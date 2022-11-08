Read full article on original website
Related
nativenewsonline.net
Here’s What’s Going on in Indian Country: Nov. 10-Nov 17
Call it a hunch, but we’re thinking that there may be more non-Natives interested in what’s going on in Indian Country this month. Lucky for all, this weekend and next week in Indian Country, there are so many ways to celebrate Native American Heritage Month including powwows, festivals, special lectures and exhibitions celebrating Native artists.
nativenewsonline.net
The 24th Navajo Nation Council Issues Veterans Day Statement
The 24th Navajo Nation Council issued the following statement today in recognition of Veterans Day:. “Today, we recognize the achievements and sacrifices our Navajo men and women have made while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces,” said Hon. Chairman Daniel E. Tso (Littlewater, Pueblo Pintado, Torreon, Whitehorse Lake, Baca/Prewitt, Casamero Lake, Ojo Encino, Counselor). “Navajo leadership will continue to express their unwavering support for our veterans who have honorably served.”
nativenewsonline.net
Harvard Museum Says It Has Hair Clippings from 700 Native Children Who Attended Indian Boarding Schools
**This story contains disturbing details from U.S. Indian Boarding Schools. For support and mental health resources, visit The Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition’s list of resources.**. Harvard’s Peabody Museum has hair clippings taken from the heads of about 700 Native American children while they were attending U.S. Indian...
nativenewsonline.net
Pentagon Hosts Historic Native American Heritage Month Celebration
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Pentagon hosted a historic celebration today in recognition of Native American Heritage Month. The celebration was the first of its kind and included a presentation of an eagle staff and military colors by the Kiowa Black Leggings Warrior Society from Oklahoma, dance performances, and presentations by speakers from various branches of the U.S. military.
nativenewsonline.net
U.S. Supreme Court Hears Arguments in ICWA Case That Threatens Tribal Sovereignty
WASHINGTON — In a case that tribal leaders across Indian Country view as the most significant threat to tribal sovereignty in modern times, the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments for Haaland v. Brackeen. The highly contested case out of Texas challenges the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA).
nativenewsonline.net
ICWA Ruling Will Be Felt for Generations
GUEST OPINION. On November 8, 1978, the U.S. Congress enacted the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). Its passage followed “more than four years of hearings, deliberation, and debate, to alleviate a terrible crisis of national proportions – the ‘wholesale separation of Indian children from their families….’ ”
Comments / 0