Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersShippensburg, PA
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
Related
Robert L “Bob” Cunningham 1932~2022
Mr. Robert L “Bob” Cunningham, 90, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home with his loving wife, Ann and beloved pet Toby, by his side. Born February 23, 1932, in Hagerstown, MD, son of the late Robert K. and Elsie (Feske) Cunningham. He...
John A Eckrich Jr. obituary 1925~2022
John A Eckrich Jr., age 96 of Shippensburg passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Green Ridge Village, Newville, PA. He was born December 25, 1925 in Progress, PA to the late John A. Eckrich, Sr. and Iva Maude Mildred (Schwab) Eckrich. John was a WWII Veteran of the...
Tina M Elicker obituary 1947~2022
Tina M Elicker, 65 of Fairfield, PA peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Born January 21, 1957 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Lottie D. Pecher of Fairfield and the late Joseph A. Pecher. Tina was predeceased by...
Clyde E Rotz Jr. obituary 1931~2022
Clyde E Rotz Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Monday, December 21, 1931 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Clyde E. Rotz Sr. and Martha B. (Warren) Rotz. Clyde was formerly employed as...
Jeffrey “Jeff” Eugene Schooley 1959~2022
Jeffrey “Jeff” Eugene Schooley, 63, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of Robert Nelson and Velma Louise Robinson Schooley. Jeff graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1978. He...
Francis G Weyer obituary 1949~2022
Francis G Weyer, 72, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born November 28, 1949 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Francis M. Weyer and Genevieve (Tenley) Weyer. Francis worked as a general laborer at various firms in the...
Terry G Swineford obituary 1959~2022
Terry G Swineford, 63, of Aspers, PA died Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born April 1, 1959 in Dubois, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Patricia Swineford. He was the husband of Sandy (Kopsic) Swineford, of Aspers to whom he was married...
Robert Leo Topper obituary 1932~2022
Mr. Robert Leo Topper, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home. Born November 28, 1932, in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Roger J. and Gertrude E. (Wivell) Topper. Growing up in Fairfield, he graduated with the class of 1950,...
Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022
Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
Monty R Higgins obituary 1947~2022
Monty R Higgins, 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1947 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Hand) Higgins. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam until his honorable discharge November 6,...
Paul L Salmon obituary 1922~2022
Paul L Salmon, 100, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 3, 1922 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Clifford and Alice Leedy Salmon. Paul served with the US Navy during WWII and retired in 1979 from Letterkenny...
Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022
Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
Toby Lee Coy obituary 1968~2022
Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 1968 to Patsy (Hock) Kalb and the late Donald L. Coy. Toby was a branch chief at Letterkenny Army Depot, a member of the American Legion, MOOSE and VFW, he was past president and coached Little League baseball, coached midget football and did a lot for the youth.
Kate S Lesher obituary 1987~2022
Kate S Lesher, 34, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1987 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of Barry E. Lesher of Easton and Jeannette Helm Lesher of Chambersburg. Kate was a 2006 graduate of...
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy 1941~2022
Antoinette F “Toni” Murphy, 81, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, November 5, 2022 peacefully in her sleep. Born August 13, 1941 in Shamokin, PA, she was a daughter of the late Pete and Catherine Rumberger Scovern. Toni was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes...
Charles J Greiner obituary 1922~2022
On November 10, 2022, Charles J Greiner, 100, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania was called home to the Lord surrounded by his family. He was born on September 5, 1922, in Fords, New Jersey to Charles and Agnes (Lauritzen) Greiner. He served in the United States Army and was a member of...
Women’s Basketball opens season with a 65-42 win over Fayetteville State
Senior Ariel Jones (Lebanon, Pa./Cedar Crest) scored a game-high 21 points Friday night as she returned to action to lead the Shippensburg University women’s basketball team to a season-opening win against Fayetteville State, 65-42, in the Conference Challenge at Heiges Field House. How it Happened. Shippensburg (1-0) scored over...
Medora I Stoneberger obituary 1942~2022
Medora I Stoneberger, 80, of Newville passed away Friday November 11, 2022 in her home. Medora was born April 21, 1942 in Erie, PA a daughter of Alvin M. and Blanche E. Burton Linn. She was a member of the Newville Cowboy Church. Medora was survived by her husband A....
Barbara A Cline obituary 1938~2022
Barbara A Cline, 83, of Newville passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 in her daughter’s home. She was born December 2, 1938 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Elwood R. and Edna Mary Chestnut Gutshall Sr. Mrs. Cline had worked in Human Resources at General Castings. She was...
Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022
Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0