Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
ccxmedia.org
After Historic Victory, Brooklyn Park Mayor-Elect Says City Has Had ‘No Accountability’
Brooklyn Park Mayor-elect Hollies Winston reflected on his historic night Tuesday saying “going forward it’s going to be less about speeches” and more on his efforts to address challenges in the city. Winston made history by becoming the first Black candidate to win Brooklyn Park’s mayoral seat....
Minnesota VA explains issues facing veterans today
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day celebration was back in person this year at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. The event began with a community breakfast followed by remarks by veterans and elected officials. According to the Minnesota Department...
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
KEYC
LIVE: Preview of the Republican party Election Night party
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - One of the biggest battles on the ballot is for Minnesota governor. Over in Minneapolis, Dr. Scott Jensen is also preparing to watch the results; that’s where Darian Leddy of our sister station in Rochester previews the upcoming night.
Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20
The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones. Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on...
fox9.com
After weeks delay, mentally ill inmate in Scott County to get transfer to psychiatric facility
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mentally ill man, wrongfully jailed in Scott County, is finally scheduled to be transferred to a state-run Community Behavioral Health Hospital weeks after he should have been moved because of his condition. A district court judge faulted Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for violating...
kvrr.com
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
ccxmedia.org
After 10-plus Years, Plymouth Rotary Meets Goal of 7,000 Residents Trained in CPR
Heart Safe Plymouth, a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Plymouth and the Plymouth Public Safety Department is celebrating reaching their initial goal of ten percent of city residents trained. “The number is 7,000, way back when we started this program the population of the city of Plymouth was around...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
What's open, what's closed on Veterans Day 2022
Friday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the United States military. It's a federal holiday, so some things will be closed. Here's a quick guide to what's open and what isn't:. Government services: Government offices and services are pretty much all closed...
fox9.com
Charges: Man swindles dealership for 200K car despite negative bank account
(FOX 9) - A man with a negative balance in his bank account is charged with theft by swindle after conning a Minnetonka dealership out of a nearly $200,000 luxury vehicle. Zachery James Wojcik, 25, of Bloomer, Wisconsin, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $100,000 as part of the scheme that saw a vehicle delivered, but a check that never cleared.
In the First Election Since George Floyd’s Murder, Minneapolis Chose a Progressive Prosecutor
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The next top prosecutor for Minneapolis and greater Hennepin County will be the former public defender Mary Moriarty, who was elected Tuesday according to local reports over former prosecutor and judge Martha Holton Dimick. She’ll take over for outgoing County Attorney Mike Freeman, who came under fire for his handling of high-profile cases of police violence during his tenure. It is the first time Minneapolis has chosen a district attorney since the murder of George Floyd.
ccxmedia.org
North Hennepin Community College Holds Veterans Fair
North Hennepin Community College held a veteran’s fair to help connect veterans and military students to on and off campus resources. North Hennepin has a veterans services coordinator that helps serve the almost 100 veterans who are students at the college. “We find that veterans often do not seek...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Launches Effort to Recruit Female Officers with ‘Wonder Women’ Event
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, there’s a video simulator that allows law enforcement students to practice how they’d respond to real-life scenarios. But on a recent Tuesday, the students involved were all young women between the ages of 14 to 18. Kennaria Hopkins, a...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
fox9.com
Drug experts slam Bloomington Police chief for spreading ‘dangerous’ and 'false' information on fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drug treatment experts are raising the alarm about claims made by the Bloomington Police chief Thursday about a form of fentanyl being "Narcan resistant." In a press conference Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said police encountered a "unique and dangerous form" of fentanyl resistant...
ccxmedia.org
Newsmakers: CEAP Food Shelf Sees 117 Percent Increase in First-Time Visitors
Brooklyn Center nonprofit CEAP is seeing an increase of 117 percent of first-time visitors to their food market. “We’re doing our best to meet this increased need,” said Kelly Leddy, CEAP’s manager of community programs. “With inflation at a 40 year high, grocery prices are one of the fastest rising categories.”
Minnesota Marine helps 2 puppies found dumped on side of road
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- On this Veteran's Day, a Minnesota Marine is helping man's best friend. A driver saw two puppies dumped on a gravel road; they were roughed up and pretty thin.Photojournalist Tony Peterson traveled to Cambridge to explain how the pups were brought to exactly the right couple for help -- and to honor other veterans.You can see their story in the video above.Azure Davis, who founded Ruff Start Rescue, says they have about 150 to 200 other animals to adopt right now.Click here for more information.
ccxmedia.org
Donate Blood at Osseo’s American Red Cross Blood Drive
Help make a difference in the lives of others by donating blood. This generous, life-saving donation is essential for helping patients with surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Reserve your time to donate during the American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Osseo Community Center on Wednesday, November 30th from 1 to 7pm, by going to http://www.redcrossblood.org.
