross Blood Drive

Help make a difference in the lives of others by donating blood. This generous, life-saving donation is essential for helping patients with surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Reserve your time to donate during the American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Osseo Community Center on Wednesday, November 30th from 1 to 7pm, by going to http://www.redcrossblood.org.
OSSEO, MN

