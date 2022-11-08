Read full article on original website
theScore
Cubs release Heyward with $22M owed on contract
The Chicago Cubs have officially released veteran outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward, 33, is still owed $22 million next season in what would have been the final year of his eight-year, $184-million contract signed prior to 2016. Over the life of the contract, the five-time Gold Glove winner hit .245/.323/.377 with...
theScore
Pederson, Perez accept qualifying offer, 12 others decline
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and Texas Rangers left-hander Martin Perez were the only players to accept the one-year, $19.65-million qualifying offer prior to Tuesday's deadline. Tyler Anderson declined the Los Angeles Dodgers' qualifying offer and signed a three-year, $40-million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. Anthony Rizzo declined...
theScore
Report: Rays among several teams interested in Athletics' Murphy
The Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly among several teams interested in acquiring Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Murphy, 28, is one of the marquee catchers available on the trade market this winter, joining Toronto Blue Jays trio Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, and Gabriel Moreno.
theScore
Yankees re-sign Rizzo to 2-year deal with 2025 option
Anthony Rizzo is staying in the Bronx. The All-Star first baseman re-signed with the New York Yankees on a two-year contract that includes a club option in 2025, the team announced Tuesday. The deal is worth $40 million in guaranteed money, sources told YES Network's Jack Curry. Rizzo will earn...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
theScore
Guardians' Francona wins 3rd career AL Manager of the Year
Terry Francona added another honor to his Hall of Fame resume. The Cleveland Guardians skipper was honored Tuesday as the 2022 American League Manager of the Year, the third time he's captured the award. The 63-year-old is the ninth skipper to win Manager of the Year at least three times,...
theScore
Report: Astros' Bill Firkus running free-agent negotiations
While the Houston Astros are currently without a general manager, senior director of baseball operations Bill Firkus is reportedly handling negotiations with free agents, sources told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. The reigning champs parted ways with GM James Click after the executive rejected a one-year contract to remain with the...
theScore
Report: Perez accepts Rangers' $19.65M qualifying offer
Free-agent left-hander Martin Perez accepted the Texas Rangers' $19.65-million qualifying offer before Tuesday's deadline, a source told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. By accepting the offer, which would've given Texas draft-pick compensation if he signed elsewhere, Perez returns to the Rangers on a one-year contract. He's now ineligible to receive a qualifying offer in the future, as players can only receive one in their careers.
theScore
Report: Angels agree to 3-year, $39M deal with Tyler Anderson
The Los Angeles Angels have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a deal with free-agent left-hander Tyler Anderson, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Anderson, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, will sign a three-year deal worth $39 million, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. He'll earn $13 million in each year of the agreement, reports Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
theScore
Report: Astros targeting Rizzo in free agency
The Houston Astros are interested in signing Anthony Rizzo away from the New York Yankees, and he's the club's No. 1 free-agent target at first base, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Signing the three-time All-Star would fill a hole at the position and weaken the Yankees, notes Rosenthal.
theScore
Mariners' Rodriguez wins AL Rookie of the Year
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has been rewarded for his outstanding freshman campaign with the 2022 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award. Rodriguez beat out fellow finalists Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman and Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan. Rutschman claimed a single first-place vote to prevent Rodriguez from winning the award unanimously.
theScore
Report: Blue Jays, Rangers, Mariners, Angels join Senga pursuit
The market for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga is taking shape. The Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, and Los Angeles Angels are interested in signing the right-hander, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also reportedly pursuing the 29-year-old. Senga posted a 1.94...
theScore
MLB Power Rankings: 1 free agent each team should sign
Welcome to the first edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the offseason. We rank each team on where they sit heading into the offseason and look at one free agent each club should sign. 1. Houston Astros. Bringing back Justin Verlander isn't an especially dazzling pick, but keeping the...
