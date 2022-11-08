OU football: Former Sooners 4-star pledge Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 23-20 loss to West Virginia in Morgantown
Oklahoma fell to West Virginia 23-20 on Saturday in Morgantown. The Sooners' (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 17-of-28 passes for 190 yards in their loss to the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5). Senior running back Eric Gray led OU in rushing with 25 carries for 211 yards and two...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 23-20 first-ever road loss to West Virginia
Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) fell to West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) 23-20 as time expired on Saturday in Morgantown. The Sooners allowed 406 yards and allowed 4-of-5 fourth-down conversions. OU was torched by Mountaineers backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who ran for over 100 yards and totaled three touchdowns. Quarterback Dillon...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Sooners coaches look for strong finish in 2023 recruiting; Isaiah Coe, C.J. Coldon learn from Baylor penalties
Through Oklahoma’s trio of losses to Kansas State, TCU and Texas in October, coach Brent Venables and his staff took a few hits on the recruiting trail. Three-star defender Kaleb Spencer flipped to Miami (FL), and OU missed out on prized defensive line recruits David Hicks and Kayden McDonald, who pledged to Texas A&M and Ohio State, respectively. Then, following the Sooners’ 38-35 loss to Baylor on Saturday, Venables’ 2023 recruiting class took perhaps its most troubling blow to date.
Oklahoma Daily
Goal Oriented podcast Ep. 9: OU football learning from Baylor loss ahead of trip to West Virginia
OU football's 38-35 loss to Baylor threw another wrench in the plan and the Sooners' recruiting has also taken a hard hit since. OU Daily football writers Mason Young, Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley break down what players and coaches have said about learning from their loss to the Bears and their prep for their trip to West Virginia.
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Dillon Gabriel continues to 'trust the process' amid Sooners' struggles in 1st season under Brent Venables
When Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oklahoma to reunite with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby this offseason he couldn’t have envisioned the hardships the 2022 season would bring. OU has lost four games for just the fourth time in 22 years after staff changes and roster turnover prior to the season.
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners display growth, extend win streak to 3 in tough 5-set battle with Texas Tech
Oklahoma hit rock bottom in its 3-1 loss to Baylor on Oct. 26, staring at a brutal six-game losing streak and owning only one win in conference play. But ever since, the Sooners have been on a tear and(14-10, 4-8 Big 12) continued their three game winning streak in thrilling fashion with a 3-2 win over Texas Tech (14-11, 3-9) on Wednesday night in Norman. OU’s young roster appears to be rounding into form as the end of the season approaches after a challenging five-set victory.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Lands 'Monumental' Signing Class
Sooners coach Patty Gasso is pleased with the athletic ability and ball skill of her 2023-24 recruiting class.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Watch: Snow Covers Football Field In Midwest City On Nov. 11
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Oklahoma is getting a round of snow! People attending a football game for Lawton MacArthur and Carl Albert in Midwest City captured the snowfall. It started with just a few flakes, but it wasn't long before the entire field was completely covered in snow!
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
KOCO
Clemency hearings pushed back for two Oklahoma death row inmates
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have pushed back the clemency hearings for two Oklahoma death row inmates. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said hearings for John Hanson and Richard Glossip have been delayed. Both were scheduled for Nov. 9, and their new dates have not been announced. Last week,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
cenlanow.com
Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges. One of the suspects was Broderick L. Carter, 36,...
kswo.com
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
Comments / 0