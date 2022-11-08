ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Tina M Elicker obituary 1947~2022

Tina M Elicker, 65 of Fairfield, PA peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Born January 21, 1957 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Lottie D. Pecher of Fairfield and the late Joseph A. Pecher. Tina was predeceased by...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Clyde E Rotz Jr. obituary 1931~2022

Clyde E Rotz Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Monday, December 21, 1931 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Clyde E. Rotz Sr. and Martha B. (Warren) Rotz. Clyde was formerly employed as...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Francis G Weyer obituary 1949~2022

Francis G Weyer, 72, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born November 28, 1949 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Francis M. Weyer and Genevieve (Tenley) Weyer. Francis worked as a general laborer at various firms in the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Terry G Swineford obituary 1959~2022

Terry G Swineford, 63, of Aspers, PA died Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born April 1, 1959 in Dubois, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Patricia Swineford. He was the husband of Sandy (Kopsic) Swineford, of Aspers to whom he was married...
ASPERS, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Robert Leo Topper obituary 1932~2022

Mr. Robert Leo Topper, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home. Born November 28, 1932, in Fairfield, PA, he was the son of the late Roger J. and Gertrude E. (Wivell) Topper. Growing up in Fairfield, he graduated with the class of 1950,...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022

Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Monty R Higgins obituary 1947~2022

Monty R Higgins, 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1947 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Hand) Higgins. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam until his honorable discharge November 6,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Paul L Salmon obituary 1922~2022

Paul L Salmon, 100, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 3, 1922 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Clifford and Alice Leedy Salmon. Paul served with the US Navy during WWII and retired in 1979 from Letterkenny...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia A Engel obituary 1933~2022

Patricia A Engel, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. Born February 18, 1933 in Trenton, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. McCormick and Mabel Mains. Patricia was employed at Gates Rubber Company in Chambersburg as Office Manager until...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Toby Lee Coy obituary 1968~2022

Toby Lee Coy, age 54 of Chambersburg, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2022 at home. He was born January 25, 1968 to Patsy (Hock) Kalb and the late Donald L. Coy. Toby was a branch chief at Letterkenny Army Depot, a member of the American Legion, MOOSE and VFW, he was past president and coached Little League baseball, coached midget football and did a lot for the youth.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kate S Lesher obituary 1987~2022

Kate S Lesher, 34, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 in the emergency room of Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 18, 1987 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of Barry E. Lesher of Easton and Jeannette Helm Lesher of Chambersburg. Kate was a 2006 graduate of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Charles J Greiner obituary 1922~2022

On November 10, 2022, Charles J Greiner, 100, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania was called home to the Lord surrounded by his family. He was born on September 5, 1922, in Fords, New Jersey to Charles and Agnes (Lauritzen) Greiner. He served in the United States Army and was a member of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara A Cline obituary 1938~2022

Barbara A Cline, 83, of Newville passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 in her daughter’s home. She was born December 2, 1938 in Carlisle a daughter of the late Elwood R. and Edna Mary Chestnut Gutshall Sr. Mrs. Cline had worked in Human Resources at General Castings. She was...
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Christina K Bemus obituary 1931~2022

Christina K Bemus, age 91, died at peace on November 3, 2022 in Chambersburg, PA. She was born on October 7th 1931, in Chambersburg, the daughter of Daisy (Shoemaker) Kadel and Edgar R. Kadel. Christina was a graduate of Chambersburg High School and Shippensburg State College with a degree in...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
