Burlington, NC

Caswell voters cast their votes at polls, Rose wins seat

After a long, hard campaign of spending 12 hour days meeting voters coming in for early voting, Republican Frank Rose defeated his opponent Tony Smith for the Caswell County Commissioner District 1 seat during the November 8 election. (Unofficial results) with five out of five precincts reporting at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Rose was showing 851 votes with 55.30%. Smith had 688 votes with 44.70%.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
‘A Blue Wave In Chatham’ for State, Local Elections

It was a festive atmosphere Tuesday night at the Chatham County Democrats headquarters in Pittsboro. The evening began with early vote totals being published shortly after polls closed, putting most Chatham County Democrats ahead by more than 25%. By the time the election day precincts began reporting, the phrase “blue wave in Chatham” was being tossed around the room. At one point, First Vice Chair of the Chatham County Democrats Bill Delano was sharing results when he declared, “It’s a good night to be a Democrat in Chatham County.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
In Guilford County More People Didn’t Vote Than Did

Despite all the publicity about the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, slightly less than half of registered voters in Guilford County voted. At the top of the ballot was an open US Senate seat with two high profile candidates who each spent tens of millions of dollars trying to convince voters to go to the polls and vote for them.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Alamance County midterm elections bring red wave

Correction: A previous version of this article conflated statewide and districtwide races. The United States House of Representatives is a districtwide race. Elon News Network regrets this error. Terry Johnson has been Alamance County’s sheriff for sophomore Tyra Duque’s entire life. On Tuesday night, Johnson was reelected to the same...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Election Leaves No Doubt That Guilford County Is Blue

The statewide races in North Carolina indicate just how large the Democratic majority is in Guilford County. 13th District Congressman Ted Budd, according to unofficial results, won election to the US Senate with 1,891,342 votes for 50.7 percent over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 1,755,716 votes for 47 percent. However, Beasley...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Claims that sheriff candidate is not appearing on some ballots are not true: Alamance County Board of Elections

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance County Board of Elections says there are absolutely no issues with the ballots being distributed across the county. On Saturday, a Twitter thread purported that a poll-watcher was telling people voting in Alamance County that Sheriff Terry Johnson was not being included on some ballots. The Board of […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Danny Rogers projected winner for Guilford County sheriff

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Democratic incumbent Danny Rogers wins the seat as Guilford County sheriff Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. The North Carolina State Board of Elections is showing all precincts reporting Danny Rogers winning by 55.58%. Rogers won the race against Republican...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Dan Ingle, Charles Parker, Chuck Marsh elected to ABSS Board of Education

Dan Ingle, Charles Parker and Chuck Marsh were elected to the Alamance-Burlington School System Board of Education by 25.02%, 20.09% and 19.09% of the vote respectively. Five candidates competed for three open seats on the board, which is made up of 7 elected members. The positions are nonpartisan, and terms are 4 years. The winners of this race replaced former board members Allison Gant, Tony Rose and Wayne Beam.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

