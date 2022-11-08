Read full article on original website
How you can get tested using the “Quad Swab” method
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When people start feeling bad, it can be hard to determine whether it’s COVID-19, the flu, or something else. Health leaders are hoping to make pinpointing what’s wrong a little easier. It’s through a new method called “Quad Swab.” One swab can detect COVID-19, RSV, and influenza A & B. People are […]
KYTV
Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
KYTV
South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Mo. sees multiple inmate overdoses
LICKING, Mo. (KY3) - Inmates in Texas County are overdosing on drugs that are getting past the prison gates and investigators say it’s happening across Missouri. The prison sits on west Highway 32 in Licking, Missouri and the maximum security prison holds more than 1,500 men. The South Central...
Missouri inmates overdosed on 8x lethal level of fentanyl and animal sedative
LICKING, Mo. – Following the release of three additional toxicology reports, the wave of seven inmate deaths at the South Central Correctional Center in Licking in late August and September is now clearly tied to a drug problem in the men’s state facility, however, the Missouri Department of Corrections claims they can’t identify the primary source of drugs brought into state prisons.
KYTV
Springfield animal expert weighs in on how to respond to a dog fight
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going out for a relaxing walk with your furry friend, is one of the best parts of having a dog. But we don’t always think about what we would do if we they were attacked by another dog. Experts say your first step is to...
Missouri emergency crew helps injured driver… and their monkey!
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the...
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
Police Chief, community react to Strafford tax increase
Voters in Strafford passed a tax increase on Tuesday that will benefit law enforcement that has been struggling with limited staffing.
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
When Springfield will put up the Christmas tree on the square
Springfield city officials have announced when Public Works crews will install the 2022 Park Central Christmas tree.
houstonherald.com
Highways 38 and 95 accident injures one on Wednesday afternoon
An accident Wednesday afternoon injured a Bourbon man about 13 miles north of Mountain Grove. Troopers said a westbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Brandon L. Rhoades, 40, of Bourbon failed to stop at a sign at Highways 38 and 95 and was struck by a southbound 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Charles S. Crain, 54, of Mountain Grove.
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No need to go in and shop. Pickup orders became popular during the pandemic, and the trend is here to stay. On Your Side has a warning about the handy option. A Springfield woman says someone stole her two weeks’ worth of groceries. Patty Girardi says...
kjluradio.com
New details reveal chase in Laclede County preceded arrest of fugitive in Pulaski County
New details are released about what preceded the capture of a wanted fugitive in Pulaski County. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland was arrested Tuesday night at a home in Pulaski County. Authorities had been searching for him for two weeks. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says before Preble was arrested,...
KYTV
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
kjluradio.com
Box trailer stolen from Pulaski County recovered, suspect in custody in Arizona
A suspect is in custody for stealing a box trailer from Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a box trailer was stolen from the 29000 block of Rupert Road late last month. The vehicle had a tracker and was eventually located in Arizona on November 3. A...
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
