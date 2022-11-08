Read full article on original website
caswellmessenger.com
Caswell voters cast their votes at polls, Rose wins seat
After a long, hard campaign of spending 12 hour days meeting voters coming in for early voting, Republican Frank Rose defeated his opponent Tony Smith for the Caswell County Commissioner District 1 seat during the November 8 election. (Unofficial results) with five out of five precincts reporting at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Rose was showing 851 votes with 55.30%. Smith had 688 votes with 44.70%.
chapelboro.com
‘A Blue Wave In Chatham’ for State, Local Elections
It was a festive atmosphere Tuesday night at the Chatham County Democrats headquarters in Pittsboro. The evening began with early vote totals being published shortly after polls closed, putting most Chatham County Democrats ahead by more than 25%. By the time the election day precincts began reporting, the phrase “blue wave in Chatham” was being tossed around the room. At one point, First Vice Chair of the Chatham County Democrats Bill Delano was sharing results when he declared, “It’s a good night to be a Democrat in Chatham County.”
rhinotimes.com
In Guilford County More People Didn’t Vote Than Did
Despite all the publicity about the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, slightly less than half of registered voters in Guilford County voted. At the top of the ballot was an open US Senate seat with two high profile candidates who each spent tens of millions of dollars trying to convince voters to go to the polls and vote for them.
Replacement candidate wins seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Two weeks ago, Susan Miller was not on the ballot for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. As of Tuesday, she has a seat at the table. Miller, the Republican Party’s ballot replacement for the late Stan Elrod, earned 20.3% of the vote and one of four seats serving District 2 […]
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Alamance County midterm elections bring red wave
Correction: A previous version of this article conflated statewide and districtwide races. The United States House of Representatives is a districtwide race. Elon News Network regrets this error. Terry Johnson has been Alamance County’s sheriff for sophomore Tyra Duque’s entire life. On Tuesday night, Johnson was reelected to the same...
cbs17
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
rhinotimes.com
Election Leaves No Doubt That Guilford County Is Blue
The statewide races in North Carolina indicate just how large the Democratic majority is in Guilford County. 13th District Congressman Ted Budd, according to unofficial results, won election to the US Senate with 1,891,342 votes for 50.7 percent over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 1,755,716 votes for 47 percent. However, Beasley...
Claims that sheriff candidate is not appearing on some ballots are not true: Alamance County Board of Elections
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Board of Elections says there are absolutely no issues with the ballots being distributed across the county. On Saturday, a Twitter thread purported that a poll-watcher was telling people voting in Alamance County that Sheriff Terry Johnson was not being included on some ballots. The Board of […]
wfmynews2.com
Danny Rogers projected winner for Guilford County sheriff
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Democratic incumbent Danny Rogers wins the seat as Guilford County sheriff Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. The North Carolina State Board of Elections is showing all precincts reporting Danny Rogers winning by 55.58%. Rogers won the race against Republican...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Dan Ingle, Charles Parker, Chuck Marsh elected to ABSS Board of Education
Dan Ingle, Charles Parker and Chuck Marsh were elected to the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education by 25.02%, 20.09% and 19.09% of the vote respectively. Five candidates competed for three open seats on the board, which is made up of 7 elected members. The positions are nonpartisan, and terms are 4 years. The winners of this race replaced former board members Allison Gant, Tony Rose and Wayne Beam.
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
Rowe turns back Harrison to win term as Wake County sheriff
Willie Rowe, a 28-year veteran of the Wake County Sheriff's Office, won the race for sheriff on Tuesday night, defeating former Sheriff Donnie Harrison.
elonnewsnetwork.com
LIVE BLOG: Midterm election results in Alamance County, North Carolina
Election night in Alamance County includes races in local municipalities, statewide offices and federal offices. Elon News Network is following the outcome of races across the county and state. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina. According to the State Board of Elections,...
Rising costs hitting older North Carolinians exceptionally hard
While the percentage of older Americans in poverty has increased, so too has the number who have headed back to work.
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
Burlington school district combatting teacher shortage with virtual instructors
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting next semester, some students in the Alamance/Burlington School System will have virtual teachers. The Board of Education approved a pilot program called Elevate K-12, which will help fill some of the open positions at Broadview Middle School. Broadview has the most teacher vacancies in the county. There are 13 open […]
rhinotimes.com
Duke Energy Warns That Nicole May Not Be As Sweet As The Name Sounds
There are plenty of very nice women named “Nicole,” but Duke Energy is reminding everyone in Guilford County that the storm Nicole is a completely different matter. On Friday, Nov. 11, the storm is expected to bring some strong winds and heavy rains to the county as it passes through North Carolina.
