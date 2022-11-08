Read full article on original website
FDA Approves At-Home Therapy for Melanoma Patients With Vitiligo
On July 18, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first topically-applied treatment for skin repigmentation for patients with vitiligo after strong results from two Phase 3 trials. Vitiligo, a chronic skin disease, affects 3 in 100 people who have melanoma, categorized as melanoma-associated vitiligo. The approval invites patients with vitiligo, including those with melanoma, to talk with their providers on how Opzelura (ruxolitinib) can serve their skin needs.
Treating Breathing Problems in People with Cancer
People with advanced cancer can have a host of symptoms that harm their quality of life. For those with trouble breathing, called dyspnea, drugs called corticosteroids are often prescribed to provide relief. But in a new study—the largest ever clinical trial of steroids for dyspnea caused by advanced cancer—these drugs...
