Read full article on original website
Related
‘This is going to be tough for everybody:’ MG&E to raise prices by nearly 9% next year
Madison Gas and Electric (MG&E) is increasing rates by about nine percent in January 2023, which will cause customers to pay about $8.20 more a month.
wpr.org
Regulators raise concerns over customer costs with proposal to sell ownership stakes in Beloit gas plant
Citing concerns over costs to customers, Wisconsin utility regulators delayed action on a proposal for Wisconsin Public Service to buy a $102 million ownership stake in Alliant Energy’s gas plant in Beloit. At the same time, the Public Service Commission, or PSC, voted 2-1 in the interim to approve...
captimes.com
PHOTOS: In Your Business at Canndigenous and Ripley Green
Rob Pero launched the CBD brand Canndigenous in 2020, planting 10 acres of hemp just outside Cambridge. As far as he knows, it’s the first independent, Native American-owned hemp company in Wisconsin. He also bought Deerfield CBD apothecary The Hemp House, relocated it to 226 W. Main St. in Cambridge and renamed it Ripley Green.
WI DNR today released a draft of the updated Wolf Management Plan for public review and comment.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today released a draft of the updated Wolf Management Plan for public review and comment. This management plan lays out a holistic approach to ensuring the state’s wolf population remains healthy and secure while balancing the public’s diverse interests.
wortfm.org
Crawford County exemplifies Wisconsin’s “Swing Voter”
Crawford County in Southwestern Wisconsin is home to 16,000 residents and many of them swing left, right and center politically. Join host Tony Castaneda and guest Charlie Preusser, Editor of the Crawford County Independent and Kickapoo Scout, as they try to make sense of midterm election outcomes and the effectiveness of advertising.
wiproud.com
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
spectrumnews1.com
Cologuard developer to cut hundreds from its workforce
MADISON, Wis. — Biomedical giant Exact Sciences announced Monday they will lay off 250 Wisconsin workers, reducing about 5% of their workforce. The Madison-based cancer detection company is best known for its Cologuard product, which screens for colon cancer. In a statement, the company cited “inflation, market volatility and...
captimes.com
Tony Evers spotlights K-12 education following reelection victory
Tony Evers celebrated his second gubernatorial victory much as he did his first: an election night party at Madison’s Orpheum Theater, followed by a visit the next day with Madison-area children and educators — and before all of that, a few games of euchre to pass the time as the results rolled in.
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
wiproud.com
‘Unintentional, isolated incident’: Officer-issued firearm inadvertently discharges at Wisconsin middle school
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An unintentional firing of an officer-issued firearm was reported at a southern Wisconsin middle school back in September, inspections showed no defects. According to the Janesville Police Department, the incident happened at Edison Middle School on September 19, which officers described as an ‘unintentional, unique,...
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors
In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
Interstate 39/90 outside of Milton reopens following crash
MILTON, Wis. — Interstate 39/90 has reopened at County Highway M following a crash that temporarily blocked part of the interstate. The crash was reported just after 6:15 p.m. All lanes were cleared by roughly 7:40 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Rock County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved. It does not appear anyone was injured....
nbc15.com
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
captimes.com
Former school board president Gloria Reyes will run for Madison mayor
Former deputy mayor and Madison Metropolitan School District School Board President Gloria Reyes has announced she is running for mayor. “With much thought and encouragement from our Madison community, I am excited to announce my candidacy for the city of Madison mayor,” Reyes said at a press conference. Raised...
Comments / 0