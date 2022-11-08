Humanity: Everything That Comes Within The Human Qualities. Illumination Publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The innate capacity for interest in the well-being of other people and beings is a time-honored standard in every human's essence. It is one of the many rhetorical notions in our cultures. But, it is also one of the poorly defined buzzwords of our time. A few definitions one can find online are as follows:

5 DAYS AGO