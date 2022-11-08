Read full article on original website
Wrapping Up: 105-year-old NJ Shore Family Business Closing For Good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Why No One Wants This $65,000 House in Southern New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ
A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
shorelocalnews.com
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $12,000 to Veterans Haven South at Luncheon Honoring Veteran Team Members
Atlantic City, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City honored Veteran team members at a Veterans Day luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the resort’s award-winning steakhouse, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The celebration included a speech by the New Jersey National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air Brigadier General Patrick M. Kennedy and a performance of the National Anthem by singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist Dionne Carole. Additionally, the resort presented a check for $12,000 to Veterans Haven South for the purchase new mattresses for the facility.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With 2 Mature-aged People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals or what they may have...
You’ve seen these signs in NJ for years: Where they go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
Beloved New Jersey breakfast and lunch restaurant is closing
Comfi Breakfast and Lunch in Old Bridge is closing after nine years, but don’t despair: they will move to their Belmar location once renovations at the building are completed. On their Facebook page, they said:. After many years of servicing Old Bridge and the surrounding areas, Comfi of Old...
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
Just In Time For Thanksgiving! Free Food Distribution Event In Ventnor, NJ
It's really disheartening to have to bring up the harsh reality of severe food insecurity here in the Garden State this time of year. Nobody likes to think about people going hungry for the holidays. Unfortunately, it's happening all around us. Here's a few sad statistics for you. Did you...
Temporary Sign is Up! A New Panda Express is Coming to Marlton NJ!
If you're hungry for some quick, casual Chinese food in Marlton NJ, you're in luck! There's finally progress being made at this long-awaited chain location. According to Facebook community page, "A View From Evesham", a new Panda Express is finally coming along, located between the PDQ chicken restaurant and the now-closed Ocean First Bank on Rt. 73. It's right near the Target.
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
Kids Treated To EPIC “Disney On Ice’ Training In Atlantic City, NJ
There's nothing on this Earth better than finding your passion and pursuing it with all your heart and soul. When it comes to the kids I had a chance to chat with this week, they're already way ahead of the curve. Some people NEVER figure out what they love to do. The kids that are a part of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club have already recognized their passion. This week, they had a chance to see just how far their passion can take them if they remain dedicated to the craft and keep their joy for the sport in their heart.
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?
In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement
Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ
UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
Sister of Injured Somers Point, NJ, Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother
The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path. Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's...
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
