SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO