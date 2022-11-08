First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation chair Brenda Etterbeek along with Grants and Giving chair Caroline Solberg presented grant funding to Burbank Unified Schools at the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3, bringing the total amount of contributions from the foundation for 2022 to more than $96,000. The foundation announced funding of almost $50,000 in its fourth cycle of grant giving with investments made in digital cameras, musical instruments, social and emotional learning, diversity in book selection for libraries and classrooms, technology, professional development for teachers, classroom seating solutions, dance and theater programing, visiting artists and art supplies.

