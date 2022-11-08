ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, MO

KOLR10 News

How you can get tested using the “Quad Swab” method

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When people start feeling bad, it can be hard to determine whether it’s COVID-19, the flu, or something else. Health leaders are hoping to make pinpointing what’s wrong a little easier. It’s through a new method called “Quad Swab.” One swab can detect COVID-19, RSV, and influenza A & B.       People are […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative

LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
LICKING, MO
933kwto.com

Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police

Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Highways 38 and 95 accident injures one on Wednesday afternoon

An accident Wednesday afternoon injured a Bourbon man about 13 miles north of Mountain Grove. Troopers said a westbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Brandon L. Rhoades, 40, of Bourbon failed to stop at a sign at Highways 38 and 95 and was struck by a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Charles S. Crain, 54, of Mountain Grove.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

