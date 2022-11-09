ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC champ Cain Velasquez to stand trial in San Jose shooting case, granted bail

 4 days ago

UFC champ Cain Velasquez will stand trial for charges stemming from the alleged shooting of a man accused of molesting his child.

He's facing attempted murder, assault and weapons charges.

The ruling by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra on Tuesday concluded a two-day preliminary. The judge heard witness testimony to determine whether there was enough evidence to bring the case to a jury.

The judge also granted bail to Velasquez, set at $1,000,000, over the prosecutor's objection. If he posts it, he would be put under monitored release and ordered to stay away from the person he's accused of shooting at.

Prosecutors say Velasquez chased the man for 11 miles in South San Jose. Velasquez faces 10 counts that could carry more than 20 years of jail time if he is convicted.

The man accused of molestation, Harry Eugene Goularte, is also facing criminal charges.

Unless a plea agreement is reached in the meantime, a trial would likely start sometime next year

Court documents say former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez attempted to murder a man recently arrested for allegedly molesting a close relative of his.

