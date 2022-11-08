ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Joni Mitchell discusses how her music ‘upset’ male singers in rare interview with Elton John

Joni Mitchell has said she “took a lot of flak” over her music in the 1970s in a rare interview with Elton John. Mitchell sat down with the “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker for his Rocket Hour radio show on Apple Music on Saturday (12 November). “I’ve had some amazing programmes since I started about six years ago, but today is the most amazing programme yet because my guest is Joni Mitchell,” John said when introducing the show, adding: “I absolutely adore her.” During their conversation, the “All I Want” singer told John that people thought her music was “too...
The Guardian

Patti Smith: ‘I am who I am with all my flaws’

It is mid-morning outside the Pompidou Centre in Paris and Patti Smith is talking to me on the phone – she is trying to puzzle out how best we are to find each other within the labyrinthine building: she is somewhere inside working on an exhibition, a sound and visual montage of three French poets: Arthur Rimbaud, Antonin Artaud and René Daumal.

