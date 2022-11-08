Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Nine local organizations prepare for first Emporia Area Match Day
Emporia Area Match Day is back Monday for its ninth year — with nine new organizations joining the day of giving. Emporia First Friday Art Walk is new on the list this year, raising funds for an Art Walk print and frame shop.
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21
Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
Emporia gazette.com
Negotiations begin between USD 252, teachers
The USD 252 school district is discussing a new two-year contract with a teachers' association, with an option for a third year. Minutes presented at Wednesday's school board meeting indicate the first round of negotiations with the Southern Lyon County National Education Association occurred Wednesday, November 2.
Emporia gazette.com
EDITORIAL: Give to Food For Students
Twelve years ago a small group of concerned Emporians got together to come up with a plan to address a serious need in our community: food insecurity among children in Emporia schools who often go hungry on the weekends. Food For Students was born and, since then, with the help...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia celebrates Veterans Day
The Emporia Veterans Day parade marched down Commercial Street, braving frigid temperatures Friday morning. Here are a few photos from before the parade got started. We'll have more photos to share soon.
esubulletin.com
Nursing department will soon move off ‘island,’ into new building on campus
By fall 2025, nursing students at Emporia State will attend classes on campus instead of Newman Regional Health about a mile away. “They're kind of off on an island over there on the other side of town,” said vice president of infrastructure Cory Falldine. Before Cora Miller Hall, adjacent...
KVOE
ALL VETERANS TRIBUTE: Memorial service moving locations, parade still on as scheduled
There has been one schedule adjustment for Emporia’s Veterans Day activities Friday. The memorial service will be at 11 am, although organizer Ron Whitney says the location is getting moved from the All Veterans Memorial to the Fairgrounds Anderson Building. Whitney says the parade will take place in downtown...
Emporia gazette.com
The People Speak: Support Street Cats Club on Match Day
The Street Cats Club is honored to be an Emporia Area Match Day organization this year. We are excited for the opportunity to raise much-needed funds for our organization’s mission of helping stray cats live safer, healthier lives by controlling the population through trap/neuter/return, providing support for colonies and their caregivers, and fostering sick/injured/orphaned cats and kittens.
Emporia gazette.com
L&L Pets celebrates 40 years in business
A longstanding business in downtown Emporia is celebrating its 40th year in business this month, and its owners are looking forward to continuing the legacy for years to come. L&L Pets, located at 621 Commercial St., opened its doors in 1982 under the ownership of Lane and Lisa Hollern. The Hollerns owned and operated the store for 35 years, before selling the business to Jason and Jess Crumb.
Emporia gazette.com
Veterans Day Memorial Service moves to Anderson Building
The Veterans Day Memorial Service is moving to the Anderson Building this year. Event organizers confirmed that Friday’s event will be held at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, after originally being scheduled at the All Veterans Memorial. The service is still slated for 11 a.m., after the Veterans Day parade...
Emporia gazette.com
Hot tar leads to fire on middle school roof
Emporia Schools were closed Friday for Veterans Day, yet Emporia Fire Department crews were called to potential trouble at the middle school. "There was a small fire on the new construction portion of the roof at Emporia Middle School," USD 253 Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said Friday. "McCownGordon, our construction company, immediately notified the fire department and upon their arrival quickly extinguished the fire. There are no students in the building today and our staff that is working was never in any danger."
Six on Sixth opens in Junction City
Junction City's newest restaurant, 'Six on Sixth,' 602 North Washington, has opened for business. Owner Caleb Edwards helped cut the ribbon Wednesday. The new restaurant is located in the Bartell House. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.
KVOE
Small fire at Emporia Middle School put out quickly
A small fire developed on top of Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day — and it was out quickly, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were dispatched to the school’s new construction area on the northwest side of the building shortly before 10 am. Conley says the roofing crew was heating up some materials but did so too close to a box, which caught fire. A small patch of the roof burned, along with some insulation.
Emporia gazette.com
EHS Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast
Belle and her friends are coming to Emporia High School Nov. 17-19 for the EHS Theatre production of “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”. “It’s a production that has included over a hundred students as far as their work on it or their involvement in the cast,” Director Kacie Hastings said. “It’s been a massive show. This is probably the biggest show I’ve done at Emporia High School, but it’s coming together pretty well.”
Emporia gazette.com
Annual Veterans Day ceremony honors service, sacrifice
The Founding City of Veterans Day marked the service and sacrifice of those who served during Emporia’s annual Veterans Day Memorial Service. The service was moved to the Anderson Building at the Lyon County Fairgrounds due to frigid temperatures. Command Master Sergeant Clarence Frye, a veteran of the U.S....
🎥: US Army Blackhawk Helicopter lands at Amanda Arnold Elementary School
MANHATTAN - On Veterans Day, students at Amanda Arnold Elementary School received a special visit from soldiers from Fort Riley, who arrived in a Blackhawk helicopter on the field outside the school. Students excitedly waited on the basketball courts for their special guests to arrive. As the helicopter got closer...
Emporia gazette.com
Final unofficial midterm results tallied for Lyon County
Unofficial final results are in for the Nov. 8 Midterm Election in Lyon County. A total 9,994 votes had been counted for Lyon County by 9 p.m. Tuesday. Lyon County has a total of 21,046 registered voters. “It was very smooth sailing,” Lyon County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat...
Emporia gazette.com
Willmott talks democracy and inclusion at ESU
It was an educational Wednesday evening at Emporia State University’s Visser Hall, where a Black man spoke to a room full of white people about democracy. The Emporia State University Creative Writing Program and Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion brought filmmaker and community activist Kevin Willmott to campus.
Emporia gazette.com
MT Networks awarded state broadband grant
MT Networks has been awarded a $2,581,932 grant announced recently by Gov. Laura Kelly. The grant will go towards expanding fiber into areas of Rural Kansas who do not currently have access to broadband and help Kelley deliver her goal of “giving every Kansan a connection to the world.”
Quilt of Valor presentation occurs in Junction City
Retired 1SG Randi Hamden received a Quilt of Valor in Junction City on Thursday. Although born in Adrian, Michigan, Randi grew up in Junction City, where she graduated from Junction City High School in 1984. Immediately after graduation, Randi joined the United States Army as a mechanic. She served in various stateside and overseas locations to include Fort Carson, where she was a member of the US Olympic Judo Team; Fort Jackson, where she served as a Drill Sergeant, Fort Riley, Honduras, and Korea. She was also deployed to Kuwait during 9/11 and completed two combat tours to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and 2006.
Comments / 0