On July 18, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first topically-applied treatment for skin repigmentation for patients with vitiligo after strong results from two Phase 3 trials. Vitiligo, a chronic skin disease, affects 3 in 100 people who have melanoma, categorized as melanoma-associated vitiligo. The approval invites patients with vitiligo, including those with melanoma, to talk with their providers on how Opzelura (ruxolitinib) can serve their skin needs.

