Read full article on original website
Related
Gratitude Attitude
Image by StockSnap from PixabayImage by StockSnap from Pixabay. Do you ever stop to think about how fortunate you are? Most of us living in America live in a land of virtually limitless opportunity. Is it any wonder so many people from other parts of the world want to come here?
Every One Sees Humanity Differently
Humanity: Everything That Comes Within The Human Qualities. Illumination Publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The innate capacity for interest in the well-being of other people and beings is a time-honored standard in every human's essence. It is one of the many rhetorical notions in our cultures. But, it is also one of the poorly defined buzzwords of our time. A few definitions one can find online are as follows:
psychologytoday.com
A Japanese Perspective on Humanistic Psychology
Humanistic psychology is a uniquely American system of thought, born in an optimistic time after World War II. Although its leaders like Abraham Maslow greatly influenced American culture, humanistic psychology has yet to make major global inroads. From a Japanese or broader Asian perspective, humanistic psychology has weaknesses that must...
psychologytoday.com
From Guilt to Gratitude
Getting what we want can bring up feelings of guilt. We can hold conflicting feelings in our mind and body. Holding multiple feelings can help increase a sense of connection to others. Ever feel guilty for winning?. Ever feel guilty for being smarter than a friend?. Ever feel guilty for...
Comments / 0