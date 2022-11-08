ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

OU football: Former Sooners 4-star pledge Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas

By Austin Curtright, assistant sports editor
Oklahoma Daily
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 23-20 first-ever road loss to West Virginia

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) fell to West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) 23-20 as time expired on Saturday in Morgantown. The Sooners allowed 406 yards and allowed 4-of-5 fourth-down conversions. OU was torched by Mountaineers backup quarterback Garrett Greene, who ran for over 100 yards and totaled three touchdowns. Quarterback Dillon...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners coaches look for strong finish in 2023 recruiting; Isaiah Coe, C.J. Coldon learn from Baylor penalties

Through Oklahoma’s trio of losses to Kansas State, TCU and Texas in October, coach Brent Venables and his staff took a few hits on the recruiting trail. Three-star defender Kaleb Spencer flipped to Miami (FL), and OU missed out on prized defensive line recruits David Hicks and Kayden McDonald, who pledged to Texas A&M and Ohio State, respectively. Then, following the Sooners’ 38-35 loss to Baylor on Saturday, Venables’ 2023 recruiting class took perhaps its most troubling blow to date.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners display growth, extend win streak to 3 in tough 5-set battle with Texas Tech

Oklahoma hit rock bottom in its 3-1 loss to Baylor on Oct. 26, staring at a brutal six-game losing streak and owning only one win in conference play. But ever since, the Sooners have been on a tear and(14-10, 4-8 Big 12) continued their three game winning streak in thrilling fashion with a 3-2 win over Texas Tech (14-11, 3-9) on Wednesday night in Norman. OU’s young roster appears to be rounding into form as the end of the season approaches after a challenging five-set victory.
NORMAN, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
madillrecord.net

Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Clemency hearings pushed back for two Oklahoma death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have pushed back the clemency hearings for two Oklahoma death row inmates. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said hearings for John Hanson and Richard Glossip have been delayed. Both were scheduled for Nov. 9, and their new dates have not been announced. Last week,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
cenlanow.com

Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges. One of the suspects was Broderick L. Carter, 36,...
EL DORADO, AR
kswo.com

$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy