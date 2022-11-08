Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Patriot picking the Jets to win the AFC East
Former New England Patriots offensive lineman Damien Woody is hitching his wagon to the New York Jets in the tightly-contested AFC East race. The current ESPN analyst chose Gang Green as his surprise pick to win the division, despite the team finishing the previous two years in last place. But things have obviously changed since Robert Saleh took over as head coach.
atozsports.com
Titans: Mike Vrabel rules out four key starters for game vs Broncos
The Tennessee Titans’ (5-3) Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos (3-5) just became much more difficult. On Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), and DB Josh Thompson (knee) for Sunday’s contest.
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 6, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill's status for Week 10 vs. Broncos revealed
Tannehill has missed two straight games due to an ankle injury. The Titans went 1-1 in those games, beating the Texans and losing to the Chiefs. Tannehill has not put up big offensive numbers this season, but the team is 4-2 when he plays. He has 1,097 passing yards for six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown.
bucknellian.net
Return of the New York Jets
Halfway through the NFL regular season, an unlikely contender has entered the scene. Sunday night the New York Jets upset the heavily favored Buffalo Bills with a score of 20-17. The game started off a little weary for New York. By halftime, the score was 14-10, and the Bills appeared...
What Indiana Quarterback Dexter Williams Said After Loss to Ohio State
Indiana sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II took over for Connor Bazelak in the Hoosiers' 56-14 loss to Ohio State on Saturday. Read Williams' full postgame interview transcript, or just watch the attached video.
Week 10 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Lions
The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to break a two-game losing streak against their divisional rival. Chicago is coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance to the tune of 178 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers (3-6).
numberfire.com
Jerick McKinnon (shoulder/knee) questionable for Kansas City's Week 10 contest against Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (shoulder/knee) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. McKinnon's availability is currently in question after the veteran running back was downgraded from full to limited on Friday. Look for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to see an increased role in Week 10 if McKinnon is inactive.
