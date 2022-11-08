Read full article on original website
Fire damages building in Hibbing
A fire broke out in a supply building in Hibbing. Around 9p.m. Friday evening, crews responded to a report of a fire on the 1800th block of 3rd avenue east in Hibbing. The blaze took over the Yoder Building Supply store. Over half a dozen Iron Range fire departments responded to the call and arrived on a scene of heavy smoke and flames. There were no injuries reported as of 10:30p.m. Friday night.
It’s a family affair for three Duluth airmen at the 148th Fighter Wing
Serving their community is just what the Kleive family does. Three of them were on the recent deployment of 148th Fighter Wing personnel to Saudi Arabia: Kalei, Devin, and their father, Scott. Ahead of Veterans Day, Kalei shared about what it was like to be with them on the same...
Duluth welcomes Ashley Furniture
Ashley Furniture has opened its door to the city of Duluth Wednesday. It’s in the former Shopko location, although you might not even recognize it as it’s been newly remodeled. There are three different division under the one roof. This includes- Furniture Mart, Ashley, and Ashley Outlet. It...
Intersection at Highway 210 and 73 in Cromwell reopens
Construction at the intersection of Highway 210 and Highway 73 in Carlton County is complete for the 2022 construction season. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, work will resume next spring. MnDOT says the detour signs would be removed sometime on Friday and traffic could proceed as normal through...
Coats 4 Kids will be giving away free winter coats Thursday, Friday
As cold weather enters the region, the Salvation Army will be giving away 1,231 winter coats on Thursday and Friday. The coats were donated as part of the Coats 4 Kids drive this year and were then all cleaned by City Laundering Company. With sizes varying from infant to adult,...
Authorities say body recovered could be missing Carlton man
A body has been recovered from Rat Lake near McGregor in Aitkin County, according to a release sent on Friday from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the body is presumed to be that of Lucas Dudden. Dudden had been missing from Carlton County since October 25. The...
Hermantown approvals an increase in sales tax
On Tuesday, October 8th, Hermantown residents had a question on their ballots that would support an increase in recreation initiatives, and voters approved more funding for the future of recreation activities. It means a half percent sales tax to pay for an improved trail system, upgrades to Fichtner Park, and...
Trying out Lulu’s Pizza during Eat Downtown week
Opening in downtown Duluth back in February of 2020, Lulu’s Pizza has been offering interesting twists on the classic Pizza. The restaurant is now featured in Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall restaurant week alongside 11 other restaurants. Co-Owner Conner Riley says the Lulu’s Pizza has been busy...
Brandon Weatherz: Snow chances shift to the South Shore
The morning commute is slick with light ice and snow being reported on many roads, especially across northern Minnesota. You’ll want to allow time to first scrape ice off the windshield, then to allow for a slower drive. This weather system is wrapping up, but a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect north of Duluth until noon where a glaze of ice and additional snow accumulations up to 2” are possible. Winds won’t be as intense as yesterday, but it’s still breezy out there. A northwest wind develops this morning with gusts around 25 mph. Temperatures begin in mid-20s, then highs stay around 10 degrees below average in upper 20s to mid-30s.
Justin Liles: Lake Effect Snow along the south shore
The large low responsible for our recent round of weather has pushed farther northeast. This has created northerly winds. Colder air spilling in from Canada will interact with the warmer water of Lake Superior. Lake effect snow showers will fall along the Snow Belt. Ashland, Iron and the U.P. of Michigan will see some heavier snowfall amounts. Communities in Iron County, like Hurley and Gile could see up to a foot of snowfall. Iron County is under winter storm warning until 6am Saturday.
State Football: Deer River, Mountain Iron-Buhl advance to state semifinals
On Friday 11-0 Deer River football entered their fourth straight state stage, looking for their first semi-final berth in that span, as they were taking on Mahnomen/Waubun. Deer River was down 14-0 in the second quarter before a blocked punt from Curtis Thompson got the Warriors on the board. Deer...
Northlanders put pen to paper signing collegiate NLIs
It was a big day in the Northland for some student-athletes as they signed on the dotted line for the next chapter of their athletic careers. At Cloquet high school, it was a perfect day for Karson Patten to commit to his future, signing his national letter of intent to play collegiate golf for Minnesota State Mankato.
