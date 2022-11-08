ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mansionglobal.com

A 50-Acre Cotswolds Estate With a 400-Year-Old Manor House Lists for £10 Million

In the posh Cotswolds, a pastoral swath of South West England, beloved for its charming villages, historic towns and rolling countryside, a picture perfect 17th-century manor house has hit the market, asking for offers over £10 million (US$11.38 million). Rookwoods, as its known, stands at the center of a...
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 4,355 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $1.8 Million

This exceptional home located in Chicago, Illinois, features 4,355 square feet of living area, according to a listing from J Maggio. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. There's also a full wet bar w/ a wine fridge and an additional dining area. At the heart of the home is the enormous chef's kitchen that features custom cabinetry, a 16' island w/ quartz countertops, an over-the-top luxury appliance package including a 48" Wolf range and hood, Miele coffee maker, and Subzero refrigerator/freezer, and a temperature-controlled, fully-enclosed floor-to-ceiling glass 1200 bottle wine cellar. Located on a quiet block across the street from Snowberry Park, this home boasts over 4300sf of finished living space across four levels, featuring 5 generously sized bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, a fully built-out rooftop deck, rear deck w/ fireplace and a turfed backyard. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. There are currently 2 garage spaces and an option for a 3rd.
CHICAGO, IL
New York, New York, Apartment With 2,751 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $6.59 Million

This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,751 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Jessica Pacheco. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The double exposure primary bedroom suite offers a separate California custom made walk-in closet and a luxurious windowed marble bath with a freestanding soaking tub, oversized shower stall and double sink with customized vanity and medicine cabinets. Leading to the spacious great room and exquisitely appointed open-style windowed kitchen you will notice high gloss white lacquer finish custom cabinetry and top of the line appliances including Gaggeneau refrigerator, Miele dishwasher speed oven as well as U-Line wine refrigerator.. This elegant 2,781 Sq ft 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home offers expansive views of Riverside Park. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The fourth bedroom is currently setup as the media and entertainment room.. Residents enjoy every modern luxury as well as a full suite of new amenities including concierge services, fitness center with a yoga studio, kid's playroom, game room, lounge, screening room, and catering kitchen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A Red Hot Chili Pepper and a Getty Oil Heir Once Owned This $9.885 Million L.A. Home

The former Los Angeles home of the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Michael Peter Balzary, better known as “Flea,” is hitting the market for $9.885 million. The roughly 2-acre property is located in the hillside neighborhood of Los Feliz, according to Ernie Carswell with Douglas Elliman, who has the listing with Steve Sawaii and Daria Greenbaum of Compass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Industrial-Chic Apartment in one of Brooklyn’s Trendiest Neighborhoods Sells for $5.33 Million

A loft-style apartment in a historic waterfront building in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood has sold for $5.33 million, setting a unit price record for the area. Located in The Mill, a century-old industrial building that was converted into a condo in 2008, the apartment spans nearly 2,200 square feet. The unit sale price, averaging $2,490 per square foot, was the highest for the tony Williamsburg, according to listing agent Wesley Stanton of Douglas Elliman.
BROOKLYN, NY
San Pedro, Belize, Offers Affordable Luxury and Every Water Sport Under the Sun

Set on an expansive stretch of scenic coastline, San Pedro is the main town on Ambergris Caye, the largest island in Belize and located off the country’s northeastern coast; it’s reachable by a 90-minute ferry ride or 15-minute flight. San Pedro is the hub of tourism on the island and a lively destination where the streets are lined with wooden homes, restaurants and beach bars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mansion Global Daily

A Modern Barcelona Mansion With a Spin on Louis XVI Architecture, Prime Property Prices Slumping in Major Australian Cities, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Nov. 10, 2022. The Lead. Barcelona Mansion With a Modern Spin...
VERMONT STATE

