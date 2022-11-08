This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,751 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jessica Pacheco. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The double exposure primary bedroom suite offers a separate California custom made walk-in closet and a luxurious windowed marble bath with a freestanding soaking tub, oversized shower stall and double sink with customized vanity and medicine cabinets. Leading to the spacious great room and exquisitely appointed open-style windowed kitchen you will notice high gloss white lacquer finish custom cabinetry and top of the line appliances including Gaggeneau refrigerator, Miele dishwasher speed oven as well as U-Line wine refrigerator.. This elegant 2,781 Sq ft 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home offers expansive views of Riverside Park. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The fourth bedroom is currently setup as the media and entertainment room.. Residents enjoy every modern luxury as well as a full suite of new amenities including concierge services, fitness center with a yoga studio, kid's playroom, game room, lounge, screening room, and catering kitchen.

