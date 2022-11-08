Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
A 50-Acre Cotswolds Estate With a 400-Year-Old Manor House Lists for £10 Million
In the posh Cotswolds, a pastoral swath of South West England, beloved for its charming villages, historic towns and rolling countryside, a picture perfect 17th-century manor house has hit the market, asking for offers over £10 million (US$11.38 million). Rookwoods, as its known, stands at the center of a...
mansionglobal.com
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 4,355 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $1.8 Million
This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 4,355 square feet of living area, according to a listing from J Maggio. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. There's also a full wet bar w/ a wine fridge and an additional dining area. At the heart of the home is the enormous chef's kitchen that features custom cabinetry, a 16' island w/ quartz countertops, an over-the-top luxury appliance package including a 48" Wolf range and hood, Miele coffee maker, and Subzero refrigerator/freezer, and a temperature-controlled, fully-enclosed floor-to-ceiling glass 1200 bottle wine cellar. Located on a quiet block across the street from Snowberry Park, this home boasts over 4300sf of finished living space across four levels, featuring 5 generously sized bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, a fully built-out rooftop deck, rear deck w/ fireplace and a turfed backyard. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. There are currently 2 garage spaces and an option for a 3rd.
mansionglobal.com
A 25-Foot-Wide Townhouse Asking $14.975 Million Becomes One of Brooklyn’s Priciest Listings
A Brooklyn Heights townhouse is listing for $14.975 million, making it one of the priciest homes on the market in Brooklyn, said listing agent David Feldman of Brown Harris Stevens. The owners of the three-bedroom, roughly 4,100-square-foot house are Dennis Masel, the co-founder of the recruiting company Creative Circle, and...
mansionglobal.com
Massive Modern Home Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright Lists for $38 Million in Massachusetts
A 17,000-square-foot modernist residence in Weston, Massachusetts, that was inspired by the iconic architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market for $38 million, a record price for the town. The house, which is set on 12.6 acres of rolling meadows next to the town reservoir, was listed last...
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Apartment With 2,751 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $6.59 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,751 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jessica Pacheco. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The double exposure primary bedroom suite offers a separate California custom made walk-in closet and a luxurious windowed marble bath with a freestanding soaking tub, oversized shower stall and double sink with customized vanity and medicine cabinets. Leading to the spacious great room and exquisitely appointed open-style windowed kitchen you will notice high gloss white lacquer finish custom cabinetry and top of the line appliances including Gaggeneau refrigerator, Miele dishwasher speed oven as well as U-Line wine refrigerator.. This elegant 2,781 Sq ft 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home offers expansive views of Riverside Park. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The fourth bedroom is currently setup as the media and entertainment room.. Residents enjoy every modern luxury as well as a full suite of new amenities including concierge services, fitness center with a yoga studio, kid's playroom, game room, lounge, screening room, and catering kitchen.
mansionglobal.com
A Red Hot Chili Pepper and a Getty Oil Heir Once Owned This $9.885 Million L.A. Home
The former Los Angeles home of the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael Peter Balzary, better known as “Flea,” is hitting the market for $9.885 million. The roughly 2-acre property is located in the hillside neighborhood of Los Feliz, according to Ernie Carswell with Douglas Elliman, who has the listing with Steve Sawaii and Daria Greenbaum of Compass.
mansionglobal.com
Industrial-Chic Apartment in one of Brooklyn’s Trendiest Neighborhoods Sells for $5.33 Million
A loft-style apartment in a historic waterfront building in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood has sold for $5.33 million, setting a unit price record for the area. Located in The Mill, a century-old industrial building that was converted into a condo in 2008, the apartment spans nearly 2,200 square feet. The unit sale price, averaging $2,490 per square foot, was the highest for the tony Williamsburg, according to listing agent Wesley Stanton of Douglas Elliman.
mansionglobal.com
A Lavish Connecticut Replica of the Vanderbilts’ Shelburne Farms Overlooks Long Island Sound
This imposing 15,000-square-foot Queen Anne Victorian stands on a private lane along Sasco Point, a sought-after enclave overlooking Long Island Sound. “It’s an exclusive community of less than 10 homes,” said listing agent Cindy Raney, of Coldwell Banker Realty. “It’s absolutely quiet and beyond private.”. The...
mansionglobal.com
San Pedro, Belize, Offers Affordable Luxury and Every Water Sport Under the Sun
Set on an expansive stretch of scenic coastline, San Pedro is the main town on Ambergris Caye, the largest island in Belize and located off the country’s northeastern coast; it’s reachable by a 90-minute ferry ride or 15-minute flight. San Pedro is the hub of tourism on the island and a lively destination where the streets are lined with wooden homes, restaurants and beach bars.
mansionglobal.com
Austin’s Luxury Home Sellers Shouldn’t Be Scared off by the Market Slowdown
Although the dust is settling in Austin, Texas, after a two-year home-price explosion, indicators suggest reasons for sellers to be optimistic about the luxury market—even as median prices come down. Among cities where home prices are falling the most, Austin came in at No. 1 in a Realtor.com report....
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
A Modern Barcelona Mansion With a Spin on Louis XVI Architecture, Prime Property Prices Slumping in Major Australian Cities, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Nov. 10, 2022. The Lead. Barcelona Mansion With a Modern Spin...
mansionglobal.com
This Just-Sold $37 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Was Donated to Charity by MacKenzie Scott
It was owned by Jeff Bezos, donated to charity by his philanthropist ex-wife MacKenzie Scott and now it’s been snapped up by a music executive. The recent history of this Beverly Hills mansion, just sold for $37 million, might just be its most interesting amenity. The almost 12,000-square-foot spread...
Comments / 0