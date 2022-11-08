A small fire developed on top of Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day — and it was out quickly, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were dispatched to the school’s new construction area on the northwest side of the building shortly before 10 am. Conley says the roofing crew was heating up some materials but did so too close to a box, which caught fire. A small patch of the roof burned, along with some insulation.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO