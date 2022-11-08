ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galloway, NJ

Rock 104.1

Dangerous Driving: This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in NJ

A popular website has determined what is the deadliest stretch of road in New Jersey. And you might be surprised to learn that it's not the Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway, it's not the Atlantic City Expressway, nor is it any of the interstate highways in the state. While those...
shorelocalnews.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $12,000 to Veterans Haven South at Luncheon Honoring Veteran Team Members

Atlantic City, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City honored Veteran team members at a Veterans Day luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the resort’s award-winning steakhouse, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The celebration included a speech by the New Jersey National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air Brigadier General Patrick M. Kennedy and a performance of the National Anthem by singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist Dionne Carole. Additionally, the resort presented a check for $12,000 to Veterans Haven South for the purchase new mattresses for the facility.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Delicious Ocean City, NJ Restaurants Open This Off-Season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Temporary Sign is Up! A New Panda Express is Coming to Marlton NJ!

If you're hungry for some quick, casual Chinese food in Marlton NJ, you're in luck! There's finally progress being made at this long-awaited chain location. According to Facebook community page, "A View From Evesham", a new Panda Express is finally coming along, located between the PDQ chicken restaurant and the now-closed Ocean First Bank on Rt. 73. It's right near the Target.
MARLTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Kids Treated To EPIC “Disney On Ice’ Training In Atlantic City, NJ

There's nothing on this Earth better than finding your passion and pursuing it with all your heart and soul. When it comes to the kids I had a chance to chat with this week, they're already way ahead of the curve. Some people NEVER figure out what they love to do. The kids that are a part of the Atlantic City Figure Skating Club have already recognized their passion. This week, they had a chance to see just how far their passion can take them if they remain dedicated to the craft and keep their joy for the sport in their heart.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Who Owns the Most Land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement

Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thousands of ballots went missing in Mercer County, NJ

UPDATE: The missing ballots in Robbinsville and Princeton have been found and are being counted. “Although this is under the board of elections, I have been informed that they were all found by them and are being counted,” Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami said in a one-sentence email Thursday morning. She did not disclose where they were located.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

