Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Wine and Dine Event Benefits La Salle
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. La Salle College Preparatory recently held its first annual Wine and Dine event at Altadena Town and Country Club. The event, hosted by Kimberly and John Luck, kicked off the La Salle Capital Campaign for funds to refurbish...
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Community Foundation Celebrates 69 Years
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. This year, Pasadena Community Foundation marks 69 years of grantmaking impact in the greater Pasadena area. For local nonprofit organizations, 2022 was a year of determination, adaptation and resilience following more than two years of pandemic challenges. Since...
outlooknewspapers.com
‘Treasures Uncorked’ Raises Funds for Children’s Hospital L.A.
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena Guild of Children’s Hospital wrapped up its annual three-day Treasures & Trivia Sale, and recently held a pre-sale event, “Treasures Uncorked,” to raise more money for the hospital. At the “Treasures Uncorked” sale,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Florence May Warren Draper
On Friday, October 28, 2022, Florence May Warren Draper passed away at the age of 79 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack. A week earlier, she had celebrated her 24th anniversary of receiving a heart transplant, for which she and her family were forever grateful to the donor and medical staff who provided this miracle.
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Receives $96,000 in Arts Grants
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation chair Brenda Etterbeek along with Grants and Giving chair Caroline Solberg presented grant funding to Burbank Unified Schools at the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, bringing the total amount of contributions from the foundation for 2022 to more than $96,000. The foundation announced funding of almost $50,000 in its fourth cycle of grant giving with investments made in digital cameras, musical instruments, social and emotional learning, diversity in book selection for libraries and classrooms, technology, professional development for teachers, classroom seating solutions, dance and theater programing, visiting artists and art supplies.
outlooknewspapers.com
Pasadena Symphony Presents Holiday Look-In Home Tour
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The 55th annual Holiday Look-In Home Tour, presented in person by the Women’s Committee of the Pasadena Symphony, showcases beautiful gardens and magnificent architecture of four elegant homes. Embellished with the talents of the finest floral designers, these homes are a spectacular holiday delight.
csulauniversitytimes.com
La Puente, El Monte and neighboring areas’ homeless population increases
Drug addiction led Everett Jones, 42, to become homeless and end up behind bars for 12 years. After getting out of prison on probation, he said he went to Alcoholics Anonymous — the first step to turning his life around. Now, like many others, he’s living in a low-income housing shelter in the city of La Puente.
outlooknewspapers.com
Maranatha, St. Francis, La Salle, Flintridge Prep Reach Playoffs
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Maranatha High School varsity football team did what last year may have seemed unthinkable and finished the season as undefeated Cottonwood League champions after routing host Desert Christian Academy in Bermuda Dunes, 42-13, last Friday. It is...
outlooknewspapers.com
Tournament of Roses Names Queen of the Court
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses crowned Bella Ballard, an Altadena resident, as the 104th Rose Queen at the Announcement and Coronation Ceremony last week on the front steps of the Tournament House. The announcement was made by 2023...
outlooknewspapers.com
Verdugo Wash Receives $6 Million for Revitalization
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Verdugo Wash will receive $6 million in state funds as a part of a revitalization project that will increase the community’s utility of the 9.4-mile-long concrete flood channel by adding mixed-use spaces and a biking trail.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Volleyball Teams Eliminated From CIF Playoffs
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity girls’ volleyball team made an excellent run in the CIF-SS Division IV playoffs but fell just short of a championship appearance after losing at Saugus, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16, in a semifinal match on Saturday.
outlooknewspapers.com
Takahashi Deserves Your Vote for Council
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. I have worked closely with Tamala Takahashi on Reusable Burbank. Reusable Burbank is a local volunteer group advocating on reducing disposable food wares and saving costs for restaurants. One of the first things Tamala advocated for was “skip...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
outlooknewspapers.com
Mullins, Springer Have My Vote
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. City Council candidates with the experience and leadership to protect Olive Avenue. I have attended multiple candidate gatherings and forums. There are two clear individuals who I know will be effective from day one. They are current City Clerk Zizette Mullins and incumbent Sharon Springer. Both have been involved in public service for years.
100-foot Christmas tree arrives at the Grove
A massive white fir Christmas tree arrived at the Grove shopping center in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles Monday. The 100-foot tree arrived from Mt. Shasta in Northern California on a flatbed truck and was placed by crane in the center of the outdoor mall’s park. Representatives from the Grove said the tree will […]
‘The baby was already here:’ Woman gives birth on Anaheim freeway
A woman and her baby girl were OK despite being unable to make it to a hospital before the mother gave birth on a freeway in Anaheim Wednesday night. The father, who said his name was Jeffrey, told camera crews at the scene that his wife’s contractions were four minutes apart when they decided to […]
NBC Los Angeles
Turkey & Gravy Potato Balls Have Returned to Porto's, Oh Happy Day
The Potato Ball is a locally loved food, as dear to people's hearts as The Donut Man's strawberry-filled pastries and the date shakes you find (and drink in six serious slurps) on your way to the desert. Porto's Bakery & Café is the ultimate place to find these orbs of...
outlooknewspapers.com
BPD Educates City on Fentanyl Dangers
First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Police Department announced its commitment to educating the community on the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. The drug is intended and...
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
Comments / 0